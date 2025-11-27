The Riyadh Season will witness a special concert featuring a selection of Egyptian stars, including Hamza Namira, the Cairoki band, and Marwan Pablo, on December 4 at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The event organizers promoted the concert through social media platforms, indicating that the concert will present a diverse musical blend that reflects each artist's style, with expectations of a large audience due to the widespread popularity of the three artists in the Arab world.

Ticket Sales for the Concert

The organizers also announced that tickets for the concert will be available today (Thursday), November 27, at 8 PM Saudi Arabia time.

Each artist is expected to present a variety of their favorite songs among the Saudi audience, along with many surprises in this exceptional concert.