يشهد موسم الرياض حفلاً مميزاً يجمع نخبة من النجوم المصريين، وهم حمزة نمرة وفرقة كايروكي ومروان بابلو، يوم 4 ديسمبر على مسرح أبو بكر سالم في العاصمة السعودية الرياض.

وروجت الجهة المنظمة للحفل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيرة إلى أن الحفل سيقدم توليفة موسيقية متنوعة تعكس أسلوب كل فنان، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري كبير نظراً للشعبية الواسعة التي يتمتع بها الفنانون الثلاثة في العالم العربي.

طرح تذاكر الحفل

كما أعلنت الجهة المنظمة أن تذاكر الحفل سيتم طرحها اليوم (الخميس) 27 نوفمبر، في تمام الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت المملكة العربية السعودية.

ومن المتوقع أن يقدم كل فنان باقة متنوعة من أغانيه المفضلة لدى الجمهور السعودي، إضافة إلى العديد من المفاجآت في حفل استثنائي.