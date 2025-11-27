The artist Elham Shahin revealed a surprise related to her famous film "Al-Halfoot," in which she co-starred with "The Leader" Adel Imam. The film was released in 1984 and received wide acclaim and significant audience interaction at that time.

Elham Shahin explained during a seminar at the Sharm El-Sheikh Youth Theater Festival that the late artist Soad Hosny was the original candidate to portray the leading role opposite Adel Imam, but special circumstances prevented her participation.

A Surprising Call from Adel Imam

She continued that she received a surprising call from "The Leader" Adel Imam inviting her to play the role of his wife in the film, which took her by surprise and she considered it an important and unexpected step in her artistic career.

Shahin confirmed that "Al-Halfoot" gave her the opportunity to move away from the prevalent contractor films of that period, expressing her gratitude to Adel Imam for choosing her after watching her role in one of the series, noting that this trust granted her a distinctive and unprecedented role for her.

The film "Al-Halfoot" brought together Adel Imam, Said Saleh, Elham Shahin, Salah Kabeel, Hussein El Sherbini, and others, and it was written by Wahid Hamed and directed by Samir Seif.