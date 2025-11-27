كشفت الفنانة إلهام شاهين مفاجأة تتعلق بفيلمها الشهير «الهلفوت»، الذي شاركت في بطولته مع «الزعيم» عادل إمام، الذي عُرض عام 1984 وحقق حينها صدى واسعاً وتفاعلاً كبيراً من الجمهور.

وأوضحت إلهام شاهين خلال ندوة بمهرجان شرم الشيخ للمسرح الشبابي أن الفنانة الراحلة سعاد حسني كانت المرشحة الأصلية لتجسيد دور البطولة أمام عادل إمام، إلا أن ظروفاً خاصة حالت دون مشاركتها.

اتصال مفاجئ من عادل إمام

وتابعت أنها تلقت اتصالاً مفاجئاً من «الزعيم» عادل إمام لدعوتها لتقديم دور زوجته في الفيلم، وهو الأمر الذي فاجأها واعتبرته خطوة مهمة وغير متوقعة في حياتها الفنية.

وأكدت شاهين أن «الهلفوت» منحها فرصة الابتعاد عن أفلام المقاولات السائدة في تلك الفترة، معربة عن امتنانها لعادل إمام لاختياره لها بعد مشاهدته دورها في أحد المسلسلات، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الثقة منحتها دوراً مميزاً وغير مسبوق بالنسبة لها.

وجمع فيلم «الهلفوت» عادل إمام، وسعيد صالح، وإلهام شاهين، وصلاح قابيل، وحسين الشربيني وغيرهم، وهو من تأليف وحيد حامد وإخراج سمير سيف.