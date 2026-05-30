فقدت فرنسا والعالم أحد أبرز رموز الفكر الإنساني المعاصر بوفاة عالم الاجتماع والفيلسوف الفرنسي إدغار موران، الذي رحل عن عمر ناهز 104 أعوام. وأكدت زوجته نبأ وفاته بعد مسيرة فكرية امتدت أكثر من ثمانية عقود، ترك خلالها إرثاً معرفياً ضخماً تجاوز حدود فرنسا ليؤثر في الأوساط الأكاديمية والثقافية والسياسية حول العالم.

المفكر إدغار موران مع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون.

المفكر إدغار موران مع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون.

ووصف الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون موران بأنه «عقل كوني» و«تجسيد للإنسانية»، فيما اعتبر الرئيس الفرنسي السابق فرانسوا هولاند أن الراحل «عبر القرن وهو ينيره بأفكاره».

من مقاوم للنازية إلى أيقونة فكرية

وُلد إدغار موران، واسمه الأصلي إدغار ناحوم، في باريس في 8 يوليو 1921 لأسرة من أصول يونانية هاجرت من سالونيك إلى فرنسا. وشهدت طفولته حدثاً ترك أثراً عميقاً في تكوينه النفسي والفكري، حين فقد والدته وهو في العاشرة من عمره إثر أزمة قلبية، وهي الحادثة التي وصفها لاحقاً بأنها «هيروشيما داخلية».

وخلال الحرب العالمية الثانية انضم إلى المقاومة الفرنسية ضد الاحتلال النازي، كما التحق بالحزب الشيوعي الفرنسي عام 1941، قبل أن يصبح لاحقاً من أبرز منتقدي الستالينية، ويوثق تجربته الفكرية والسياسية في كتابه الشهير «النقد الذاتي» الصادر عام 1959، الذي تناول فيه أخطاءه الفكرية وخيبة أمله من التجربة الشيوعية.

«صياد المعرفة» وكاسر الحواجز بين العلوم

اشتهر موران برفضه الفصل التقليدي بين التخصصات العلمية والإنسانية، وكان يصف نفسه بأنه «صياد معرفة» يجوب مختلف الحقول الفكرية دون قيود. وسعى طوال حياته إلى الربط بين التاريخ والفلسفة وعلم الاجتماع والعلوم الطبيعية، في محاولة لفهم الإنسان والعالم بوصفهما منظومة مترابطة ومعقدة.

ورفض المفكر الفرنسي ما اعتبره تجزئة للمعرفة الحديثة، داعياً إلى رؤية شاملة تجمع بين الثقافة والعلم والإنسانيات. ومن هذا المنطلق أسس مفهومه الأشهر «الفكر المركب» أو «الفكر المعقد»، الذي أصبح مرجعاً في الجامعات ومراكز البحث حول العالم.

«المنهج».. مشروع العمر الفكري

يُعد كتابه الموسوعي «المنهج» (La Méthode)، المؤلف من ستة أجزاء، أبرز أعماله الفكرية وأكثرها تأثيراً. وفيه حاول بناء تصور جديد للمعرفة الإنسانية يقوم على فهم الترابط بين الظواهر بدلاً من دراستها بشكل منفصل.

وكتب موران في أحد أجزاء هذا المشروع: «كلما عرفنا الإنسان أكثر، أصبح فهمه أصعب، لأن الفصل بين التخصصات يجزئه ويحرمه من تعقيده وحيويته».

وإلى جانب «المنهج»، ألّف نحو أربعين كتاباً تُرجمت إلى لغات عديدة، وحصل على الدكتوراه الفخرية من 38 جامعة حول العالم.

حضور دائم في قضايا العصر

ورغم تقدمه في العمر، ظل موران حاضراً بقوة في النقاشات الفكرية والثقافية حتى سنواته الأخيرة، وكرّس اهتمامه لقضايا العولمة ومستقبل الإنسانية والتغيرات الاجتماعية والبيئية والثقافية التي يشهدها العالم.

وقالت زوجته صباح أبو السلام موران في بيان نقلته وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية: «حتى أيامه الأخيرة ظل إدغار موران متيقظاً للعالم وللآخرين وللقضايا الإنسانية الكبرى التي غذّت فكره».

وأضافت: «الفراغ الذي يتركه اليوم هائل، لكن شجاعته ووفاءه للإنسان والأفكار وصرامته الأخلاقية وأمله ستظل ترافقنا».

إرث إنساني يتجاوز الأجيال

نظر كثيرون إلى إدغار موران باعتباره أحد آخر كبار المفكرين الفرنسيين الذين جمعوا بين الفكر والعمل العام، وبين التأمل الفلسفي والانخراط في قضايا المجتمع. ولم يكن مجرد عالم اجتماع أو فيلسوف، بل مشروعاً فكرياً متكاملاً دعا إلى «ثورة في الوعي» وإعادة التفكير في علاقة الإنسان بنفسه وبالعالم.

وبرحيله تطوي فرنسا صفحة أحد أبرز عقولها المعاصرة، فيما يبقى إرثه الفكري شاهداً على رحلة استثنائية لرجل أمضى أكثر من قرن وهو يحاول فهم الإنسان وتعقيدات عصره.