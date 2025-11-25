انتشرت في الفترة الأخيرة تصريحات لوالدة الإعلامية المصرية الراحلة شيماء جمال تزعم فيها أن المستشار أيمن حجاج، المدان بقتل ابنتها، كان معجباً سابقاً بالفنانة المصرية أيتن عامر، ما أثار جدلاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة.

وفي أول رد لها، نفت أيتن عامر هذه الأقاويل عبر رسالة غير مباشرة، رافضة ربط اسمها بالقضية الخاصة بزوج الإعلامية الراحلة.

أول تعليق من أيتن عامر

وظهرت أيتن عامر في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، قائلة: «بقالي كتير بسمع شائعات عني، بس أنا مليش في تجارة العجول»، في إشارة واضحة إلى رفضها التام للزج باسمها في أي قصص أو شائعات لا تمت لها بصلة.

وتعود قضية الإعلامية الراحلة شيماء جمال إلى يونيو 2022 حين عُثر على جثمان الإعلامية مدفوناً في مزرعة نائية، وكشفت التحقيقات تورط زوجها أيمن حجاج وشريكه حسين الغرابلي في قتلها عمداً، لتنتهي المحاكمة بالحكم بإعدامهما.

ومن جانبه، لاحظ الجمهور تشابهاً بين مشهد قتل بطلة مسلسل «ورد وشوكولاتة» بطريقة صادمة وواقعية، وقضية الإعلامية الراحلة شيماء جمال، ما أعاد إلى الأذهان تفاصيل الجريمة المثيرة للجدل.