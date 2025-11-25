انتشرت في الفترة الأخيرة تصريحات لوالدة الإعلامية المصرية الراحلة شيماء جمال تزعم فيها أن المستشار أيمن حجاج، المدان بقتل ابنتها، كان معجباً سابقاً بالفنانة المصرية أيتن عامر، ما أثار جدلاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة.
وفي أول رد لها، نفت أيتن عامر هذه الأقاويل عبر رسالة غير مباشرة، رافضة ربط اسمها بالقضية الخاصة بزوج الإعلامية الراحلة.
أول تعليق من أيتن عامر
وظهرت أيتن عامر في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، قائلة: «بقالي كتير بسمع شائعات عني، بس أنا مليش في تجارة العجول»، في إشارة واضحة إلى رفضها التام للزج باسمها في أي قصص أو شائعات لا تمت لها بصلة.
وتعود قضية الإعلامية الراحلة شيماء جمال إلى يونيو 2022 حين عُثر على جثمان الإعلامية مدفوناً في مزرعة نائية، وكشفت التحقيقات تورط زوجها أيمن حجاج وشريكه حسين الغرابلي في قتلها عمداً، لتنتهي المحاكمة بالحكم بإعدامهما.
ومن جانبه، لاحظ الجمهور تشابهاً بين مشهد قتل بطلة مسلسل «ورد وشوكولاتة» بطريقة صادمة وواقعية، وقضية الإعلامية الراحلة شيماء جمال، ما أعاد إلى الأذهان تفاصيل الجريمة المثيرة للجدل.
Recently, statements have circulated from the mother of the late Egyptian media personality Shaimaa Gamal, claiming that the convicted murderer of her daughter, Counselor Ayman Haggag, was a former admirer of the Egyptian actress Aiten Amer, which has sparked controversy on various social media platforms.
In her first response, Aiten Amer denied these claims through an indirect message, refusing to associate her name with the case involving the late media personality's husband.
First Comment from Aiten Amer
Aiten Amer appeared in a video on her Instagram account, saying: "I've been hearing rumors about me for a long time, but I have nothing to do with the trade of calves," in a clear reference to her complete rejection of being dragged into any stories or rumors unrelated to her.
The case of the late media personality Shaimaa Gamal dates back to June 2022 when her body was found buried on a remote farm. Investigations revealed the involvement of her husband Ayman Haggag and his partner Hussein Al-Gharabli in her deliberate murder, leading to their sentencing to death.
Meanwhile, the audience noted a resemblance between the shocking and realistic murder scene of the heroine of the series "Ward and Chocolate" and the case of the late media personality Shaimaa Gamal, which brought back memories of the controversial details of the crime.