Recently, statements have circulated from the mother of the late Egyptian media personality Shaimaa Gamal, claiming that the convicted murderer of her daughter, Counselor Ayman Haggag, was a former admirer of the Egyptian actress Aiten Amer, which has sparked controversy on various social media platforms.

In her first response, Aiten Amer denied these claims through an indirect message, refusing to associate her name with the case involving the late media personality's husband.

First Comment from Aiten Amer

Aiten Amer appeared in a video on her Instagram account, saying: "I've been hearing rumors about me for a long time, but I have nothing to do with the trade of calves," in a clear reference to her complete rejection of being dragged into any stories or rumors unrelated to her.

The case of the late media personality Shaimaa Gamal dates back to June 2022 when her body was found buried on a remote farm. Investigations revealed the involvement of her husband Ayman Haggag and his partner Hussein Al-Gharabli in her deliberate murder, leading to their sentencing to death.

Meanwhile, the audience noted a resemblance between the shocking and realistic murder scene of the heroine of the series "Ward and Chocolate" and the case of the late media personality Shaimaa Gamal, which brought back memories of the controversial details of the crime.