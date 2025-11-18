برعاية وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة التراث الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، تنظّم هيئة التراث المؤتمر الدولي للتراث الرقمي 2025، خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 10 ديسمبر القادم، في مركز الرياض الدولي للمعارض والمؤتمرات ، بمشاركة نخبة من الأكاديميين والخبراء والباحثين والمتخصصين من مختلف دول العالم.

ويهدف المؤتمر إلى استعراض أحدث التجارب والاتجاهات العالمية في توظيف التقنيات الرقمية لخدمة التراث الثقافي، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي في مجالات التوثيق والحماية والإتاحة، إلى جانب طرح الحلول الابتكارية والتطبيقات التقنية في إدارة بيانات التراث وتطوير أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي المرتبطة به.

ويتناول المؤتمر أربعة محاور رئيسية، تشمل: التأسيس الذي يركز على توثيق وإدارة بيانات التراث بالوسائل التقنية الحديثة، والاستدامة التي تبحث في سبل حماية التراث من التهديدات الرقمية والمادية، والابتكار الذي يعرض سبل تفعيل الحلول الإبداعية والتقنيات الحديثة للتعريف بالتراث ونشره رقميًا، والتكامل الذي يركز على بناء القدرات وتبادل المعرفة وتعزيز الشراكات المجتمعية والمؤسسية لتوسيع نطاق الاستفادة من التحول الرقمي في مجال التراث.

ويتضمن المؤتمر فعاليات علمية وتطبيقية متنوعة تشمل جلسات نقاشية، وأوراقًا علمية، وورش عمل تدريبية، ومعارض تفاعلية تستعرض أحدث التقنيات في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي والواقع المعزز والطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد، إضافة إلى تجارب تفاعلية تتيح للزوار خوض رحلات رقمية تعرّفهم على مكنونات التراث الثقافي بطرق مبتكرة.

ويأتي تنظيم المؤتمر تأكيدًا لدور هيئة التراث في تطوير منظومة التراث الوطني وتبني التقنيات الحديثة لصونه وإبرازه للعالم، واستكمالًا لجهود وزارة الثقافة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 لبناء قطاع ثقافي مستدام يسهم في حماية الهوية الوطنية.