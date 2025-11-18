Under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Heritage Authority, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Heritage Authority is organizing the International Conference on Digital Heritage 2025, which will take place from December 9 to 10, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Riyadh, with the participation of a select group of academics, experts, researchers, and specialists from various countries around the world.

The conference aims to showcase the latest experiences and global trends in employing digital technologies to serve cultural heritage, enhance international cooperation in documentation, protection, and accessibility, as well as propose innovative solutions and technical applications in heritage data management and the development of related artificial intelligence tools.

The conference will address four main themes, including: foundation, which focuses on documenting and managing heritage data using modern technological means; sustainability, which explores ways to protect heritage from digital and physical threats; innovation, which presents ways to activate creative solutions and modern technologies for defining and digitally disseminating heritage; and integration, which focuses on building capacities, exchanging knowledge, and enhancing community and institutional partnerships to expand the benefits of digital transformation in the field of heritage.

The conference will include a variety of scientific and practical activities, including discussion sessions, scientific papers, training workshops, and interactive exhibitions showcasing the latest technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and 3D printing, in addition to interactive experiences that allow visitors to embark on digital journeys that introduce them to the depths of cultural heritage in innovative ways.

The organization of the conference reaffirms the role of the Heritage Authority in developing the national heritage system and adopting modern technologies to preserve and highlight it to the world, and it is a continuation of the efforts of the Ministry of Culture to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building a sustainable cultural sector that contributes to protecting national identity.