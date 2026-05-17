تشكل تجربة الزميلة الإعلامية سارة العتيبي واحدة من التجارب المهنية التي ارتبطت بمراحل التحول الكبرى في الإعلام السعودي، عبر مسيرة امتدت بين الصحافة الورقية والعمل الرقمي والإدارة التحريرية، في وقت كانت فيه المؤسسات الإعلامية تعيد صياغة أدواتها وأساليب حضورها أمام المتغيرات التقنية المتسارعة.

على امتداد سنوات عملها، تنقلت العتيبي بين مؤسسات صحفية بارزة؛ من بينها صحيفتا الاقتصادية وعكاظ مروراً بمجلة سيدتي، حيث عملت في مجالات التحرير والنشر الإلكتروني والإدارة الرقمية، وأسهمت في تطوير المحتوى الصحفي ضمن بيئة إعلامية شهدت انتقالاً واسعاً نحو المنصات الرقمية وأساليب النشر الحديثة.

وفي محطة مهنية مهمة، تولّت رئاسة تحرير مجلة رؤى الصادرة عن عكاظ، كما أدارت أقسام النشر الإلكتروني والإدارة الرقمية داخل «عكاظ»، في تجربة ارتبطت بمواكبة التحولات التي شهدتها غرف الأخبار السعودية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

عملت مديراً لمكتب مجلة سيدتي في جدة، وأشرفت على الإصدارات المتخصصة في الشركة السعودية للأبحاث والنشر، وهي تجربة عززت حضورها داخل الصحافة المتخصصة والمجلات النوعية، ومنحتها مساحة أوسع للعمل بين التحرير والإدارة والتطوير المهني للمحتوى.

وامتد اهتمامها إلى الجانب الأكاديمي، عبر دراسات عليا متخصصة في الصحافة الرقمية والإعلام الإلكتروني، إلى جانب تقديم عدد من الدراسات والأبحاث المرتبطة بتحولات الإعلام الجديد ومستقبل النشر الرقمي، ما منح تجربتها بُعداً معرفياً إلى جانب العمل المهني اليومي.

وخلال مسيرتها، رسخت سارة العتيبي حضوراً مهنياً قائماً على الخبرة والتدرج والعمل المؤسسي، لتصبح واحدة من الأسماء النسائية التي أسهمت في الحراك الإعلامي السعودي، وشاركت في مرحلة شهدت تحولات عميقة في شكل الصحافة السعودية وأدواتها ومساراتها الحديثة.