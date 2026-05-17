The experience of media colleague Sarah Al-Otaibi is one of the professional journeys that has been linked to major transformation phases in Saudi media, through a career that has spanned print journalism, digital work, and editorial management, at a time when media institutions were redefining their tools and methods of presence in the face of rapid technological changes.

Throughout her years of work, Al-Otaibi has moved between prominent journalistic institutions; including the newspapers Al-Iqtisadiyah and Okaz, as well as the magazine Sayidaty, where she worked in the fields of editing, electronic publishing, and digital management, contributing to the development of journalistic content within a media environment that has witnessed a wide transition towards digital platforms and modern publishing methods.

In an important professional milestone, she took over as editor-in-chief of the magazine Ru'aa published by Okaz, and managed the electronic publishing and digital management departments within "Okaz," in an experience that was linked to keeping pace with the transformations that Saudi newsrooms have witnessed in recent years.

She worked as the director of the Sayidaty magazine office in Jeddah and supervised specialized publications at the Saudi Research and Publishing Company, an experience that enhanced her presence within specialized journalism and quality magazines, giving her a broader space to work between editing, management, and professional content development.

Her interest also extended to the academic side, through specialized graduate studies in digital journalism and electronic media, in addition to presenting several studies and research related to the transformations of new media and the future of digital publishing, which added a cognitive dimension to her experience alongside daily professional work.

Throughout her career, Sarah Al-Otaibi has established a professional presence based on experience, progression, and institutional work, becoming one of the female names that contributed to the Saudi media movement and participated in a phase that witnessed profound transformations in the form, tools, and modern pathways of Saudi journalism.