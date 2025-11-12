The writer, Wafa Hussein Al-Rayah, has released her documentary book (Dunya Bakr Younis: Icon of Radio and Television), and the book was signed in Riyadh in the presence of a number of journalists, writers, and artists.

Princess Samira bint Abdullah Al-Faisal confirmed that documenting the career of a prominent media figure like Dunya Bakr Younis celebrates the memory of a nation, showcases pioneering professionalism, and tells an inspiring story that reflects the maturity, influence, and leadership that Saudi media has achieved, as well as honoring those who have contributed to raising awareness and shaping taste in our society.