أصدرت الكاتبة، وفاء حسين الراية، كتابها التوثيقي (دنيا بكر يونس أيقونة الإذاعة والتلفزيون)، و تم توقيع الكتاب في الرياض بحضور عدد من الصحفيين والكتاب والفنانين.

وأكدت الأميرة سميرة بنت عبدالله الفيصل، أن توثيق سيرة إعلامية قديرة بقامة دنيا بكر يونس، يحتفي بذاكرة وطن، ومهنية رائدة، وقصة ملهمة، تعكس ما وصل إليه الإعلام السعودي من نضج وتأثير وريادة، و رد الجميل لأصحاب البصمات الذين أسهموا في صناعة الوعي وتشكيل الذائقة في مجتمعنا.