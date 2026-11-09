أعلن مطرب المهرجانات المصري مسلم والبلوغر يارا تامر طلاقهما رسمياً، بعد علاقة زوجية شهدت انفصالاً وعودة خلال الفترة الماضية.

طلاق رسمي

وأكد مسلم ويارا انتهاء علاقتهما الزوجية رسمياً، بعدما أعلن كل منهما وقوع الطلاق عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، في تطور جديد يأتي بعد سلسلة من الخلافات والانفصالات.

وتم إعلان الطلاق من الطرفين عبر خاصية القصص المصورة «ستوري»، إذ نشر كل مطلنهما رسالة أكد فيها انتهاء الزواج، فيما حملت رسائل يارا تامر عبارات عكست حالة من الغضب عقب تأكيد الانفصال.

رسالتا مسلم ويارا

وكتب مسلم في رسالته: «تم الطلاق بيني وبين يارا تامر رسمياً، وأتمنى التوفيق في حياتها، وربنا كريم»، ليؤكد بذلك انتهاء زواجهما، ويحسم ما تردد بشأن مستقبل علاقتهما خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

من جانبها، علقت يارا تامر على إعلان الطلاق، في أول رد لها بعد تأكيد مسلم انتهاء زواجهما رسمياً، إذ نشرت رسالة مقتضبة عبر خاصية «ستوري» في حسابها على «إنستغرام»، أكدت خلالها وقوع الانفصال.

وكتبت يارا: «تم الطلاق، كل شيء قسمة ونصيب والحمد لله»، قبل أن تنشر رسالة أخرى قالت فيها: «حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل».

وتفاعل متابعوها مع الرسالتين، خصوصاً أن العبارة الثانية حملت نبرة غاضبة، بالتزامن مع تجدد الحديث عن الخلافات التي شهدتها علاقة الثنائي خلال الفترة الماضية، وما صاحبها من انفصالات وعودة إلى الحياة الزوجية.

علاقة متوترة

ولا يمثل الطلاق الأخير المرة الأولى التي يعلن فيها مسلم ويارا تامر انتهاء زواجهما، إذ سبق أن أعلنا الانفصال في سبتمبر العام الماضي، قبل أن يعودا مجدداً في نوفمبر 2025.

وكشفت يارا تامر حينها عن انتهاء علاقتهما الزوجية من خلال منشور عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، عبرت فيه عن غضبها مما تعرضت له، مؤكدة تمسكها بكرامتها ورغبتها في الابتعاد عن الأزمات والخلافات المحيطة بها.

ومع إعلان الطلاق مجدداً في 9 نوفمبر الحالي، انتهت العلاقة الزوجية بين الطرفين رسمياً، وفق ما أكده كل منهما عبر حسابه على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.