The Egyptian festival singer Muslim and blogger Yara Tamer officially announced their divorce, following a marital relationship that witnessed separations and reconciliations in the past period.

Official Divorce

Muslim and Yara confirmed the official end of their marital relationship, after each announced the divorce via their Instagram accounts, in a new development following a series of disputes and separations.

The divorce was announced by both parties through the "Story" feature, where each of them posted a message confirming the end of the marriage, while Yara Tamer's messages contained phrases that reflected a state of anger following the confirmation of the separation.

Messages from Muslim and Yara

Muslim wrote in his message: "The divorce between me and Yara Tamer has been finalized, and I wish her success in her life, and God is generous," thus confirming the end of their marriage and settling the rumors regarding the future of their relationship in recent times.

For her part, Yara Tamer commented on the divorce announcement, in her first response after Muslim confirmed the official end of their marriage, as she posted a brief message via the "Story" feature on her Instagram account, confirming the separation.

Yara wrote: "The divorce has occurred, everything is fate and destiny, and thank God," before posting another message in which she said: "God is sufficient for me, and He is the best disposer of affairs."

Her followers interacted with both messages, especially since the second phrase carried an angry tone, coinciding with renewed discussions about the disputes that the couple experienced in the past period, along with the separations and returns to married life.

Tense Relationship

This recent divorce does not mark the first time Muslim and Yara Tamer announced the end of their marriage, as they previously declared their separation in September last year, before reconciling again in November 2025.

At that time, Yara Tamer revealed the end of their marital relationship through a post on her Instagram account, expressing her anger over what she had experienced, affirming her commitment to her dignity and her desire to distance herself from the crises and disputes surrounding her.

With the announcement of the divorce again on November 9 of this year, the marital relationship between the two parties officially ended, as confirmed by each of them through their social media accounts.