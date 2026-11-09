The Egyptian artist Hamada Helal denied that he is abandoning cinema, as it has contributed to establishing his presence as an actor since the beginning of his artistic career, confirming that he is preparing for two film projects, the first being the second part of the movie "The Dream of a Lifetime" and the other a new film whose details have not been announced, indicating that the start of filming will be determined according to the readiness of each project and the completion of the necessary preparations for it.

The Meddler 7

Helal revealed that he will compete in the upcoming Ramadan season with the seventh part of the series "The Meddler," amid new challenges related to maintaining the success of the work and presenting different events, confirming that the character of "Sheikh Saber" has become an important part of his artistic journey, after the series achieved wide public attendance in Egypt and various Arab countries, noting that the viewers' connection to the character has made him more eager to develop it with each new season.

Surprises and Events

He explained that the continuation of the series into the seventh season does not mean relying on the success of previous parts, as it requires searching for new stories and presenting developments capable of attracting the audience, away from repeating events and ideas.

He added, "The anticipated part will witness surprises and changes in the course of events," confirming that the rising expectations of the audience multiply the responsibility of the team in each season.

New Songs

On the musical side, Hamada Helal emphasized that his success in drama has not changed his relationship with singing, which he considers an essential part of his artistic identity, pointing out his efforts to achieve a balance between the two fields. He mentioned that he is currently working on preparing a collection of songs to be released successively in the upcoming period, focusing on presenting diverse musical styles and different experiences from his previous works.