نفى الفنان المصري حمادة هلال، تخليه عن السينما كونها ساهمت في ترسيخ حضوره كممثل منذ بداياته الفنية، مؤكداً التحضير لمشروعين سينمائيين أولهما الجزء الثاني من فيلم «حلم العمر» والآخر فيلم جديد لم يعلن عن تفاصيله، مشيراً إلى أن بدء التصوير سيتحدد وفق جاهزية كل مشروع واستكمال التحضيرات اللازمة له.

المداح7

وكشف هلال خوض منافسات الموسم الرمضاني القادم بالجزء السابع من مسلسل «المداح»، وسط تحديات جديدة تتعلق بالحفاظ على نجاح العمل وتقديم أحداث مختلفة، مؤكداً أن شخصية «الشيخ صابر» أصبحت جزءاً مهماً من مسيرته الفنية، بعدما حقق المسلسل حضوراً جماهيرياً واسعاً في مصر ومختلف الدول العربية، مشيراً إلى أن ارتباط المشاهدين بالشخصية جعله أكثر حرصاً على تطويرها مع كل موسم جديد.

مفاجآت وأحداث

وأوضح أن استمرار المسلسل للموسم السابع لا يعني الاعتماد على نجاح الأجزاء السابقة، إذ يتطلب الأمر البحث عن حكايات جديدة وتقديم تطورات قادرة على جذب الجمهور، بعيداً عن تكرار الأحداث والأفكار.

وأضاف «الجزء المرتقب سيشهد مفاجآت وتغيرات في مسار الأحداث»، مؤكداً أن ارتفاع سقف توقعات الجمهور يضاعف مسؤولية فريق العمل في كل موسم.

أغانٍ جديدة

وفي الجانب الغنائي، شدد حمادة هلال على أن نجاحه في الدراما لم يغيّر علاقته بالغناء، الذي يعتبره جزءاً أساسياً من هويته الفنية، لافتاً إلى سعيه لتحقيق التوازن بين المجالين. وأشار إلى عمله حالياً على تجهيز مجموعة من الأغنيات لطرحها تباعاً خلال الفترة القادمة، مع التركيز على تقديم أنماط موسيقية متنوعة وتجارب مختلفة عن أعماله السابقة.