The album "Mirror of Love" places the Egyptian artist Tamer Ashour in an artistic test, related to his ability to develop his experience while maintaining the emotional identity that has established his presence with the audience, especially since the album includes 12 songs with diverse musical experiences.

Ashour chose to expand the circle of collaboration in the album, enlisting a group of prominent poets, composers, and arrangers, including Tamer Hussein, Aziz El Shafie, Amr Mostafa, and others, in a step that gives the work a variety of melodies and ideas, but at the same time raises the bar of challenge regarding his ability to integrate these differences into a project that bears his signature.

The main bet in "Mirror of Love" remains linked to Ashour's ability to move outside his usual zone, without straying from the emotional style associated with his name, as diversity becomes more important when it leads to the development of the experience, rather than merely having a variety of songs within the album.

The work also faces a test of continuity, as the artistic value of the album goes beyond the success of a single song to the ability of several of its works to remain among the audience's choices, later transforming into part of Ashour's repertoire on stage. The upcoming public test will take place in Jeddah, when Ashour performs a concert on August 27 at the "Abadi Al-Johar Arena," as part of the Jeddah Season 2026, led by maestro Hani Farhat, where he is expected to present works from "Mirror of Love" alongside his most famous songs.