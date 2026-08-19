يضع ألبوم «مراية الحب» الفنان المصري تامر عاشور أمام اختبار فني، يرتبط بقدرته على تطوير تجربته، مع الاحتفاظ بالهوية العاطفية التي صنعت حضوره لدى الجمهور، خصوصاً أن الألبوم يضم 12 أغنية بتجارب موسيقية متنوعة.

واختار عاشور توسيع دائرة التعاون في الألبوم، مستعيناً بمجموعة من أبرز الشعراء والملحنين والموزعين، من بينهم تامر حسين وعزيز الشافعي وعمرو مصطفى وآخرون، في خطوة تمنح العمل تنوعاً في الألحان والأفكار، لكنها ترفع في المقابل سقف التحدي أمام قدرته على جمع هذه الاختلافات داخل مشروع يحمل بصمته.

ويظل الرهان الأبرز في «مراية الحب» مرتبطاً بمدى قدرة عاشور على التحرك خارج منطقته المعتادة، دون الابتعاد عن اللون العاطفي المرتبط باسمه، إذ يصبح التنوع أكثر أهمية عندما يقود إلى تطوير التجربة، بدلاً من الاكتفاء بتعدد الأغنيات داخل الألبوم.

كما يواجه العمل اختبار الاستمرارية، فالقيمة الفنية للألبوم تتجاوز نجاح أغنية منفردة إلى قدرة عدد من أعماله على البقاء ضمن اختيارات الجمهور، والتحول لاحقاً إلى جزء من رصيد عاشور على المسرح. ويأتي الاختبار الجماهيري القادم في جدة، عندما يحيي عاشور حفلاً في 27 أغسطس على مسرح «عبادي الجوهر أرينا»، ضمن موسم جدة 2026، بقيادة المايسترو هاني فرحات، إذ ينتظر أن يقدم أعمالاً من «مراية الحب» إلى جانب أشهر أغنياته.