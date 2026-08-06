عاد الخلاف القضائي بين نجمي هوليوود براد بيت وأنجلينا جولي إلى الواجهة مجددًا، بعدما تقدم بيت بطلب جديد رسمي للحصول على مستندات تتعلق بالعوائد المالية التي حققتها طليقته من أعمالها الفنية خلال سنوات عدة.

وطالب فريق براد بيت القانوني بإلزام أنجلينا جولي بتسليم العقود والسجلات المالية الخاصة بأعمالها السينمائية والإعلانية خلال الفترة من 2017 إلى 2021، بما يشمل الأجر الذي حصلت عليه عن مشاركتها في الجزء الثاني من فيلم Maleficent، معتبرًا أن هذه المستندات تمثل جزءًا مهمًا من الأدلة في النزاع القائم بينهما.

ويرى براد بيت أن هذه البيانات قد تدحض تصريحات سابقة لأنجلينا جولي تحدثت فيها عن تعرضها لضغوط مالية دفعتها لاتخاذ قرارات استثمارية بمفردها، مؤكدًا أن سجلات دخلها ستكشف أنها حققت أرباحًا كبيرة خلال تلك الفترة.

في المقابل، تمسكت أنجلينا جولي برفضها الإفصاح عن بياناتها المالية، معتبرة أن الطلب يمس خصوصيتها ولا يخدم مسار القضية، مشددة على أن مواردها المالية شأن شخصي ولا علاقة لها بالخلافات القانونية المستمرة مع طليقها.

يعود بداية النزاع بين براد بيت وأنجلينا جولي إلى قرار الأخيرة بيع حصتها في (شاتو ميرافال) عام 2021، وهو العقار الذي كان مملوكًا لهما خلال فترة زواجهما، قبل أن يتقدم بيت بدعوى قضائية اعتراضًا على إتمام الصفقة دون موافقته.