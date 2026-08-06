The legal dispute between Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has resurfaced, as Pitt has filed a new official request for documents related to the financial earnings his ex-wife made from her artistic works over several years.

Pitt's legal team has demanded that Angelina Jolie be compelled to hand over the contracts and financial records related to her film and advertising work from 2017 to 2021, including the salary she received for her role in the second part of the film Maleficent, arguing that these documents represent an important part of the evidence in the ongoing dispute between them.

Brad Pitt believes that this data could refute previous statements made by Angelina Jolie in which she spoke about facing financial pressures that led her to make investment decisions on her own, asserting that her income records will reveal that she made significant profits during that period.

In contrast, Angelina Jolie has maintained her refusal to disclose her financial data, considering the request an invasion of her privacy that does not serve the course of the case, emphasizing that her financial resources are a personal matter and unrelated to the ongoing legal disputes with her ex-husband.

The origin of the dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dates back to Jolie's decision to sell her share in Château Miraval in 2021, the property they owned during their marriage, before Pitt filed a lawsuit objecting to the completion of the deal without his consent.