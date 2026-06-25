في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة وجدلاً في الوسط الفني، أسدلت محكمة جنايات القاهرة المنعقدة بعابدين، اليوم (الخميس)، الستار على محاكمة الفنانة الشابة جيهان الشماشرجي وأربعة آخرين، في واقعة اتهامهم الصادمة بالسرقة والإكراه.

المحكمة فجّرت مفاجأة مدوية وقضت بالبراءة التامة لجميع المتهمين، في حكم حبس الأنفاس حتى اللحظات الأخيرة.

جيهان الشماشرجي داخل قاعة المحكمة.

جيهان الشماشرجي داخل قاعة المحكمة.

كواليس ساعات القلق قبل النطق بالحكم

شهدت محكمة عابدين صباح اليوم كواليس مثيرة لـ«الشماشرجي»، والتي بدت عليها علامات التوتر الشديد:

  • الوصول المبكر: حضرت الفنانة إلى ساحة المحكمة في ساعة مبكرة جداً من الصباح لتجنب كاميرات الصحافة.
  • عزلة اختيارية: ظلت جيهان داخل سيارتها أمام مبنى المحكمة تترقب الموقف وترفض النزول حتى اقترب الموعد الفعلي للجلسة.
  • المقعد الأخير: فور دخولها القاعة، تسللت هرباً من الفلاشات وجلست في المقعد الأخير تماماً، بصمت مطبق، ورافضة الإدلاء بأي تصريحات لوسائل الإعلام التي احتشدت في المكان.

وتأتي هذه البراءة بعد أن واجهت جيهان الشماشرجي وبقية المتهمين لائحة اتهامات ثقيلة أشبه بأفلام الحركة والإثارة، حيث أحالتهم النيابة العامة للمحاكمة بتهمة التخطيط المسبق لسرقة شقة سيدة تدعى «مي. ح».

ووجهت النيابة للمتهمين تهمة اقتحام الشقة والاستيلاء على محتوياتها باستخدام أداة «مطرقة». والأخطر من ذلك، أنه أثناء محاولة سيدة أخرى تدعى «أميمة. م» التصدي لهم ومنعهم من الهروب، قام قائد سيارة المتهمين بدهسها مسبباً لها إصابات بالغة قبل أن يفروا بالمسروقات.

وعندما واجهت المحكمة الفنانة سابقاً بهذه التهم البشعة، ردت بكلمة واحدة حاسمة: «محصلش».

وبعد رفع الجلسة للمداولة وإعادة قراءة أوراق القضية، أصدرت المحكمة برئاسة المستشار محمد ياسر أبو الفتوح حكمها ببراءة الفنانة ومن معها، لتتنفس جيهان الشماشرجي الصعداء وتطوي صفحة القضية التي هددت مسيرتها الفنية الواعدة.