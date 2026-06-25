In one of the most exciting and controversial cases in the artistic community, the Cairo Criminal Court convened in Abdeen today (Thursday) to conclude the trial of the young artist Jihan Al-Shamashirji and four others, in a shocking accusation of theft and coercion.

The court delivered a stunning surprise and ruled for the complete acquittal of all the defendants, in a breath-holding judgment until the very last moments.

Behind the Scenes of the Hours of Anxiety Before the Verdict

This morning, the Abdeen Court witnessed exciting behind-the-scenes moments for "Al-Shamashirji," who appeared to be showing signs of extreme tension:

Early Arrival: The artist arrived at the courthouse very early in the morning to avoid the press cameras.

Voluntary Isolation: Jihan remained inside her car in front of the courthouse, monitoring the situation and refusing to get out until the actual session time approached.

Last Seat: As soon as she entered the courtroom, she stealthily slipped away from the flashes and sat in the very last seat, in complete silence, refusing to make any statements to the media that had gathered in the place.

This acquittal comes after Jihan Al-Shamashirji and the other defendants faced a heavy list of charges resembling action and thriller movies, as the Public Prosecution referred them to trial on charges of premeditated theft of an apartment belonging to a woman named "Mai. H."

The prosecution accused the defendants of breaking into the apartment and seizing its contents using a "hammer." Worse still, during the attempt of another woman named "Omayma. M" to confront them and prevent their escape, the driver of the defendants' vehicle ran her over, causing her severe injuries before they fled with the stolen goods.

When the court previously confronted the artist with these heinous charges, she responded with one decisive word: "It didn't happen."

After the session was adjourned for deliberation and re-reading of the case files, the court, presided over by Counselor Mohamed Yasser Abu Al-Fotouh, issued its ruling of acquittal for the artist and her companions, allowing Jihan Al-Shamashirji to breathe a sigh of relief and close the chapter on the case that threatened her promising artistic career.