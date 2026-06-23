أعلنت الفنانة المصرية دينا الوديدي،وفاة والدها إثر أزمة صحية طارئة أدت إلى دخوله غرفة العناية المركزة فور عودتها إلى مصر، مطالبة الجميع باحترام خصوصياتها وعائلتها في هذه الفترة الصعبة، مؤكدةً عدم قدرتها على الرد على أية اتصالات ترِدها.

وكتبت الوديدي منشوراً عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» قالت فيه: «لم أكن قادرة على الرد على كل الرسائل التي وصلتني الفترة اللي فاتت، لأني كنت خارج مصر لإحياء عرض موسيقي في مدينة مارسيليا، ولسّه راجعة بلدي إمبارح».

بيان دينا الوديدي

بيان دينا الوديدي

إجراءات قانونية

وللمرة الأولى، ردّت الوديدي على اتّهام رسّامة شابة لها بالقيام بأفعال غير أخلاقية معها قبل سنوات عندما كانتا تقيمان معاً، وأكدت دينا الوديدي، وجودها خارج مصر خلال الفترة الماضية؛ لإحياء عرض فني موسيقي في مدينة مارسيليا الفرنسية، ما جعلها غير قادرة على الرد على الرسائل التي وصلتها في الفترة الماضية، مشيرة إلى عودتها إلى مصر أمس.

كما علّقت على الجدل الذي أُثير حولها خلال الفترة الماضية، لافتة إلى متابعة ما تم تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وتوكيل الأمر إلى فريقها القانوني لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.

وذكرت الوديدي، بأنها لن تدلي بأي تصريحات بشأن الأزمة المتداولة، مؤكدةً أن الرد سيكون من خلال المسار القانوني فقط، كما عبّرت عن أسفها لعدم تمكنها من لقاء جمهورها في حفلها الذي كان مقرراً إقامته في ساقية الصاوي.

تحقيقات في بلاغ الرسّامة

وشرعت الأجهزة الأمنية في القاهرة قبل أيام تحقيقاتها الرسمية بشأن بلاغ تقدّمت به رسامة شابة تبلغ من العمر 26 عاماً، وتتهم فيه فنانة شهيرة، تمت الإشارة إليها إعلامياً بالأحرف «دينا. أ» فتم ربط الاسم بالفنانة دينا الوديدي، بالسيطرة النفسية والاستغلال منذ عام 2015 حين كانت قاصراً تبلغ 15 عاماً.

وفور تحرير المحضر المتعلق بالأحداث التي وقعت في منطقة عابدين، باشرت النيابة العامة الفحص واستدعاء الأطراف المعنيين، وسط صمت تام من الفنانة دينا الوديدي وممثليها القانونيين حتى اللحظة.