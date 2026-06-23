The Egyptian artist Dina Elwedidi announced the death of her father due to a sudden health crisis that led to his admission to the intensive care unit upon her return to Egypt, urging everyone to respect her and her family's privacy during this difficult time, confirming her inability to respond to any incoming calls.

Elwedidi wrote a post on her Instagram account stating: "I have not been able to respond to all the messages that I received recently, as I was outside Egypt performing a music show in the city of Marseille, and I just returned to my country yesterday."

بيان دينا الوديدي

Legal Actions

For the first time, Elwedidi responded to accusations from a young artist who claimed that she had engaged in immoral acts with her years ago when they were living together. Dina Elwedidi confirmed her presence outside Egypt during the past period to perform an artistic music show in the French city of Marseille, which made her unable to respond to the messages she received recently, noting her return to Egypt yesterday.

She also commented on the controversy that has arisen around her recently, indicating that she has been following what has been circulated on social media and has entrusted the matter to her legal team to take the necessary actions.

Elwedidi mentioned that she will not make any statements regarding the ongoing crisis, confirming that the response will be through legal channels only, and she expressed her regret for not being able to meet her audience at her concert that was scheduled to take place at Sakiya El Sawy.

Investigations into the Artist's Complaint

The security authorities in Cairo began their official investigations a few days ago regarding a complaint filed by a 26-year-old young artist, accusing a famous artist, referred to in the media by the initials "Dina. A," which has been linked to the artist Dina Elwedidi, of psychological control and exploitation since 2015 when she was a minor aged 15.

Immediately after filing the report related to the events that occurred in the Abdeen area, the public prosecution began examining the case and summoning the concerned parties, while Dina Elwedidi and her legal representatives have remained completely silent up to this moment.