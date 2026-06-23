أعلنت الفنانة المصرية دينا الوديدي،وفاة والدها إثر أزمة صحية طارئة أدت إلى دخوله غرفة العناية المركزة فور عودتها إلى مصر، مطالبة الجميع باحترام خصوصياتها وعائلتها في هذه الفترة الصعبة، مؤكدةً عدم قدرتها على الرد على أية اتصالات ترِدها.
وكتبت الوديدي منشوراً عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» قالت فيه: «لم أكن قادرة على الرد على كل الرسائل التي وصلتني الفترة اللي فاتت، لأني كنت خارج مصر لإحياء عرض موسيقي في مدينة مارسيليا، ولسّه راجعة بلدي إمبارح».
بيان دينا الوديدي
إجراءات قانونية
وللمرة الأولى، ردّت الوديدي على اتّهام رسّامة شابة لها بالقيام بأفعال غير أخلاقية معها قبل سنوات عندما كانتا تقيمان معاً، وأكدت دينا الوديدي، وجودها خارج مصر خلال الفترة الماضية؛ لإحياء عرض فني موسيقي في مدينة مارسيليا الفرنسية، ما جعلها غير قادرة على الرد على الرسائل التي وصلتها في الفترة الماضية، مشيرة إلى عودتها إلى مصر أمس.
كما علّقت على الجدل الذي أُثير حولها خلال الفترة الماضية، لافتة إلى متابعة ما تم تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وتوكيل الأمر إلى فريقها القانوني لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.
وذكرت الوديدي، بأنها لن تدلي بأي تصريحات بشأن الأزمة المتداولة، مؤكدةً أن الرد سيكون من خلال المسار القانوني فقط، كما عبّرت عن أسفها لعدم تمكنها من لقاء جمهورها في حفلها الذي كان مقرراً إقامته في ساقية الصاوي.
تحقيقات في بلاغ الرسّامة
وشرعت الأجهزة الأمنية في القاهرة قبل أيام تحقيقاتها الرسمية بشأن بلاغ تقدّمت به رسامة شابة تبلغ من العمر 26 عاماً، وتتهم فيه فنانة شهيرة، تمت الإشارة إليها إعلامياً بالأحرف «دينا. أ» فتم ربط الاسم بالفنانة دينا الوديدي، بالسيطرة النفسية والاستغلال منذ عام 2015 حين كانت قاصراً تبلغ 15 عاماً.
وفور تحرير المحضر المتعلق بالأحداث التي وقعت في منطقة عابدين، باشرت النيابة العامة الفحص واستدعاء الأطراف المعنيين، وسط صمت تام من الفنانة دينا الوديدي وممثليها القانونيين حتى اللحظة.
The Egyptian artist Dina Elwedidi announced the death of her father due to a sudden health crisis that led to his admission to the intensive care unit upon her return to Egypt, urging everyone to respect her and her family's privacy during this difficult time, confirming her inability to respond to any incoming calls.
Elwedidi wrote a post on her Instagram account stating: "I have not been able to respond to all the messages that I received recently, as I was outside Egypt performing a music show in the city of Marseille, and I just returned to my country yesterday."
بيان دينا الوديدي
Legal Actions
For the first time, Elwedidi responded to accusations from a young artist who claimed that she had engaged in immoral acts with her years ago when they were living together. Dina Elwedidi confirmed her presence outside Egypt during the past period to perform an artistic music show in the French city of Marseille, which made her unable to respond to the messages she received recently, noting her return to Egypt yesterday.
She also commented on the controversy that has arisen around her recently, indicating that she has been following what has been circulated on social media and has entrusted the matter to her legal team to take the necessary actions.
Elwedidi mentioned that she will not make any statements regarding the ongoing crisis, confirming that the response will be through legal channels only, and she expressed her regret for not being able to meet her audience at her concert that was scheduled to take place at Sakiya El Sawy.
Investigations into the Artist's Complaint
The security authorities in Cairo began their official investigations a few days ago regarding a complaint filed by a 26-year-old young artist, accusing a famous artist, referred to in the media by the initials "Dina. A," which has been linked to the artist Dina Elwedidi, of psychological control and exploitation since 2015 when she was a minor aged 15.
Immediately after filing the report related to the events that occurred in the Abdeen area, the public prosecution began examining the case and summoning the concerned parties, while Dina Elwedidi and her legal representatives have remained completely silent up to this moment.