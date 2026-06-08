كشف شقيق الفنانة الراحلة سهام جلال حذف جميع الفيديوهات الخاصة بها التي كانت تتضمن مقاطع رقص وغناء من حسابها على تطبيق «تيك توك»، وذلك بعد رحيلها المفاجئ.
طاقة إيجابية
وقال شقيقها خلال بث مباشر عبر حسابه على «تيك توك»: «تم مسح المقاطع اللي كانت ليها علاقة بالأغاني والرقص بالكامل للناس اللي بتسأل، وجزاكم الله خير على النصيحة، ونتمنى من ربنا إنه يغفر لها. سهام كانت روحها خفيفة ومليانة طاقة إيجابية، ومن أطيب وأنقى القلوب اللي ممكن تتعامل معاها، والناس القريبة منها عارفه الكلام ده».
مها أحمد.
خلاف مع مها أحمد
وتحدث شقيق الراحلة عن طبيعة علاقتها بالفنانة مها أحمد، موضحاً أن ما تردد عن وجود خلافات بينهما غير صحيح، قائلاً: «ممكن الناس تكون فاهمه غلط إن سهام ما كانتش بتتكلم مع مها أحمد، لكن اللي حصل كان مجرد سوء تفاهم، وسهام في آخر أيامها كانت عارفه الحقيقة».
وأضاف: «إحنا اتكلمنا وتواصلنا مع مها أحمد، وهي شخصية جميلة ومحترمة، وبقولها بيت أختك مفتوح في أي وقت».
The brother of the late artist Siham Jalal revealed that he deleted all her videos that included dancing and singing clips from her account on the "TikTok" app, following her sudden passing.
Positive Energy
Her brother said during a live broadcast on his "TikTok" account: "All the clips related to songs and dancing have been completely removed for those who are asking, and may God reward you for the advice. We hope that God forgives her. Siham had a light spirit and was full of positive energy, and she was one of the sweetest and purest hearts you could deal with, and those close to her know this."
مها أحمد.
Dispute with Maha Ahmed
The late artist's brother spoke about the nature of her relationship with artist Maha Ahmed, clarifying that the rumors of a dispute between them are not true, saying: "People might have misunderstood that Siham was not talking to Maha Ahmed, but what happened was just a misunderstanding, and Siham knew the truth in her last days."
He added: "We spoke and communicated with Maha Ahmed, and she is a beautiful and respectful person, and I tell her that your sister's house is open at any time."