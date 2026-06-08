كشف شقيق الفنانة الراحلة سهام جلال حذف جميع الفيديوهات الخاصة بها التي كانت تتضمن مقاطع رقص وغناء من حسابها على تطبيق «تيك توك»، وذلك بعد رحيلها المفاجئ.

طاقة إيجابية

وقال شقيقها خلال بث مباشر عبر حسابه على «تيك توك»: «تم مسح المقاطع اللي كانت ليها علاقة بالأغاني والرقص بالكامل للناس اللي بتسأل، وجزاكم الله خير على النصيحة، ونتمنى من ربنا إنه يغفر لها. سهام كانت روحها خفيفة ومليانة طاقة إيجابية، ومن أطيب وأنقى القلوب اللي ممكن تتعامل معاها، والناس القريبة منها عارفه الكلام ده».

مها أحمد.

مها أحمد.

خلاف مع مها أحمد

وتحدث شقيق الراحلة عن طبيعة علاقتها بالفنانة مها أحمد، موضحاً أن ما تردد عن وجود خلافات بينهما غير صحيح، قائلاً: «ممكن الناس تكون فاهمه غلط إن سهام ما كانتش بتتكلم مع مها أحمد، لكن اللي حصل كان مجرد سوء تفاهم، وسهام في آخر أيامها كانت عارفه الحقيقة».

وأضاف: «إحنا اتكلمنا وتواصلنا مع مها أحمد، وهي شخصية جميلة ومحترمة، وبقولها بيت أختك مفتوح في أي وقت».