The brother of the late artist Siham Jalal revealed that he deleted all her videos that included dancing and singing clips from her account on the "TikTok" app, following her sudden passing.

Positive Energy

Her brother said during a live broadcast on his "TikTok" account: "All the clips related to songs and dancing have been completely removed for those who are asking, and may God reward you for the advice. We hope that God forgives her. Siham had a light spirit and was full of positive energy, and she was one of the sweetest and purest hearts you could deal with, and those close to her know this."

مها أحمد.

Dispute with Maha Ahmed

The late artist's brother spoke about the nature of her relationship with artist Maha Ahmed, clarifying that the rumors of a dispute between them are not true, saying: "People might have misunderstood that Siham was not talking to Maha Ahmed, but what happened was just a misunderstanding, and Siham knew the truth in her last days."

He added: "We spoke and communicated with Maha Ahmed, and she is a beautiful and respectful person, and I tell her that your sister's house is open at any time."