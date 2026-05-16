حفظ رئيس المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر المهندس خالد عبد العزيز الشكوى المقدمة ضد مسلسل «قانون الفرنساوي» من بطولة الفنان عمرو يوسف.
حرية الإبداع
وأوضح المجلس في بيان أصدره اليوم (السبت) أن القرار استند إلى تقرير رئيسة لجنة الدراما الناقدة السينمائية ماجدة موريس، التي رأت أن المعالجة الدرامية تندرج ضمن حرية الإبداع الفني والمبادئ الدستورية الراسخة.
وأحال وكيل المجلس رئيس لجنة الشكاوى الإعلامي عصام الأمير الشكوى المقدمة من أحد مكاتب المحاماة والاستشارات القانونية إلى لجنة الدراما لفحصها.
وصنف التقرير الفني العمل ضمن الدراما الخيالية التي تتناول قضايا اجتماعية ونفسية.
شخصية فردية
ورأت اللجنة أن الشخصية المثيرة للجدل فردية ولا تمثل جموع المحامين، مؤكدة أن النماذج السلبية لا تسيء للمهن بل تعكس التنوع الطبيعي داخل المجتمع.
ولفتت إلى أن الدراما تعتمد على الرؤية الفنية للمؤلف والمخرج لخدمة الرسائل الإنسانية، معتبرة أن تسمية العمل أو العلامة التجارية تخضع لتقييم قانوني مستقل من الجهات المعنية.
وأوصى التقرير في ختامه بإعادة الشكوى إلى لجنة الشكاوى مع توصية نهائية بحفظها.
The head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, Engineer Khaled Abdel Aziz, has preserved the complaint submitted against the series "Law of the French", starring artist Amr Youssef.
Freedom of Creativity
The council clarified in a statement issued today (Saturday) that the decision was based on a report by the head of the Drama Committee, film critic Magda Mouris, who believed that the dramatic treatment falls within the freedom of artistic creativity and established constitutional principles.
The council's deputy, head of the complaints committee, media figure Essam El Amir, referred the complaint submitted by a law firm to the Drama Committee for examination.
The technical report classified the work as part of fictional drama that addresses social and psychological issues.
Individual Character
The committee found that the controversial character is individual and does not represent the collective of lawyers, affirming that negative models do not harm the professions but rather reflect the natural diversity within society.
It pointed out that drama relies on the artistic vision of the author and director to serve humanitarian messages, considering that the naming of the work or brand is subject to independent legal evaluation by the relevant authorities.
The report concluded by recommending that the complaint be returned to the complaints committee with a final recommendation to preserve it.