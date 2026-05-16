حفظ رئيس المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر المهندس خالد عبد العزيز الشكوى المقدمة ضد مسلسل «قانون الفرنساوي» من بطولة الفنان عمرو يوسف.

حرية الإبداع

وأوضح المجلس في بيان أصدره اليوم (السبت) أن القرار استند إلى تقرير رئيسة لجنة الدراما الناقدة السينمائية ماجدة موريس، التي رأت أن المعالجة الدرامية تندرج ضمن حرية الإبداع الفني والمبادئ الدستورية الراسخة.

وأحال وكيل المجلس رئيس لجنة الشكاوى الإعلامي عصام الأمير الشكوى المقدمة من أحد مكاتب المحاماة والاستشارات القانونية إلى لجنة الدراما لفحصها.

وصنف التقرير الفني العمل ضمن الدراما الخيالية التي تتناول قضايا اجتماعية ونفسية.

شخصية فردية

ورأت اللجنة أن الشخصية المثيرة للجدل فردية ولا تمثل جموع المحامين، مؤكدة أن النماذج السلبية لا تسيء للمهن بل تعكس التنوع الطبيعي داخل المجتمع.

ولفتت إلى أن الدراما تعتمد على الرؤية الفنية للمؤلف والمخرج لخدمة الرسائل الإنسانية، معتبرة أن تسمية العمل أو العلامة التجارية تخضع لتقييم قانوني مستقل من الجهات المعنية.

وأوصى التقرير في ختامه بإعادة الشكوى إلى لجنة الشكاوى مع توصية نهائية بحفظها.