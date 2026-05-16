The head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, Engineer Khaled Abdel Aziz, has preserved the complaint submitted against the series "Law of the French", starring artist Amr Youssef.

Freedom of Creativity

The council clarified in a statement issued today (Saturday) that the decision was based on a report by the head of the Drama Committee, film critic Magda Mouris, who believed that the dramatic treatment falls within the freedom of artistic creativity and established constitutional principles.

The council's deputy, head of the complaints committee, media figure Essam El Amir, referred the complaint submitted by a law firm to the Drama Committee for examination.

The technical report classified the work as part of fictional drama that addresses social and psychological issues.

Individual Character

The committee found that the controversial character is individual and does not represent the collective of lawyers, affirming that negative models do not harm the professions but rather reflect the natural diversity within society.

It pointed out that drama relies on the artistic vision of the author and director to serve humanitarian messages, considering that the naming of the work or brand is subject to independent legal evaluation by the relevant authorities.

The report concluded by recommending that the complaint be returned to the complaints committee with a final recommendation to preserve it.