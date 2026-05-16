Egyptian artist Mohamed Ghoneim retracted his recent post in which he offended women, providing a comprehensive clarification of his true intent. This was during his first television appearance following an urgent and decisive decision from the Actors' Syndicate to completely suspend him from artistic work and prohibit him from acting.

Misunderstanding

Ghoneim announced on the program "Khat Ahmar" with journalist Mohamed Moussa that he modified the wording of his post as soon as he felt there was a misunderstanding, indicating that he did not expect matters to escalate to the point of taking union actions against him.

Feeding Dogs

Ghoneim clarified that his main intention was to criticize the phenomenon of feeding stray dogs in random and aimless ways, and not to insult women or any social group. He considered that what he wrote was merely a human reaction driven by fear and concern for the public appearance and the health of citizens.

He continued to justify his point of view by referring to his professional background, noting that he spoke as a doctor before being an artist. He explained that the spread of the phenomenon of feeding stray dogs in residential neighborhoods without supervision poses serious environmental and health risks due to the leftovers and waste left on the streets, turning them into hotspots for microbes and diseases.

Health Regulation

He added that the problem lies in changing the natural behavior of animals and increasing their frightening gatherings due to unstudied feeding, citing previous reports warning of the presence of millions of dogs in the streets. He called for a health and social regulation that balances animal welfare with the safety of the environment and society.

Official Suspension

These defensive statements from Ghoneim come after the Actors' Syndicate issued an official decision to suspend him from acting immediately, not renewing his annual license to practice the profession, and completely prohibiting him from participating in any artistic works due to accusations of verbal abuse against women.

The crisis began when Ghoneim wrote a post on his "Facebook" account attacking women who care for stray animals, stating: "I call on the state to take action against the women who feed street dogs along with the dogs, and let’s get rid of them together."

This post sparked outrage against him and was classified as a direct insult to Egyptian women, leading to the Actors' Syndicate's decision to suspend him from work.