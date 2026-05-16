تراجع الفنان المصري محمد غنيم، عن منشوره الأخير الذي أساء خلاله إلى النساء، ليقدم توضيحًا شاملًا لمقصده الحقيقي، وذلك في أول ظهور تلفزيوني له عقب صدور قرار عاجل وحاسم من نقابة المهن التمثيلية بإيقافه تمامًا عن العمل الفني ومنعه من ممارسة التمثيل.

سوء فهم

وأعلن غنيم عبر برنامج خط أحمر مع الإعلامي محمد موسى، تعديل صياغة المنشور فور شعوره بسوء الفهم،مشيراً الى أنه لم يتوقع أن تتطور الأمور إلى حد اتخاذ إجراءات نقابية ضده.

إطعام الكلاب

وأوضح غنيم بأن مقصده الأساسي كان انتقاد ظاهرة إطعام كلاب الشوارع بطرق عشوائية وغير هادفة، وليس الإساءة إلى المرأة أو أي فئة مجتمعية، معتبرًا بأن ما كتبه كان مجرد انفعال إنساني، دافعه الخوف والقلق على المظهر العام وصحة المواطنين.

واستطرد غنيم مبررًا وجهة نظره بالعودة إلى خلفيته المهنية، إذ أشار إلى أنه تحدث بصفته طبيبًا قبل أن يكون فنانًا، موضحًا بأن انتشار ظاهرة إطعام الكلاب الضالة في الأحياء السكنية دون رقابة يفرز مخاطر بيئية وصحية جسيمة، نتيجة ترك بقايا الأطعمة والمخلفات في الطرقات، ما يحولها إلى بؤر للميكروبات والأمراض.

تقنين صحي

وأضاف المشكلة تكمن في تغيير السلوك الطبيعي للحيوانات وزيادة تجمعاتها المخيفة جراء التغذية غير المدروسة، مستشهدًا بتقارير سابقة حذرت من وجود ملايين الكلاب بالشوارع، مطالبًا بتقنين صحي واجتماعي يوازن بين الرفق بالحيوان والحفاظ على سلامة البيئة والمجتمع.

إيقاف رسمي

وتأتي هذه التصريحات الدفاعية من غنيم بعد أن أصدر مجلس نقابة المهن التمثيلية قرارًا رسميًا بإيقافه عن التمثيل فورًا، وعدم تجديد التصريح السنوي الخاص به لمزاولة المهنة،و منعه تمامًا من المشاركة في أي أعمال فنية لاتهامه بالإساءة اللفظية للسيدات.

وبدأت الأزمة عندما كتب غنيم منشورًا عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» هاجم من خلاله السيدات اللاتي يعتنين بالحيوانات الضالة، كاتبًا: «أدعو الدولة لعمل شلاتر للستات اللي بيأكلوا كلاب الشارع مع الكلاب ونبقى خلصنا منهم سوا».

وهو المنشور الذي فجر الغضب ضده وصنف كإهانة مباشرة للمرأة المصرية، وانتهت به بقرار نقابة المهن التمثيلية بوقفه عن العمل.