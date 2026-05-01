The family of the "Icon of Arabic Singing," the artist Fairuz, is no longer standing idly by in the face of the repeated torrent of rumors. After a wave of false news claiming the death of the "Neighbor of the Moon," the family broke its usual silence with a firm statement that puts an end to what has been described as "misleading lies."

A Decisive Response from the Family

A close source to the family confirmed in definitive statements that the family is closely and continuously monitoring everything published across digital platforms, emphasizing that the family "will no longer allow boundaries to be crossed." The source indicated that the family has indeed begun taking legal action against accounts and entities that spread inaccurate information, in order to protect Fairuz's privacy and status, and to prevent stirring confusion among her fans.

In a direct message of reassurance to her audience, Fairuz's family confirmed that everything being circulated about the deterioration of her health or her death is "completely false." They added that Fairuz is residing in her home in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, enjoying good health, and is not going through any health crisis that warrants all this commotion.

The family attributed the recurrence of these rumors to the artist's lifestyle, which she chose to distance herself from the spotlight many years ago, adopting a calm pattern away from the noise of social media. This voluntary absence has made her an easy target for those described by the source as "the morally bankrupt," who use artificial intelligence techniques to fabricate images and clips that serve their goals of garnering "views" at the expense of people's feelings.

It can be concluded that the family's message today was clear: Fairuz's silence does not mean she is vulnerable. While the "Neighbor of the Moon" lives her quiet life with her daughter Rima Rahbani, the family decided to end the era of "turning a blind eye," to affirm that everything has its limits, and that Fairuz's history (built on art and elegance) cannot be tarnished by false news aimed at causing anxiety.