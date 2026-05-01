لم تعد عائلة «أيقونة الغناء العربي» الفنانة فيروز تقف موقف المتفرج أمام سيل الشائعات المتكرر. فبعد موجة الأخبار الزائفة التي ادعت وفاة «جارة القمر»، خرجت العائلة عن صمتها المعهود ببيانٍ حازمٍ يضع حداً لكل ما وُصف بـ «الأكاذيب المضللة».

ردٌ حاسم من العائلة

أكد مصدرٌ مقرب من العائلة في تصريحاتٍ قاطعة أن الأسرة تتابع بشكل دقيق ومستمر كل ما يُنشر عبر المنصات الرقمية، مشدداً على أن العائلة «لم تعد تسمح بتجاوز الحدود». وأشار المصدر إلى أن الأسرة بدأت بالفعل في اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية رادعة ضد الحسابات والجهات التي تنشر معلومات غير دقيقة، وذلك حمايةً لخصوصية فيروز ومكانتها، ومنعاً لإثارة البلبلة بين محبيها.

وفي رسالة طمأنةٍ مباشرة لجمهورها، أكدت عائلة فيروز أن كل ما يُتداول حول تدهور حالتها الصحية أو وفاتها هو «كذبٌ عارٍ تماماً عن الصحة». وأضاف أن فيروز تقيم في منزلها بالعاصمة اللبنانية بيروت، وتتمتع بصحة جيدة، ولا تمر بأي أزمة صحية تستوجب كل هذا الضجيج.

وأرجعت العائلة تكرار هذه الشائعات إلى أسلوب حياة الفنانة التي اختارت الابتعاد عن الأضواء منذ سنوات طويلة، واعتمدت نمطاً هادئاً بعيداً عن صخب مواقع التواصل. وهذا الغياب الطوعي جعل منها هدفاً سهلاً لمن وصفهم المصدر بـ «معدومي الضمير»، الذين يستخدمون تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لفبركة صور ومقاطع تخدم أهدافهم في حصد «المشاهدات» على حساب مشاعر الناس.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن رسالة العائلة اليوم كانت واضحة، مفادها أن صمت فيروز لا يعني أنها مستباحة. فبينما تعيش «جارة القمر» حياتها الهادئة برفقة ابنتها ريما الرحباني، قررت العائلة أن تُنهي زمن «التغاضي»، لتؤكد أن لكل شيء حدوداً، وأن تاريخ فيروز (الذي بني على الفن والرقي) لا يمكن أن يُلوث بأخبار زائفة تستهدف إثارة القلق.