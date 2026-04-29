يجتمع الفنان راشد الماجد مع الشاعر ناصر الوبير للمرة الأولى في عمل غنائي جديد يحمل عنوان «بترجعين»، في تعاون ينتظره الجمهور لما يجمعه من ثقل فني وشعبي على الساحة الخليجية.
ناصر الوبير.
حضور قوي
ويقدّم العمل توليفة فنية تجمع بين صوت راشد الماجد وكلمات ناصر الوبير، في تجربة يُتوقع أن تحظى بانتشار واسع، في ظل الحضور القوي الذي يتمتع به الطرفان في مجالي الغناء والشعر.
وتحمل الأغنية ألحان الموسيقار طلال، فيما يتولى التوزيع الموسيقي سيروس، ما يمنح العمل بعداً موسيقياً متكاملاً يعزز من جودته الفنية.
ومن المقرر إطلاق «بترجعين» رسمياً في الأول من مايو 2026، خلال حفل يُقام في القاهرة، على أن تُعرض عبر روتانا خليجية عند الساعة التاسعة مساءً.
ويُتوقع أن يشكّل هذا العمل محطة جديدة في مسيرة راشد الماجد، وإضافة نوعية لتجارب ناصر الوبير، في تعاون قد يفتح المجال لمشاريع فنية مشتركة مستقبلاً، تعكس تطور المشهد الغنائي الخليجي وتجدده.
The artist Rashid Al-Majed collaborates with the poet Nasser Al-Wabeer for the first time in a new musical work titled "Bterja'een," in a collaboration that the audience eagerly awaits due to the artistic and popular weight both bring to the Gulf scene.
ناصر الوبير.
Strong Presence
The work presents an artistic blend that combines Rashid Al-Majed's voice with Nasser Al-Wabeer's lyrics, in an experience expected to achieve wide popularity, given the strong presence both parties enjoy in the fields of singing and poetry.
The song features melodies by composer Talal, while the musical arrangement is handled by Sirus, providing the work with a complete musical dimension that enhances its artistic quality.
"Bterja'een" is scheduled to be officially released on May 1, 2026, during a concert held in Cairo, and it will be broadcast on Rotana Khalejiya at 9 PM.
This work is expected to mark a new milestone in Rashid Al-Majed's career and a qualitative addition to Nasser Al-Wabeer's experiences, in a collaboration that may pave the way for future joint artistic projects, reflecting the evolution and renewal of the Gulf music scene.