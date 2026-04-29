يجتمع الفنان راشد الماجد مع الشاعر ناصر الوبير للمرة الأولى في عمل غنائي جديد يحمل عنوان «بترجعين»، في تعاون ينتظره الجمهور لما يجمعه من ثقل فني وشعبي على الساحة الخليجية.

ناصر الوبير.
ناصر الوبير.

حضور قوي

ويقدّم العمل توليفة فنية تجمع بين صوت راشد الماجد وكلمات ناصر الوبير، في تجربة يُتوقع أن تحظى بانتشار واسع، في ظل الحضور القوي الذي يتمتع به الطرفان في مجالي الغناء والشعر.

وتحمل الأغنية ألحان الموسيقار طلال، فيما يتولى التوزيع الموسيقي سيروس، ما يمنح العمل بعداً موسيقياً متكاملاً يعزز من جودته الفنية.

ومن المقرر إطلاق «بترجعين» رسمياً في الأول من مايو 2026، خلال حفل يُقام في القاهرة، على أن تُعرض عبر روتانا خليجية عند الساعة التاسعة مساءً.

ويُتوقع أن يشكّل هذا العمل محطة جديدة في مسيرة راشد الماجد، وإضافة نوعية لتجارب ناصر الوبير، في تعاون قد يفتح المجال لمشاريع فنية مشتركة مستقبلاً، تعكس تطور المشهد الغنائي الخليجي وتجدده.