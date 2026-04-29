The artist Rashid Al-Majed collaborates with the poet Nasser Al-Wabeer for the first time in a new musical work titled "Bterja'een," in a collaboration that the audience eagerly awaits due to the artistic and popular weight both bring to the Gulf scene.

ناصر الوبير.

Strong Presence

The work presents an artistic blend that combines Rashid Al-Majed's voice with Nasser Al-Wabeer's lyrics, in an experience expected to achieve wide popularity, given the strong presence both parties enjoy in the fields of singing and poetry.

The song features melodies by composer Talal, while the musical arrangement is handled by Sirus, providing the work with a complete musical dimension that enhances its artistic quality.

"Bterja'een" is scheduled to be officially released on May 1, 2026, during a concert held in Cairo, and it will be broadcast on Rotana Khalejiya at 9 PM.

This work is expected to mark a new milestone in Rashid Al-Majed's career and a qualitative addition to Nasser Al-Wabeer's experiences, in a collaboration that may pave the way for future joint artistic projects, reflecting the evolution and renewal of the Gulf music scene.