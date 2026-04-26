احتفى الفنان عبدالله السدحان بزفاف ابنه نواف، بحضور كوكبة من نجوم الفن السعودي.

عرضة نجدية

وخطف السدحان الأنظار بمشاركته ابنه أداء العرضة النجدية، في مشهد جمع بين الفخر والعفوية، وتداوله الجمهور عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشكل واسع، وسط تفاعل كبير مع اللقطة التي جمعت الأب بابنه في لحظة احتفالية مميزة.

وامتد الحفل على طابع احتفالي تراثي يعكس الهوية السعودية، إذ برزت العرضة النجدية كإحدى الفقرات التي أضفت روحاً خاصة على المناسبة، إلى جانب أجواء عائلية جمعت الأهل والمقربين والأصدقاء في ليلة سادها الترابط والفرح.