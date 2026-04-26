احتفى الفنان عبدالله السدحان بزفاف ابنه نواف، بحضور كوكبة من نجوم الفن السعودي.
عرضة نجدية
وخطف السدحان الأنظار بمشاركته ابنه أداء العرضة النجدية، في مشهد جمع بين الفخر والعفوية، وتداوله الجمهور عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشكل واسع، وسط تفاعل كبير مع اللقطة التي جمعت الأب بابنه في لحظة احتفالية مميزة.
وامتد الحفل على طابع احتفالي تراثي يعكس الهوية السعودية، إذ برزت العرضة النجدية كإحدى الفقرات التي أضفت روحاً خاصة على المناسبة، إلى جانب أجواء عائلية جمعت الأهل والمقربين والأصدقاء في ليلة سادها الترابط والفرح.
Artist Abdullah Al-Sadhan celebrated the wedding of his son Nawaf, with the presence of a constellation of stars from Saudi art.
Najdi Arda
Al-Sadhan captured attention by performing the Najdi Arda with his son, in a scene that combined pride and spontaneity, widely shared by the audience on social media, amidst great interaction with the moment that brought the father and son together in a special celebratory instance.
The celebration extended with a festive traditional atmosphere that reflects Saudi identity, as the Najdi Arda stood out as one of the segments that added a special spirit to the occasion, alongside a family atmosphere that gathered relatives, close ones, and friends on a night filled with connection and joy.