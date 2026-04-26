Artist Abdullah Al-Sadhan celebrated the wedding of his son Nawaf, with the presence of a constellation of stars from Saudi art.

Najdi Arda

Al-Sadhan captured attention by performing the Najdi Arda with his son, in a scene that combined pride and spontaneity, widely shared by the audience on social media, amidst great interaction with the moment that brought the father and son together in a special celebratory instance.

The celebration extended with a festive traditional atmosphere that reflects Saudi identity, as the Najdi Arda stood out as one of the segments that added a special spirit to the occasion, alongside a family atmosphere that gathered relatives, close ones, and friends on a night filled with connection and joy.