أعلنت نقابة الفنانين السوريين، اليوم (الأحد)، وفاة الفنان القدير أحمد خليفة في دمشق عن عمر يناهز 81 عاماً.

مسيرة حافلة

وقالت النقابة عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك»: «فرع دمشق لنقابة الفنانين ينعى إليكم وفاة الزميل الفنان القدير أحمد خليفة، وسنوافيكم لاحقاً بموعد التشييع والدفن وموعد التعزية».

وللفنان الراحل مسيرة فنية حافلة امتدت لعقود، تنقل خلالها بين السينما والتلفزيون والإذاعة.

باب الحارة

وشارك الراحل خلال مشواره الفني في عدد كبير من الأعمال التي شكلت حضوراً مهماً في الدراما السورية، من أبرزها فيلم أحلام مدينة، إلى جانب مسلسلات شهيرة مثل ظرفاء ولكن، دنيا، باب الحارة، يوميات مدير عام، أسعد الوراق، جميل وهناء، وعيلة 6 نجوم، وغيرها من الأعمال التي رسخت مكانته في الدراما السورية.