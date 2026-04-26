The Syrian Artists' Syndicate announced today (Sunday) the passing of the esteemed artist Ahmad Khalifa in Damascus at the age of 81.

A Distinguished Career

The syndicate stated on its Facebook account: "The Damascus branch of the Artists' Syndicate mourns the passing of our colleague, the esteemed artist Ahmad Khalifa, and we will provide you later with the date of the funeral and condolences."

The late artist had a distinguished artistic career that spanned decades, during which he moved between cinema, television, and radio.

Bab Al-Hara

Throughout his artistic journey, the late artist participated in a large number of works that played a significant role in Syrian drama, including the film "Dreams of a City," as well as famous series such as "Funny but," "Dunya," "Bab Al-Hara," "Diaries of a General Manager," "As'ad Al-Waraq," "Jamil and Hanaa," "Ayla 6 Stars," and many other works that solidified his status in Syrian drama.