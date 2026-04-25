فاز الفيلم السعودي «هجرة» بجائزة أفضل فيلم بمهرجان أسوان الدولي لأفلام المرأة، في ظهوره العالمي الأول بمهرجانات دولية، وليكون الفيلم السعودي الأول الذي يحقق الجائزة، كما حقق بطله نواف الظفيري جائزة أفضل ممثل.

عزيزة أمير

وأعلنت لجان تحكيم مهرجان أسوان الدولي لأفلام المرأة جوائز دورته العاشرة التي أقيمت في الفترة من 20 إلى 25 أبريل الجاري، وتحمل اسم رائدة السينما عزيزة أمير، ووصل عدد الأفلام المشاركة في دورة هذا العام إلى 73 فيلمًا من 34 دولة.

وذهبت جائزة أفضل فيلم إلى «هجرة» وهو إنتاج مشترك بين السعودية، العراق، المملكة المتحدة، وحصد جائزة لجنة التحكيم الفيلم الهولندي «عاملها كسيدة»، وذهبت جائزة أفضل مخرج لفيلم «ابنة الكوندور»، وهو إنتاج مشترك بين بوليفيا، بيرو، أروغواي، وفاز نواف الظفيري بجائزة أفضل ممثل عن فيلم «هجرة»، وجائزة أفضل ممثلة لنينكي بلاس عن فيلم «عاملها كسيدة»، كما فاز بجائزة أفضل سيناريو فيلم البيت البرتغالي، وهو إنتاج إسباني-برتغالي، ومنحت لجنة التحكيم تنويهًا خاصًا لفيلم كومبارسا، وهو إنتاج مشترك بين غواتيمالا-الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

«هجرة» ينافس

وكشف صنّاع فيلم «هجرة» منافسة الفيلم في موسم الصيف المقبل بمصر والوطن العربي ليدخل في صراع حاد مع كبار النجوم، منهم أحمد عز وكريم عبد العزيز ومحمد رمضان وغيرهم الكثير.

والفيلم سيُعرض في القاهرة خلال موسم الصيف السينمائي، وذلك بعد رحلة في أكبر المهرجانات السينمائية الدولية، كأحد أبرز الأعمال التي تمثل الصوت الجديد للسينما السعودية والعربية على الساحة العالمية.