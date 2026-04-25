The Saudi film "Migration" won the Best Film award at the Aswan International Women’s Film Festival during its world premiere at international festivals, making it the first Saudi film to achieve this award. Its star, Nawaf Al-Dhafiri, also won the Best Actor award.

Aziza Amir

The juries of the Aswan International Women’s Film Festival announced the awards for its tenth edition, which took place from April 20 to 25, named after the pioneer of cinema, Aziza Amir. This year, the number of participating films reached 73 from 34 countries.

The Best Film award went to "Migration," a co-production between Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the United Kingdom, while the Jury Award was won by the Dutch film "Treat Her Like a Lady." The Best Director award went to the film "Daughter of the Condor," a co-production between Bolivia, Peru, and Uruguay. Nawaf Al-Dhafiri won the Best Actor award for "Migration," and the Best Actress award went to Ninky Blas for "Treat Her Like a Lady." The Best Screenplay award was won by the Portuguese House film, a Spanish-Portuguese production, and the jury gave a special mention to the film "Comparse," a co-production between Guatemala and the United States.

"Migration" Competes

The makers of "Migration" revealed that the film will compete in the upcoming summer season in Egypt and the Arab world, entering into fierce competition with major stars, including Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Mohamed Ramadan, and many others.

The film will be screened in Cairo during the summer cinema season, following a journey through the largest international film festivals, as one of the prominent works representing the new voice of Saudi and Arab cinema on the global stage.