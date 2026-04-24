بعد عام من الضجيج والغياب، يبدو أن شيرين عبد الوهاب قررت أخيراً أن تكتب الفصل الأخير من أزمتها المهنية. لم تعد القصة تدور حول ما حدث في الماضي، بل حول كيف ستعود «صوت مصر» لتستعيد عرشها. قرار إداري مفاجئ وتسجيل استوديو مسرب كانا كفيلين بقلب الطاولة، فهل نحن أمام «إعادة ضبط» شاملة لمسيرة فنية كانت على وشك الضياع؟

لم يكن اختفاؤها مجرد غياب فني، بل كان انهيارًا صامتًا تابع تفاصيله الجمهور لحظة بلحظة. مر عام كامل من الأزمات دفع اسم شيرين عبد الوهاب إلى حافة الغياب، قبل أن تعود الآن بخطوة واحدة تغيّر كل شيء. وهذه المرة، لم تبدأ القصة بأغنية، بل بقرار.

في الكواليس، اتخذت شيرين قرارًا حاسمًا بتسليم إدارة مسيرتها إلى ناصر بجاتو، الاسم الذي ارتبط سابقًا بواحدة من أقوى فتراتها الفنية. هذه الخطوة لم تمر كخبر عادي، بل بدت كأنها إعادة ضبط كاملة لمسار فني تعرّض للاهتزاز. والجمهور فهم الرسالة سريعًا: شيرين لا تعود، بل تعيد بناء نفسها. ثم ظهر المشهد الذي انتظره الجميع. داخل استوديو مغلق، وقفت شيرين أمام الميكروفون إلى جانب الملحن عزيز الشافعي، تعمل على أغنية جديدة بعنوان «عايزة أشتكي وأشكي». ثوانٍ قليلة من الفيديو كانت كافية لإشعال مواقع التواصل. لم تكن مجرد جلسة تسجيل، بل إعلان عودة غير رسمي.

وبطبيعة الحال فإن التفاعل لم يتأخر. فالفنانة هدى المفتي كتبت: «حلوة الرجعة»، فيما عبّرت بسمة بوسيل بكلمة واحدة: «أخيرًا». لكن خلف هذه التعليقات، كان هناك شعور أوسع:

أن شيرين تقترب من استعادة موقعها الذي خسرته وسط العواصف.

وما يحدث الآن لا يبدو مجرد «عودة مطربة» لإصدار أغنية جديدة، بل محاولة للنجاة من سلسلة أزمات كادت تُنهي واحدة من أهم الأصوات في العالم العربي.

كل شيء هذه المرة محسوب: مدير أعمال جديد، وفريق مختلف، وبداية من الاستوديو لا من الضجيج. لكن يبقى السؤال الذي يشغل الجمهور: هل تنجح شيرين في تحويل هذه البداية إلى عودة كاملة أم أن الطريق ما زال أطول مما يبدو؟