يخوض الفنان المصري عمرو يوسف تحديّاً جديداً في مسيرته الفنية، إذ يجسد لأول مرة دور محامٍ ضمن أحداث مسلسل «الفرنساوي»، الذي ينطلق عرضه يوم 25 أبريل الجاري.
شخصية قانونية مُعقّدة
ويظهر عمرو خلال العمل بشخصية «خالد مشير»، المحامي الذي يمتلك قدرة خاصة على التوغل في ثغرات القانون، ما يضعه في مواقف مليئة بالتشويق والصراعات.
فريق العمل وصُنّاع المسلسل
ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل بجانب عمرو يوسف، كل من جمال سليمان، سوسن بدر، سامي الشيخ، إنجي كيوان، وجنا الأشقر، إلى جانب ضيوف الشرف بيومي فؤاد وعائشة بن أحمد، والعمل من تأليف وإخراج آدم عبدالغفار، وإنتاج وسام سيف الإسلام، ويعرض العمل قريباً عبر إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية.
عدد الحلقات
يتكوّن مسلسل «الفرنساوي» لـ عمرو يوسف من 10 حلقات، في تجربة درامية قصيرة تعتمد على الإيقاع السريع والأحداث المكثفة، وسط ترقب واسع من الجمهور.
آخر أعمال عمرو يوسف
وكان آخر أعمال عمرو يوسف السينمائية الجزء الثاني من فيلم «السلم والثعبان»، الذي جمع نخبة من النجوم، من بينهم أسماء جلال، وظافر العابدين، وماجد المصري، وحاتم صلاح، وفدوى عابد، إلى جانب ظهور خاص لـ سوسن بدر ضيفة شرف.
العمل من تأليف أحمد حسني، وإخراج طارق العريان، ويعد من أبرز المشاريع السينمائية التي لفتت الانتباه بتركيبته الدرامية وتنوع أبطاله.
The Egyptian artist Amr Youssef is taking on a new challenge in his artistic career, as he portrays a lawyer for the first time in the events of the series "Al-Fransawi," which will premiere on April 25th.
Complex Legal Character
In the series, Amr appears as "Khaled Moshir," a lawyer who possesses a unique ability to delve into the loopholes of the law, placing him in thrilling and conflict-filled situations.
Cast and Creators of the Series
Alongside Amr Youssef, the series stars Jamal Suleiman, Sawsan Badr, Sami Al-Sheikh, Engy Kiwan, and Jena Al-Ashqar, along with guest stars Bayoumi Fouad and Aisha Ben Ahmed. The work is written and directed by Adam Abdelghafar, and produced by Wissam Seif Al-Islam, with the series set to be released soon on one of the digital platforms.
Number of Episodes
The series "Al-Fransawi" featuring Amr Youssef consists of 10 episodes, in a short dramatic experience that relies on a fast pace and intense events, amidst widespread anticipation from the audience.
Latest Works of Amr Youssef
Amr Youssef's latest cinematic work is the second part of the film "Al-Salam wal Thoaban," which brought together a selection of stars, including Asmaa Galal, Dhafer L'Abidine, Magdy El-Masry, Hatem Salah, and Fadwa Abed, along with a special appearance by Sawsan Badr as a guest of honor.
The work is written by Ahmed Hosny and directed by Tarek Al-Arian, and it is considered one of the most prominent cinematic projects that has drawn attention due to its dramatic composition and diverse cast.