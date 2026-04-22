The Egyptian artist Amr Youssef is taking on a new challenge in his artistic career, as he portrays a lawyer for the first time in the events of the series "Al-Fransawi," which will premiere on April 25th.

Complex Legal Character

In the series, Amr appears as "Khaled Moshir," a lawyer who possesses a unique ability to delve into the loopholes of the law, placing him in thrilling and conflict-filled situations.

Cast and Creators of the Series

Alongside Amr Youssef, the series stars Jamal Suleiman, Sawsan Badr, Sami Al-Sheikh, Engy Kiwan, and Jena Al-Ashqar, along with guest stars Bayoumi Fouad and Aisha Ben Ahmed. The work is written and directed by Adam Abdelghafar, and produced by Wissam Seif Al-Islam, with the series set to be released soon on one of the digital platforms.

Number of Episodes

The series "Al-Fransawi" featuring Amr Youssef consists of 10 episodes, in a short dramatic experience that relies on a fast pace and intense events, amidst widespread anticipation from the audience.

Latest Works of Amr Youssef

Amr Youssef's latest cinematic work is the second part of the film "Al-Salam wal Thoaban," which brought together a selection of stars, including Asmaa Galal, Dhafer L'Abidine, Magdy El-Masry, Hatem Salah, and Fadwa Abed, along with a special appearance by Sawsan Badr as a guest of honor.

The work is written by Ahmed Hosny and directed by Tarek Al-Arian, and it is considered one of the most prominent cinematic projects that has drawn attention due to its dramatic composition and diverse cast.