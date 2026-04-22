يخوض الفنان المصري عمرو يوسف تحديّاً جديداً في مسيرته الفنية، إذ يجسد لأول مرة دور محامٍ ضمن أحداث مسلسل «الفرنساوي»، الذي ينطلق عرضه يوم 25 أبريل الجاري.

شخصية قانونية مُعقّدة

ويظهر عمرو خلال العمل بشخصية «خالد مشير»، المحامي الذي يمتلك قدرة خاصة على التوغل في ثغرات القانون، ما يضعه في مواقف مليئة بالتشويق والصراعات.

فريق العمل وصُنّاع المسلسل

ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل بجانب عمرو يوسف، كل من جمال سليمان، سوسن بدر، سامي الشيخ، إنجي كيوان، وجنا الأشقر، إلى جانب ضيوف الشرف بيومي فؤاد وعائشة بن أحمد، والعمل من تأليف وإخراج آدم عبدالغفار، وإنتاج وسام سيف الإسلام، ويعرض العمل قريباً عبر إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية.

عدد الحلقات

يتكوّن مسلسل «الفرنساوي» لـ عمرو يوسف من 10 حلقات، في تجربة درامية قصيرة تعتمد على الإيقاع السريع والأحداث المكثفة، وسط ترقب واسع من الجمهور.

آخر أعمال عمرو يوسف

وكان آخر أعمال عمرو يوسف السينمائية الجزء الثاني من فيلم «السلم والثعبان»، الذي جمع نخبة من النجوم، من بينهم أسماء جلال، وظافر العابدين، وماجد المصري، وحاتم صلاح، وفدوى عابد، إلى جانب ظهور خاص لـ سوسن بدر ضيفة شرف.

العمل من تأليف أحمد حسني، وإخراج طارق العريان، ويعد من أبرز المشاريع السينمائية التي لفتت الانتباه بتركيبته الدرامية وتنوع أبطاله.