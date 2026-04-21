نعى عدد من نجوم الخليج والعالم العربي الفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد، التي رحلت عن عالمنا صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء) بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، مستذكرين مسيرتها الحافلة بالعطاء الفني والإنساني وإرثها الخالد الذي سيبقى في الذاكرة جيلا تلو الآخر.

هدى حسين.

هدى حسين.

الفقد مؤلم

هدى حسين نعت الراحلة بكلمات مؤثرة عبر حساباتها في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وكتبت: «الفقد مؤلم، لكن العزاء في الدعاء والذكر الطيب، وفي ما تركته الراحلة من أثرٍ ومحبة في القلوب. رحم الله الفقيدة، وأحسن عزاءكم، وجبر قلوبكم». فيما شارك حسن البلام صورة النعي الرسمي للراحلة عبر حسابه بإنستغرام.

محمد المنصور
محمد المنصور

تاريخ عريق

ورثى محمد المنصور رفيقة دربه في الأعمال الدرامية قائلاً: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره ننعى رحيل الفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد بعد مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء والإبداع، كانت خلالها أيقونة من أيقونات الدراما الخليجية، رحلت وبقي أثرها خالداً في قلوب محبيها، وأعمالها شاهدة على تاريخ فني عريق، نسأل الله أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ويسكنها فسيح جناته ويلهم أهلها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان».

نيشان
نيشان

زمن لاينسى

كما نعى الإعلامي نيشان الراحلة عبر صفحته بمنصة «x» والإنستغرام وكتب: «القديرة حياة الفهد تَرحل. ذاكرةُ أجيالٍ، وصوتُ امرأةٍ كويتيّةٍ عربية، حملت وجعَ الناس، وحكاياتهم بصدقٍ نادر. في حضورها كانت الشاشة أكثر حياة، وفي غيابها يُصبحُ الحنينُ أثقل. أم سوزان صَنَعَت زمناً لا يُنسى. أحرّ التعازي للحبيبة الكويت. رحم الله حياة الفهد، وألهم أسرتَها ومُحبّيها الصبر. البقاء لله».

عبدالمحسن النمر

عبدالمحسن النمر

وشارك الفنان عبد المحسن النمر عدداً من الصور له جمعته بأعمال مع حياة الفهد ونعاها قائلاً: «لاحول ولا قوة إلا بالله العلي العظيم، عظم الله أجورنا وأجوركم وتقبل الله الفقيدة في جنانه ورضوانه».

بدر الشعيبي
بدر الشعيبي

أمنا الغالية

أما الفنان بدر الشعيبي فنشر صورة جمعته مع حياة وكتب: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى أمنا الغالية الفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد الله يرحمك ويغمد روحك الجنة ويسكنك فسيح جناته».

الغيث مع الراحلة حياة الفهد
الغيث مع الراحلة حياة الفهد

فراقك صعب

مدير أعمال حياة الفهد يوسف الغيث كتب كلمات مؤثرة: «رحمة الله على روحك الطاهرة، فراقك صعب، ما توقعت يوم أنزل صورة فراقك يمي». وأضاف الغيث: «فارقنا حضوركِ، وفارقتنا ابتسامتكِ التي لم تغب يوماً عن قلوبنا، ولم نكن نتوقع أن يأتي يوم نسمع فيه خبر رحيلكِ. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، بقلوبٍ مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره، نعزّي جمهورنا الكريم، ونعزّي أنفسنا في وفاة حياة الفهد، القامة الفنية الكبيرة، التي أدخلت البسمة إلى كل بيتٍ خليجي وعربي، وخلّدت اسمها في ذاكرة الفن بأعمالٍ ستبقى خالدة. رحمها الله رحمةً واسعة، وأسكنها فسيح جناته، وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

داود حسين
داود حسين

الأخت الكبرى

وشارك داود حسين بنعي الراحلة وكتب عبر إنستغرام: «إنا لله وإنا اليه راجعون.. الأخت الكبيرة حياة الفهد في ذمة الله.. إلى جنات الخلد يا أم سوزان».

أحلام
أحلام

إرث خالد

وأعربت أحلام عن حزنها على رحيل حياة الفهد عبر حسابها في موقع X، وقالت:«إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.. بقلوبٍ مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره ننعى الفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد التي وافتها المنية اليوم بعد معاناةٍ مع المرض إثر مسيرةٍ حافلة بالعطاء الفني والإنساني وتركت إرثًا خالدًا سيبقى في ذاكرة الأجيال، نسأل الله أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته وأن يسكنها فسيح جناته».

وأضافت، رحلت اليوم شخصية فنية استثنائية، سيدة الشاشة الخليجية حياة الفهد.. فقدنا اليوم التي شكلت جزءا كبيرا من ذكرياتنا الجميلة.. رحيلها يمثل خسارة كبيرة لإرثنا الخليجي، لكنها تبقى خالدة في وجدان الأجيال.. تعازينا الحارة للأشقاء في الكويت، ولأسرة الفقيدة، وللأسرة الفنية العربية.

نوال الكويتية
نوال الكويتية

أيقونة غالية

كما نعت نوال الراحلة بكلمات مؤثرة، قالت فيها: «ننعى رحيل الأيقونة الغالية... التي كانت أكثر من فنانة، كانت قيمة كبيرة في قلوبنا. فقدها موجع، لكن أثرها وأعمالها وذكراها الجميلة ستبقى معنا طول العمر... ستبقين في القلب دائمًا».

إلهام علي.
إلهام علي.

سيدة الشاشة

إلهام علي وصفت الراحلة بسيدة الشاشة ونعتها عبر ستوري بحسابها في إنستغرام وقالت: «رحلت من كانت ترسم على الوجه بسمة، من كانت يد العون للمواهب، رحلت سيدة الشاشة والفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.. اللهم لا اعتراض ونسألك أن تتغمدها بواسع رحمتك وأن تسكنها فسيح جناتك وأن تلهم ذويها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان».

هيفاء حسين
هيفاء حسين

قامة فنية

ونعت هيفاء حسين الراحلة قائلة: «لا حول ولا قوة إلا بالله الوسط الفني يخسر قامة فنية لن تتكرر، نعزي أنفسنا وإخواننا في الكويت، الله يرحمها ويسكنها فسيح جناته».

نبيل شعيل
نبيل شعيل

أثر في القلوب

وقال نبيل شعيل في نعيه للراحلة: «رحلت حياة لكن أثرها سيبقى محفورًا في قلوبنا... رحم الله أم سوزان رحمة واسعة».

حسين الجسمي
حسين الجسمي

وداعاً

وودع حسين الجسمي الراحلة بكلمات مؤثرة جاء فيها: «رحم الله الفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد، وأسكنها فسيح جناته، وألهم أهلها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان، ذكرها الطيب سيبقى حاضرًا في القلوب»، وشارك صورة مؤثرة لها عبر إنستغرام مرفقًا إياها بكلمة: «وداعًا».

فهد الكبيسي
فهد الكبيسي

ذكريات مؤثرة

واستعاد فهد الكبيسي ذكرياته مع الراحلة وتأثيرها على جيله، قائلاً: «رحم الله سيدة الشاشة الخليجية الفنانة الكبيرة حياة الفهد، التي حفرت في ذاكرة جيلي من أبناء الخليج ذلك المسلسل التربوي الرائع (إلى أبي وأمي مع التحية)، بالإضافة إلى العديد من الأعمال التي لا تُنسى».

كما نعى راشد الفارس حياة الفهد عبر (إكس)، وكتب: «الله يرحمها ويغفر لها ويجعل ما أصابها كفارة لها ورفعة للدرجات يارب العالمين.. وتعازينا الخالصة لأسرتها ولمحبيها».

فهد الناصر
فهد الناصر

صانعة الذاكرة الفنية

وعبّر الملحن فهد الناصر عن حزنه على رحيل أم سوزان، وكتب: «بقلوب يعتصرها الألم أتقدم بخالص عزائي للأسرة الفنية والإعلامية الكويتية والخليجية... اللهم اغفر لها وارحمها، رحمك الله يا أم سوزان، ستبقين خالدة في قلوبنا».

بدورها اختصرت أصيل هميم مشاعرها بكلمات موجزة عبر خاصية الستوري، ووصفتها بـ«صانعة الذاكرة الفنية الخليجية»، مضيفة: «الله يرحمها ويغفر لها».

داليا مبارك
داليا مبارك

مرآة للأم

داليا مبارك نعت حياة الفهد عبر إنستغرام وكتبت: «اليوم، تنطفئ منارة شامخة من منارات الفن، وتغادرنا أم الجميع التي لم تكن مجرد ممثلة، بل كانت صوتاً للأرض، ونبضاً للبيوت، ومرآة للأم العربية في صبرها، وعطائها، وكبريائها. رحلت حياة الفهد، لكن ملامحها ستبقى محفورة في ذاكرة الأجيال، وصدى صوتها سيظل يتردد في أزقة الدراما التي أخلصت لها حتى الرمق الأخير. وداعاً لمن علمتنا أن الفن رسالة، وأن الدمعة الصادقة لا تموت. سيبقى صدى صوتك في (خالتي قماشة) مؤنساً لي».

كما ودعت ديانا كرزون حياة الفهد بكلمات مختصرة وكتبت: «وداعاً سيدة الشاشة الخليجية، ‏إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون،‏ النجمة القديرة حياة الفهد‬⁩ في ذمة الله، ‏الله يرحمها ويجعل مثواها الجنة ويمنح عائلتها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان.. ‏عزائي للوسط الفني الكويتي والعربي».

ريم أرحمة
ريم أرحمة

حبها لا يعوض

وكتبت ريم أرحمة ناعية الراحلة: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.. رحلت لكن مكانها بقلبي ما يتعوض، حبها في داخلي أكبر من أي كلام، وذكراها معاي في كل لحظة، حياة الفهد مو بس فنانة عظيمة هي حضور باقٍ رغم الغياب وأثرها سيبقى ممتداً عبر الزمن، الله يرحمها برحمته الواسعة ويغفر لها».

وأضافت: «فقدنا اليوم أيقونة فنية لا تعوض ولا تتكرر... وداعًا حياة الفهد، سيدة الشاشة الخليجية».

من جانبه، ودع بشار الشطي «الفهد» برسالة مؤثرة، كتب فيها: «وفقدنا برحيلك جزءًا جميلًا من الحياة... ستبقين في قلوبنا وذاكرتنا للأبد، وستبقى حياتنا فاقدة حياة التي لن تتكرر».

موهبة فريدة

كما نعت وزارة الإعلام الكويتية الفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد، بعد مسيرة فنية وإنسانية حافلة بالعطاء امتدت لأكثر من ستة عقود في خدمة الفن والثقافة في دولة الكويت والخليج.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان صحفي إن وزير الدولة لشؤون الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات ووزير الإعلام والثقافة بالوكالة عمر العمر وكافة منتسبي الوزارة، يتقدمون بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى أسرة الفقيدة وذويها، مستذكرين ما قدمته من إسهامات بارزة أثرت الساحة الفنية الكويتية والخليجية، وجعلتها إحدى رائدات الفن.

وأشارت إلى أن الراحلة بدأت مسيرتها الفنية في سن مبكرة، وقدمت عشرات الأعمال المسرحية والتلفزيونية التي لامست قضايا المجتمع بصدق وعمق، وتميزت بأداء استثنائي وحضور قوي أسهم في ترسيخ مكانتها كأحد أبرز أعمدة الدراما الخليجية.

وأضاف البيان الفنانة الراحلة عُرفت بموهبتها الفريدة والتزامها المهني العالي، وحرصها على تقديم أعمال هادفة، فكانت مثالاً للفنانة المخلصة التي جمعت بين الإبداع والرسالة، وتركت بصمة خالدة في ذاكرة الفن الكويتي والخليجي.