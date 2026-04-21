A number of Gulf and Arab world stars mourned the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahd, who passed away this morning (Tuesday) after a long battle with illness, recalling her rich career filled with artistic and humanitarian contributions and her eternal legacy that will remain in memory for generations to come.

هدى حسين.

The Loss is Painful

Huda Hussein mourned the deceased with touching words through her social media accounts, writing: "The loss is painful, but the consolation is in prayer and kind remembrance, and in what the deceased left behind in terms of impact and love in the hearts. May God have mercy on the deceased, and grant you solace, and heal your hearts." Meanwhile, Hassan Al-Balam shared the official obituary photo of the deceased on his Instagram account.

محمد المنصور

A Rich History

Mohammed Al-Mansour mourned his companion in dramatic works, saying: "Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return. With hearts believing in God's decree and destiny, we mourn the departure of the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahd after a rich career filled with giving and creativity, during which she was an icon of Gulf drama. She has departed, but her impact remains eternal in the hearts of her admirers, and her works are a testament to a rich artistic history. We ask God to envelop her in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace."

نيشان

A Time Not to Be Forgotten

Media personality Neshan mourned the deceased on his page on the "X" platform and Instagram, writing: "The esteemed Hayat Al-Fahd departs. A memory of generations, and the voice of a Kuwaiti Arab woman who carried the pain and stories of the people with rare sincerity. In her presence, the screen was more alive, and in her absence, nostalgia becomes heavier. Um Susan created an unforgettable era. My deepest condolences to beloved Kuwait. May God have mercy on Hayat Al-Fahd and inspire her family and loved ones with patience. To God we belong."

عبدالمحسن النمر

Artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimer shared several photos of him with Hayat Al-Fahd and mourned her, saying: "There is no power and no strength except with God, the Most High, the Great. May God magnify our rewards and yours, and may He accept the deceased in His gardens and His pleasure."

بدر الشعيبي

Our Beloved Mother

Artist Bader Al-Shuaibi published a photo of him with Hayat and wrote: "Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return. Our beloved mother, the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahd, has passed away. May God have mercy on you and grant your soul paradise and place you in His spacious gardens."

الغيث مع الراحلة حياة الفهد

Your Departure is Difficult

Hayat Al-Fahd's manager, Youssef Al-Ghaith, wrote touching words: "May God have mercy on your pure soul. Your departure is difficult; I never expected the day would come when I would post a picture of your departure next to me." Al-Ghaith added: "We have lost your presence, and your smile, which never left our hearts, has departed. We never expected a day would come when we would hear the news of your departure. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return. With hearts believing in God's decree and destiny, we offer our condolences to our dear audience, and we mourn ourselves for the passing of Hayat Al-Fahd, the great artistic figure who brought smiles to every Gulf and Arab home, and whose name will remain immortal in the memory of art through works that will remain eternal. May God have mercy on her abundantly, and grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return."

داود حسين

The Elder Sister

Daoud Hussein shared his condolences for the deceased, writing on Instagram: "Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.. The elder sister Hayat Al-Fahd is in God's mercy.. To the gardens of eternity, O Um Susan."

أحلام

An Eternal Legacy

Ahmad expressed her sadness over Hayat Al-Fahd's passing through her account on X, saying: "Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.. With hearts believing in God's decree and destiny, we mourn the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahd, who passed away today after suffering from illness following a rich career filled with artistic and humanitarian contributions, leaving behind an eternal legacy that will remain in the memory of generations. We ask God to envelop her in His vast mercy and grant her a place in His spacious gardens." She added, "Today, we lost an exceptional artistic figure, the lady of Gulf screen, Hayat Al-Fahd.. We lost someone who formed a large part of our beautiful memories.. Her departure represents a great loss for our Gulf heritage, but she will remain immortal in the hearts of generations.. Our heartfelt condolences to our brothers in Kuwait, to the family of the deceased, and to the Arab artistic family."

نوال الكويتية

A Precious Icon

Nawal mourned the deceased with touching words, saying: "We mourn the departure of the precious icon... who was more than an artist; she was a great value in our hearts. Her loss is painful, but her impact, her works, and her beautiful memory will remain with us for a lifetime... You will always remain in our hearts."

إلهام علي.

The Lady of the Screen

Ilham Ali described the deceased as the Lady of the Screen and mourned her through her Instagram story, saying: "She who painted smiles on faces has departed, she who was a helping hand to talents. The Lady of the Screen and the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahd has departed. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.. O God, we have no objection, and we ask You to envelop her in Your vast mercy and grant her a place in Your spacious gardens and inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace."

هيفاء حسين

An Artistic Figure

Haifa Hussein mourned the deceased, saying: "There is no power and no strength except with God. The artistic community loses an artistic figure that will not be repeated. We offer our condolences to ourselves and our brothers in Kuwait. May God have mercy on her and grant her a place in His spacious gardens."

نبيل شعيل

Impact on Hearts

Nabil Shaeil, in his tribute to the deceased, said: "Hayat has departed, but her impact will remain engraved in our hearts... May God have mercy on Um Susan abundantly."

حسين الجسمي

Goodbye

Hussain Al-Jasmi bid farewell to the deceased with touching words, stating: "May God have mercy on the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahd, and grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace. Her good memory will remain present in hearts," and shared a touching photo of her on Instagram, accompanied by the word: "Goodbye."

فهد الكبيسي

Touching Memories

Fahd Al-Kubaisi recalled his memories with the deceased and her impact on his generation, saying: "May God have mercy on the Lady of the Gulf screen, the great artist Hayat Al-Fahd, who engraved in the memory of my generation from the Gulf that wonderful educational series (To My Father and Mother with Greetings), in addition to many unforgettable works." Rashid Al-Faris also mourned Hayat Al-Fahd on (X), writing: "May God have mercy on her and forgive her and make what afflicted her an expiation for her and an elevation of ranks, O Lord of the worlds.. Our sincere condolences to her family and her admirers."

فهد الناصر

The Creator of Artistic Memory

Composer Fahd Al-Nasser expressed his sadness over the departure of Um Susan, writing: "With hearts aching with pain, I extend my sincere condolences to the Kuwaiti and Gulf artistic and media community... O God, forgive her and have mercy on her. May God have mercy on you, Um Susan; you will remain immortal in our hearts." For her part, Asil Hamim summed up her feelings in brief words through her story, describing her as "the creator of Gulf artistic memory," adding: "May God have mercy on her and forgive her."

داليا مبارك

A Reflection of Motherhood

Dalia Mubarak mourned Hayat Al-Fahd on Instagram, writing: "Today, a towering beacon of art is extinguished, and we bid farewell to the mother of all, who was not just an actress, but a voice for the land, a pulse for homes, and a mirror of the Arab mother in her patience, giving, and pride. Hayat Al-Fahd has departed, but her features will remain engraved in the memory of generations, and the echo of her voice will continue to resonate in the alleys of the drama she devoted herself to until her last breath. Goodbye to the one who taught us that art is a message and that a sincere tear does not die. The echo of your voice in (Aunt Qamasha) will remain a comfort to me." Diana Karzon also bid farewell to Hayat Al-Fahd with brief words, writing: "Goodbye, Lady of the Gulf screen, indeed we belong to God and to Him we shall return. The esteemed star Hayat Al-Fahd is in God's mercy. May God have mercy on her and grant her a place in paradise and bestow patience and solace upon her family and loved ones.. My condolences to the Kuwaiti and Arab artistic community."

ريم أرحمة

Her Love is Irreplaceable

Reem Arhama wrote mourning the deceased: "Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.. She has departed, but her place in my heart is irreplaceable. Her love within me is greater than any words, and her memory is with me in every moment. Hayat Al-Fahd is not just a great artist; she is a presence that remains despite her absence, and her impact will continue to extend through time. May God have mercy on her with His vast mercy and forgive her." She added: "Today, we lost an irreplaceable artistic icon that will not be repeated... Goodbye, Hayat Al-Fahd, Lady of the Gulf screen." For his part, Bashar Al-Shatti bid farewell to "Al-Fahd" with a touching message, writing: "With your departure, we lost a beautiful part of life... You will remain in our hearts and memories forever, and our lives will remain missing the life that will not be repeated."

Unique Talent

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information also mourned the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahd after a rich artistic and humanitarian career that spanned over six decades in the service of art and culture in Kuwait and the Gulf.

The ministry stated in a press release that the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Omar Al-Omar, and all ministry staff extend their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased and her loved ones, recalling her prominent contributions that impacted the Kuwaiti and Gulf artistic scene, making her one of the pioneers of art.

It pointed out that the deceased began her artistic career at an early age and presented dozens of theatrical and television works that touched on societal issues with sincerity and depth, characterized by exceptional performance and a strong presence that contributed to establishing her status as one of the most prominent pillars of Gulf drama.

The statement noted that the late artist was known for her unique talent, high professional commitment, and her keenness to present meaningful works, making her an example of a dedicated artist who combined creativity and message, leaving an indelible mark in the memory of Kuwaiti and Gulf art.