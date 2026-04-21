A number of officials and stars from the Gulf art scene attended the funeral of the Kuwaiti artist Hayat Al-Fahad, who passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with illness. Her body was laid to rest this afternoon (Tuesday) in the Sulaibikhat cemetery.

Funeral Procession

The funeral of Al-Fahad was attended by a notable presence of mourners, led by the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture Omar Al-Omar, along with several ambassadors, including the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi and the Ambassador of Oman Saleh Al-Kharousi.

A group of artists participated in the funeral, most notably Khaled Al-Obaid, Mohammed Al-Mansour, Dawood Hussein, and "Groupe Al-Balam," along with Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Khaled Amin, as well as Bashar Al-Shatti, Samir Al-Qallaf, Ahmed Irag, and others.

A Loss for Gulf Art

The minister Al-Omar expressed deep sadness over the passing of the great artist, affirming that her loss is not limited to the Kuwaiti artistic scene but extends to Gulf art in general, saying: "The departure of Hayat Al-Fahad represents a loss for all of us, and we ask God to envelop her in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant her family and loved ones patience and solace, relying on the artists present to continue the journey."

For his part, the UAE Ambassador Matar Al-Neyadi pointed to the esteemed status held by the late artist, saying: "We knew Umm Susan as a symbol of the authentic Gulf woman, who preserved Kuwaiti and Gulf heritage through her refined works, and she has left a profound artistic legacy in the memory of generations of art lovers."

A Remarkable Journey

The Omani ambassador Saleh Al-Kharousi recalled the late artist's remarkable journey, affirming that she enriched the artistic and cultural scene with dozens of works and had a profound impact on successive generations over a career that spanned more than six decades.

Artist Khaled Al-Obaid expressed his sorrow, saying: "May God have mercy on my dear sister and esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahad, with whom I shared many works and unforgettable human moments, and her memory will remain present in our hearts despite her departure to the hereafter."

Artist Bashar Al-Shatti expressed his deep sorrow, describing the late artist as "the life of art, dedication, and high morals," noting that her departure represents a tremendous loss for Kuwaiti, Gulf, and Arab art.

A Deep Impression

For his part, Hassan Al-Balam confirmed that the late artist left a deep impression in the hearts of the audience, as she embodied the image of the Gulf mother in every home. He added: "She treated us like a mother, and we shared many moments that will remain etched in memory."

Artist Khaled Amin also expressed his sorrow, pointing to the late artist's suffering during her treatment journey, saying: "She suffered a lot, but this is God's decree and destiny. She was like a mother to all of us, and a dutiful son does not forget his mother. She was a kind-hearted person and left us with a great responsibility."