شيع عدد من المسؤولين ونجوم الفن الخليجي جثمان الفنانة الكويتية حياة الفهد بعد أن وافتها المنية عن عمر ناهز 78 عاماً، إثر صراع مع المرض، وُوري جثمانها الثرى عصر اليوم (الثلاثاء) في مقبرة الصليبخات.

تشييع الجثمان

وشُيِّع جثمان الفهد بحضورلافت من المعزين، يتقدمهم وزير الدولة لشؤون الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وزير الإعلام والثقافة بالوكالة عمر العمر، إلى جانب عدد من السفراء، من بينهم سفير دولة الإمارات لدى الكويت الدكتور مطر النيادي، وسفير سلطنة عمان صالح الخروصي.

وشارك جمع من الفنانين في تشييع الجنازة أبرزهم خالد العبيد، محمد المنصور، داود حسين، و«قروب البلام»، إلى جانب إبراهيم الحربي، وخالد أمين، إضافة إلى بشار الشطي، سمير القلاف، أحمد إيراج، وغيرهم.

خسارة للفن الخليجي

وعبّرالوزير العمر عن بالغ الحزن لرحيل الفنانة الكبيرة، مؤكداً بأن خسارتها لا تقتصر على الساحة الفنية الكويتية فحسب، بل تمتد إلى الفن الخليجي عموماً، قائلاً: «إن رحيل حياة الفهد يمثل خسارة لنا جميعاً، ونسأل الله أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم أهلها وذويها الصبر والسلوان، معوّلين على الفنانين الموجودين في مواصلة المسيرة».

من جانبه، أشار السفير الإماراتي مطر النيادي إلى المكانة الرفيعة التي حظيت بها الراحلة، قائلاً: «عرفنا أم سوزان كرمز للمرأة الخليجية الأصيلة، التي حافظت على التراث الكويتي والخليجي من خلال أعمالها الراقية، وقد تركت إرثاً فنياً راسخاً في ذاكرة أجيال من محبي الفن».

مسيرة حافلة

واستذكر السفير العماني صالح الخروصي مسيرة الراحلة الحافلة، مؤكداً أنها أثرت المشهدين الفني والثقافي بعشرات الأعمال، وكان لها تأثير عميق على أجيال متعاقبة على مدى مسيرة امتدت لأكثر من ستة عقود.

وأعرب الفنان خالد العبيد،عن حزنه قائلاً: «رحم الله الأخت العزيزة والفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد، التي جمعتني بها أعمال عديدة ومواقف إنسانية لا تُنسى، وستظل ذكراها حاضرة في القلب رغم رحيلها إلى الدار الآخرة».

وأبدى الفنان بشار الشطي تأثره الكبير، واصفاً الراحلة بأنها «حياة الفن والإخلاص والأخلاق الرفيعة»، مشيراً إلى أن رحيلها يمثل خسارة جسيمة للفن الكويتي والخليجي والعربي.

بصمة عميقة

من جهته، أكد حسن البلام أن الراحلة تركت بصمة عميقة في وجدان الجمهور، حيث جسّدت صورة الأم الخليجية في كل بيت، وأضاف: «كانت تعاملنا كأم، وجمعتنا بها مواقف كثيرة ستبقى راسخة في الذاكرة».

كما عبّر الفنان خالد أمين عن حزنه، مشيراً إلى معاناة الراحلة خلال رحلتها العلاجية، قائلاً: «لقد عانت كثيراً، لكن هذا قضاء الله وقدره. كانت بمثابة أم لنا جميعاً، والابن البار لا ينسى أمه. كانت إنسانة طيبة الروح، وتركت في أعناقنا أمانة كبيرة».