شيع عدد من المسؤولين ونجوم الفن الخليجي جثمان الفنانة الكويتية حياة الفهد بعد أن وافتها المنية عن عمر ناهز 78 عاماً، إثر صراع مع المرض، وُوري جثمانها الثرى عصر اليوم (الثلاثاء) في مقبرة الصليبخات.
تشييع الجثمان
وشُيِّع جثمان الفهد بحضورلافت من المعزين، يتقدمهم وزير الدولة لشؤون الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وزير الإعلام والثقافة بالوكالة عمر العمر، إلى جانب عدد من السفراء، من بينهم سفير دولة الإمارات لدى الكويت الدكتور مطر النيادي، وسفير سلطنة عمان صالح الخروصي.
وشارك جمع من الفنانين في تشييع الجنازة أبرزهم خالد العبيد، محمد المنصور، داود حسين، و«قروب البلام»، إلى جانب إبراهيم الحربي، وخالد أمين، إضافة إلى بشار الشطي، سمير القلاف، أحمد إيراج، وغيرهم.
خسارة للفن الخليجي
وعبّرالوزير العمر عن بالغ الحزن لرحيل الفنانة الكبيرة، مؤكداً بأن خسارتها لا تقتصر على الساحة الفنية الكويتية فحسب، بل تمتد إلى الفن الخليجي عموماً، قائلاً: «إن رحيل حياة الفهد يمثل خسارة لنا جميعاً، ونسأل الله أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم أهلها وذويها الصبر والسلوان، معوّلين على الفنانين الموجودين في مواصلة المسيرة».
من جانبه، أشار السفير الإماراتي مطر النيادي إلى المكانة الرفيعة التي حظيت بها الراحلة، قائلاً: «عرفنا أم سوزان كرمز للمرأة الخليجية الأصيلة، التي حافظت على التراث الكويتي والخليجي من خلال أعمالها الراقية، وقد تركت إرثاً فنياً راسخاً في ذاكرة أجيال من محبي الفن».
مسيرة حافلة
واستذكر السفير العماني صالح الخروصي مسيرة الراحلة الحافلة، مؤكداً أنها أثرت المشهدين الفني والثقافي بعشرات الأعمال، وكان لها تأثير عميق على أجيال متعاقبة على مدى مسيرة امتدت لأكثر من ستة عقود.
وأعرب الفنان خالد العبيد،عن حزنه قائلاً: «رحم الله الأخت العزيزة والفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد، التي جمعتني بها أعمال عديدة ومواقف إنسانية لا تُنسى، وستظل ذكراها حاضرة في القلب رغم رحيلها إلى الدار الآخرة».
وأبدى الفنان بشار الشطي تأثره الكبير، واصفاً الراحلة بأنها «حياة الفن والإخلاص والأخلاق الرفيعة»، مشيراً إلى أن رحيلها يمثل خسارة جسيمة للفن الكويتي والخليجي والعربي.
بصمة عميقة
من جهته، أكد حسن البلام أن الراحلة تركت بصمة عميقة في وجدان الجمهور، حيث جسّدت صورة الأم الخليجية في كل بيت، وأضاف: «كانت تعاملنا كأم، وجمعتنا بها مواقف كثيرة ستبقى راسخة في الذاكرة».
كما عبّر الفنان خالد أمين عن حزنه، مشيراً إلى معاناة الراحلة خلال رحلتها العلاجية، قائلاً: «لقد عانت كثيراً، لكن هذا قضاء الله وقدره. كانت بمثابة أم لنا جميعاً، والابن البار لا ينسى أمه. كانت إنسانة طيبة الروح، وتركت في أعناقنا أمانة كبيرة».
A number of officials and stars from the Gulf art scene attended the funeral of the Kuwaiti artist Hayat Al-Fahad, who passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with illness. Her body was laid to rest this afternoon (Tuesday) in the Sulaibikhat cemetery.
Funeral Procession
The funeral of Al-Fahad was attended by a notable presence of mourners, led by the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture Omar Al-Omar, along with several ambassadors, including the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi and the Ambassador of Oman Saleh Al-Kharousi.
A group of artists participated in the funeral, most notably Khaled Al-Obaid, Mohammed Al-Mansour, Dawood Hussein, and "Groupe Al-Balam," along with Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Khaled Amin, as well as Bashar Al-Shatti, Samir Al-Qallaf, Ahmed Irag, and others.
A Loss for Gulf Art
The minister Al-Omar expressed deep sadness over the passing of the great artist, affirming that her loss is not limited to the Kuwaiti artistic scene but extends to Gulf art in general, saying: "The departure of Hayat Al-Fahad represents a loss for all of us, and we ask God to envelop her in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant her family and loved ones patience and solace, relying on the artists present to continue the journey."
For his part, the UAE Ambassador Matar Al-Neyadi pointed to the esteemed status held by the late artist, saying: "We knew Umm Susan as a symbol of the authentic Gulf woman, who preserved Kuwaiti and Gulf heritage through her refined works, and she has left a profound artistic legacy in the memory of generations of art lovers."
A Remarkable Journey
The Omani ambassador Saleh Al-Kharousi recalled the late artist's remarkable journey, affirming that she enriched the artistic and cultural scene with dozens of works and had a profound impact on successive generations over a career that spanned more than six decades.
Artist Khaled Al-Obaid expressed his sorrow, saying: "May God have mercy on my dear sister and esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahad, with whom I shared many works and unforgettable human moments, and her memory will remain present in our hearts despite her departure to the hereafter."
Artist Bashar Al-Shatti expressed his deep sorrow, describing the late artist as "the life of art, dedication, and high morals," noting that her departure represents a tremendous loss for Kuwaiti, Gulf, and Arab art.
A Deep Impression
For his part, Hassan Al-Balam confirmed that the late artist left a deep impression in the hearts of the audience, as she embodied the image of the Gulf mother in every home. He added: "She treated us like a mother, and we shared many moments that will remain etched in memory."
Artist Khaled Amin also expressed his sorrow, pointing to the late artist's suffering during her treatment journey, saying: "She suffered a lot, but this is God's decree and destiny. She was like a mother to all of us, and a dutiful son does not forget his mother. She was a kind-hearted person and left us with a great responsibility."