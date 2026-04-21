فيما تعثر التوصل إلى اتفاق في المحادثات التي انتهت مطلع الأسبوع الحالي في القاهرة، أفصحت مصادر غربية أن الممثل الأعلى لمجلس السلام في غزة نيكولاي ملادينوف، قدم لحماس ورقة مقترحات جديدة تدمج المرحلتين الأولى والثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وحسب المصادر، فإن الحركة تدرس المقترح وسترد عليه في فترة تتراوح بين أسبوع إلى أسبوعين. ويشمل المقترح الإجراءات التي لم تنفذها إسرائيل في المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق غزة، مثل إدخال الكرفانات والخيام ومعدات إزالة الأنقاض وما معدله 600 شاحنة يومياً من المواد والسلع وفتح معبر رفح في الاتجاهين وغيرها. كما يتضمن المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق التي تنص على الانسحاب الإسرائيلي من غزة، ونزع سلاح الفصائل الفلسطينية تدريجياً.


وعبرت حماس في محادثات القاهرة عن استعداها لنقل المؤسسات الحكومية في القطاع، بما فيها أجهزة إنفاذ القانون للجنة إدارة قطاع غزة الفلسطينية، لكنها لم توافق على نزع السلاح، وشككت في تطبيق إسرائيل للخطة خصوصا الانسحاب ووقف الاغتيالات والاقتحامات ورفع الحصار المفروض على القطاع.


وأفاد مسؤول في حماس أن الحركة أبلغت الوسطاء والمبعوث الأمريكي، باستعدادها للتعاون في حل «نزع السلاح»، ضمن اتفاق بين كل الفصائل الفلسطينية بما فيها حركة فتح، وطالبت بـضمان حل شامل وضمانات لإلزام إسرائيل بتنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وأضاف المسؤول أن الحركة طالبت بتسريع دخول اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية إلى قطاع غزة، لاستلام مهماتها، وبدء تنفيذ خطة الإغاثة والتعافي، في القطاع.


وحسب مصادر مطلعة، فإن حركة حماس لن تقبل نزع السلاح لكنها قد تقدم مقترحات بديلة مثل تخزين السلاح، وهو ما ترفضه إسرائيل وأمريكا.


وتضمن المقترح الجديد تخلي حماس والفصائل الفلسطينية عن كافة الصواريخ والأسلحة الثقيلة، وورش التصنيع والأنفاق الهجومية، خلال فترة تمتد من 6 أشهر إلى عام، وأن تقدم حماس والفصائل الفلسطينية الأخرى في القطاع ضمانات بوقف عمليات تهريب السلاح من الخارج، أو التصنيع، أو حفر أنفاق جديدة، لمدة لا تقل عن 10 سنوات. واشتمل على ضمانات إسرائيلية بعدم العودة للحرب، والانسحاب الكامل من القطاع، وضمانات بجمع الأموال من الدول المانحة لعملية إعادة الإعمار، خلال خمس سنوات. ونص على إدارة غزة لمدة لا تزيد على عامين من قبل اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية بإشراف «مجلس السلام»، وصولاً إلى «سلطة فلسطينية واحدة»، في الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة، و«قانون واحد»، و«سلاح شرعي واحد»، والتمهيد لانتخابات عامة تشارك فيها كافة الفصائل الفلسطينية بما فيها حركة حماس.