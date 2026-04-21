While reaching an agreement in the talks that concluded at the beginning of this week in Cairo has stalled, Western sources revealed that the High Representative of the Peace Council in Gaza, Nikolai Mladenov, presented Hamas with a new proposal paper that integrates the first and second phases of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.



According to the sources, the movement is studying the proposal and will respond within a period ranging from one week to two weeks. The proposal includes measures that Israel did not implement in the first phase of the Gaza agreement, such as introducing caravans, tents, debris removal equipment, an average of 600 trucks daily of materials and goods, and opening the Rafah crossing in both directions, among others. It also includes the second phase of the agreement, which stipulates the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the gradual disarmament of Palestinian factions.



Hamas expressed in the Cairo talks its readiness to transfer government institutions in the sector, including law enforcement agencies, to the Palestinian Gaza Administration Committee, but it did not agree to disarmament and expressed skepticism about Israel's implementation of the plan, especially regarding withdrawal, cessation of assassinations, incursions, and lifting the blockade imposed on the sector.



A Hamas official stated that the movement informed the mediators and the U.S. envoy of its readiness to cooperate in resolving the "disarmament" issue as part of an agreement among all Palestinian factions, including Fatah, and demanded guarantees for a comprehensive solution and commitments from Israel to implement the ceasefire agreement.



The official added that the movement called for expediting the entry of the Palestinian National Committee into the Gaza Strip to assume its duties and begin implementing the relief and recovery plan in the sector.



According to informed sources, Hamas will not accept disarmament but may propose alternative solutions such as storing weapons, which Israel and the U.S. reject.



The new proposal includes Hamas and the Palestinian factions relinquishing all missiles and heavy weapons, manufacturing workshops, and offensive tunnels over a period ranging from 6 months to a year, and that Hamas and other Palestinian factions in the sector provide guarantees to stop arms smuggling from abroad, manufacturing, or digging new tunnels for no less than 10 years. It included Israeli guarantees not to return to war, complete withdrawal from the sector, and guarantees for raising funds from donor countries for the reconstruction process over five years. It stipulated that Gaza be managed for no more than two years by the Palestinian National Committee under the supervision of the "Peace Council," leading to "one Palestinian authority" in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, "one law," "one legitimate weapon," and paving the way for general elections in which all Palestinian factions, including Hamas, participate.