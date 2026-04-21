كشف الفنان السوري معتصم النهار آخر تطورات فيلمه الجديد «نصيب»، الذي يجمعه لأول مرة بالفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري، موضحاً أن تصوير العمل عاد من جديد بعد توقف مؤقت نتيجة انشغال فريق العمل بموسم دراما رمضان 2026، مشيراً إلى أن الفيلم بات في مراحله النهائية تمهيداً لعرضه في دور السينما خلال الفترة القادمة.

فكرة شبابية رومانسية

وأوضح النهار أن الفيلم يعتمد على فكرة جديدة تحمل طابعاً شبابياً رومانسياً، مستلهماً روح الأعمال السينمائية التي لاقت نجاحاً سابقاً مثل «عمر وسلمى»، ولكن برؤية معاصرة تناسب الجيل الحالي وتطورات صناعة السينما.

وبالحديث عن دوره، أكد أن شخصيته في الفيلم تدور حول مهنة خاصة تشكل محور الأحداث، وتلعب دوراً في تقريب العلاقة بينه وبين الفتاة التي يحبها بشكل غير مباشر، إلى جانب محاولاته لدعمها ومساندتها في جوانب مختلفة من حياتها.
الفنان معتصم النهار.

الفنان معتصم النهار.

مزيج درامي متنوع

وأكد أن «نصيب» يجمع بين الدراما والأكشن والكوميديا، في تجربة سينمائية متنوعة تستهدف جمهوراً واسعاً، لافتاً إلى أن التصوير وصل إلى مرحلة متقدمة مع اقتراب الانتهاء الكامل من العمل، وسط جهود مكثفة لتقديمه بصورة مميزة.

فريق العمل

يشار إلى أن الفيلم تحت قيادة المخرج أحمد خالد أمين، والمؤلف أحمد عبدالفتاح، ويجمع في بطولته إلى جانب معتصم النهار وياسمين صبري، مجموعة كبيرة من نجوم السينما المصرية.