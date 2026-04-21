The Syrian artist Moatasem Al-Nahar revealed the latest developments of his new film "Naseeb," which brings him together for the first time with the Egyptian actress Yasmin Sabri, explaining that filming has resumed after a temporary halt due to the crew's engagement with the Ramadan drama season of 2026. He pointed out that the film is now in its final stages in preparation for its release in theaters in the upcoming period.

A Youthful Romantic Idea

Al-Nahar clarified that the film is based on a new idea that carries a youthful romantic character, inspired by the spirit of previous successful cinematic works such as "Omar and Salma," but with a contemporary vision that suits the current generation and the developments in the film industry.

Speaking about his role, he confirmed that his character in the film revolves around a specific profession that forms the core of the events, playing a role in bringing him closer to the girl he loves in an indirect way, alongside his attempts to support and assist her in various aspects of her life.



الفنان معتصم النهار.

A Diverse Dramatic Mix

He affirmed that "Naseeb" combines drama, action, and comedy, in a diverse cinematic experience targeting a wide audience, noting that filming has reached an advanced stage with the completion of the work nearing, amidst intensive efforts to present it in a distinctive manner.

The Crew

It is worth mentioning that the film is directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin, with a script by Ahmed Abdel Fattah, and stars alongside Moatasem Al-Nahar and Yasmin Sabri a large group of Egyptian cinema stars.