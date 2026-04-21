كشف الفنان السوري معتصم النهار آخر تطورات فيلمه الجديد «نصيب»، الذي يجمعه لأول مرة بالفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري، موضحاً أن تصوير العمل عاد من جديد بعد توقف مؤقت نتيجة انشغال فريق العمل بموسم دراما رمضان 2026، مشيراً إلى أن الفيلم بات في مراحله النهائية تمهيداً لعرضه في دور السينما خلال الفترة القادمة.
فكرة شبابية رومانسية
وأوضح النهار أن الفيلم يعتمد على فكرة جديدة تحمل طابعاً شبابياً رومانسياً، مستلهماً روح الأعمال السينمائية التي لاقت نجاحاً سابقاً مثل «عمر وسلمى»، ولكن برؤية معاصرة تناسب الجيل الحالي وتطورات صناعة السينما.
وبالحديث عن دوره، أكد أن شخصيته في الفيلم تدور حول مهنة خاصة تشكل محور الأحداث، وتلعب دوراً في تقريب العلاقة بينه وبين الفتاة التي يحبها بشكل غير مباشر، إلى جانب محاولاته لدعمها ومساندتها في جوانب مختلفة من حياتها.
الفنان معتصم النهار.
مزيج درامي متنوع
وأكد أن «نصيب» يجمع بين الدراما والأكشن والكوميديا، في تجربة سينمائية متنوعة تستهدف جمهوراً واسعاً، لافتاً إلى أن التصوير وصل إلى مرحلة متقدمة مع اقتراب الانتهاء الكامل من العمل، وسط جهود مكثفة لتقديمه بصورة مميزة.
فريق العمل
يشار إلى أن الفيلم تحت قيادة المخرج أحمد خالد أمين، والمؤلف أحمد عبدالفتاح، ويجمع في بطولته إلى جانب معتصم النهار وياسمين صبري، مجموعة كبيرة من نجوم السينما المصرية.
The Syrian artist Moatasem Al-Nahar revealed the latest developments of his new film "Naseeb," which brings him together for the first time with the Egyptian actress Yasmin Sabri, explaining that filming has resumed after a temporary halt due to the crew's engagement with the Ramadan drama season of 2026. He pointed out that the film is now in its final stages in preparation for its release in theaters in the upcoming period.
A Youthful Romantic Idea
Al-Nahar clarified that the film is based on a new idea that carries a youthful romantic character, inspired by the spirit of previous successful cinematic works such as "Omar and Salma," but with a contemporary vision that suits the current generation and the developments in the film industry.
Speaking about his role, he confirmed that his character in the film revolves around a specific profession that forms the core of the events, playing a role in bringing him closer to the girl he loves in an indirect way, alongside his attempts to support and assist her in various aspects of her life.
الفنان معتصم النهار.
A Diverse Dramatic Mix
He affirmed that "Naseeb" combines drama, action, and comedy, in a diverse cinematic experience targeting a wide audience, noting that filming has reached an advanced stage with the completion of the work nearing, amidst intensive efforts to present it in a distinctive manner.
The Crew
It is worth mentioning that the film is directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin, with a script by Ahmed Abdel Fattah, and stars alongside Moatasem Al-Nahar and Yasmin Sabri a large group of Egyptian cinema stars.