تصاعدت أزمة الفنان المصري عمرو سعد مع ورثة عميد الرواية العربية نجيب محفوظ بشأن حقوق ملكية رواية «اللص والكلاب»، ففيما نفت الأسرة امتلاكه للحقوق، نشر سعد صورة من التعاقد عبر وسائل الإعلام، وهو ما قوبل برد غاضب وفوري من الورثة.

اتفاق مبدئي

وأكدت ابنة الأديب الكبير أم كلثوم نجيب محفوظ، بأن «سعد» لا يمتلك أي حقوق قانونية لتقديم الرواية، مشيرة إلى أن ما جرى بينهما لم يتجاوز كونه «اتفاقًا مبدئيًا محدد المدة، انتهى بالفعل في 2022 دون أن يتم تفعيله بعقد رسمي».

وأضافت هذا الاتفاق كان مشروطًا بوجود منتج يتولى تنفيذ المشروع، وهو ما لم يتحقق، مؤكدة بأن «سعد» لم ينتج الرواية ولم ينفذ الاتفاق، وبالتالي سقط الاتفاق بانتهاء مدته.

تعاقد رسمي

وكشفت أم كلثوم بأن حقوق الرواية انتقلت لاحقًا إلى الكاتبة مريم ناعوم، التي تعاقدت رسميًا معها بعد انتهاء الاتفاق المبدئي مع عمرو سعد، لتصبح صاحبة الحق القانوني في تقديم العمل سينمائيًا، مؤكدة سلامة موقفها القانوني بالكامل.

وأشارت إلى عدم دخولها في أي نزاعات مع أحد من قبل، معربة عن استغرابها من إثارة عمرو سعد القضية في هذا التوقيت.

تسريب العقد

في المقابل، أثار عمرو سعد حالة من الجدل بعد تسريبه نسخًا من عقود موقعة بينه وبين أم كلثوم ابنة نجيب محفوظ، لكنها تتعلق برواية أخرى هي «أولاد حارتنا»، وهو ما اعتبره البعض محاولة للإيحاء بوجود تعاون ممتد بين الطرفين.

وعلقت أم كلثوم نجيب محفوظ، مؤكدة أن نشر هذه العقود غير لائق، خصوصاً أنها تخص عملًا مختلفًا تمامًا، متسائلة عن العلاقة بين «أولاد حارتنا» و«اللص والكلاب»، ومشددة في الوقت ذاته على أنها لم تنكر تعاقده بالفعل على الرواية الأولى.

وأوضحت أن عمرو سعد كان قد اتفق معها على ثلاثة أعمال، من بينها «أولاد حارتنا» و«العائش في الحقيقة»، إلى جانب عمل ثالث، إلا أن اتفاق «اللص والكلاب» ظل في إطار الحجز فقط منذ عام 2020 دون توقيع عقود رسمية ولمدة عامين حتى انتهت مدته.