The crisis between Egyptian artist Amr Saad and the heirs of the late Arab novelist Naguib Mahfouz regarding the copyright of the novel "The Thief and the Dogs" has escalated. While the family denied his ownership of the rights, Saad published a picture of the contract through the media, which was met with an angry and immediate response from the heirs.

Preliminary Agreement

Amr Saad's claim was denied by the daughter of the great writer, Um Kulthum Naguib Mahfouz, who stated that "Saad" does not possess any legal rights to present the novel, indicating that what occurred between them was merely a "preliminary agreement with a specified duration, which actually ended in 2022 without being activated by an official contract."

She added that this agreement was conditional on the presence of a producer to carry out the project, which did not materialize, confirming that "Saad" did not produce the novel nor implement the agreement, and thus the agreement lapsed upon the expiration of its term.

Official Contract

Um Kulthum revealed that the rights to the novel later transferred to writer Maryam Naoum, who officially contracted with her after the preliminary agreement with Amr Saad ended, thus becoming the legal owner of the rights to present the work cinematically, affirming the validity of her legal position entirely.

She noted that she had not entered into any disputes with anyone before, expressing her astonishment at Amr Saad raising the issue at this time.

Contract Leak

In contrast, Amr Saad sparked controversy after leaking copies of contracts signed between him and Um Kulthum, the daughter of Naguib Mahfouz, but these pertained to another novel, "Children of Our Alley," which some considered an attempt to imply an ongoing collaboration between the two parties.

Um Kulthum Naguib Mahfouz commented, confirming that publishing these contracts is inappropriate, especially since they pertain to a completely different work, questioning the relationship between "Children of Our Alley" and "The Thief and the Dogs," while emphasizing that she did not deny his actual contract for the first novel.

She clarified that Amr Saad had agreed with her on three works, including "Children of Our Alley" and "Living in Reality," along with a third work, but the agreement for "The Thief and the Dogs" remained in the reservation stage only since 2020 without the signing of official contracts for two years until its term expired.