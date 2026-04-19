تصاعدت أزمة الفنان المصري عمرو سعد مع ورثة عميد الرواية العربية نجيب محفوظ بشأن حقوق ملكية رواية «اللص والكلاب»، ففيما نفت الأسرة امتلاكه للحقوق، نشر سعد صورة من التعاقد عبر وسائل الإعلام، وهو ما قوبل برد غاضب وفوري من الورثة.
اتفاق مبدئي
وأكدت ابنة الأديب الكبير أم كلثوم نجيب محفوظ، بأن «سعد» لا يمتلك أي حقوق قانونية لتقديم الرواية، مشيرة إلى أن ما جرى بينهما لم يتجاوز كونه «اتفاقًا مبدئيًا محدد المدة، انتهى بالفعل في 2022 دون أن يتم تفعيله بعقد رسمي».
وأضافت هذا الاتفاق كان مشروطًا بوجود منتج يتولى تنفيذ المشروع، وهو ما لم يتحقق، مؤكدة بأن «سعد» لم ينتج الرواية ولم ينفذ الاتفاق، وبالتالي سقط الاتفاق بانتهاء مدته.
تعاقد رسمي
وكشفت أم كلثوم بأن حقوق الرواية انتقلت لاحقًا إلى الكاتبة مريم ناعوم، التي تعاقدت رسميًا معها بعد انتهاء الاتفاق المبدئي مع عمرو سعد، لتصبح صاحبة الحق القانوني في تقديم العمل سينمائيًا، مؤكدة سلامة موقفها القانوني بالكامل.
وأشارت إلى عدم دخولها في أي نزاعات مع أحد من قبل، معربة عن استغرابها من إثارة عمرو سعد القضية في هذا التوقيت.
تسريب العقد
في المقابل، أثار عمرو سعد حالة من الجدل بعد تسريبه نسخًا من عقود موقعة بينه وبين أم كلثوم ابنة نجيب محفوظ، لكنها تتعلق برواية أخرى هي «أولاد حارتنا»، وهو ما اعتبره البعض محاولة للإيحاء بوجود تعاون ممتد بين الطرفين.
وعلقت أم كلثوم نجيب محفوظ، مؤكدة أن نشر هذه العقود غير لائق، خصوصاً أنها تخص عملًا مختلفًا تمامًا، متسائلة عن العلاقة بين «أولاد حارتنا» و«اللص والكلاب»، ومشددة في الوقت ذاته على أنها لم تنكر تعاقده بالفعل على الرواية الأولى.
وأوضحت أن عمرو سعد كان قد اتفق معها على ثلاثة أعمال، من بينها «أولاد حارتنا» و«العائش في الحقيقة»، إلى جانب عمل ثالث، إلا أن اتفاق «اللص والكلاب» ظل في إطار الحجز فقط منذ عام 2020 دون توقيع عقود رسمية ولمدة عامين حتى انتهت مدته.
The crisis between Egyptian artist Amr Saad and the heirs of the late Arab novelist Naguib Mahfouz regarding the copyright of the novel "The Thief and the Dogs" has escalated. While the family denied his ownership of the rights, Saad published a picture of the contract through the media, which was met with an angry and immediate response from the heirs.
Preliminary Agreement
Amr Saad's claim was denied by the daughter of the great writer, Um Kulthum Naguib Mahfouz, who stated that "Saad" does not possess any legal rights to present the novel, indicating that what occurred between them was merely a "preliminary agreement with a specified duration, which actually ended in 2022 without being activated by an official contract."
She added that this agreement was conditional on the presence of a producer to carry out the project, which did not materialize, confirming that "Saad" did not produce the novel nor implement the agreement, and thus the agreement lapsed upon the expiration of its term.
Official Contract
Um Kulthum revealed that the rights to the novel later transferred to writer Maryam Naoum, who officially contracted with her after the preliminary agreement with Amr Saad ended, thus becoming the legal owner of the rights to present the work cinematically, affirming the validity of her legal position entirely.
She noted that she had not entered into any disputes with anyone before, expressing her astonishment at Amr Saad raising the issue at this time.
Contract Leak
In contrast, Amr Saad sparked controversy after leaking copies of contracts signed between him and Um Kulthum, the daughter of Naguib Mahfouz, but these pertained to another novel, "Children of Our Alley," which some considered an attempt to imply an ongoing collaboration between the two parties.
Um Kulthum Naguib Mahfouz commented, confirming that publishing these contracts is inappropriate, especially since they pertain to a completely different work, questioning the relationship between "Children of Our Alley" and "The Thief and the Dogs," while emphasizing that she did not deny his actual contract for the first novel.
She clarified that Amr Saad had agreed with her on three works, including "Children of Our Alley" and "Living in Reality," along with a third work, but the agreement for "The Thief and the Dogs" remained in the reservation stage only since 2020 without the signing of official contracts for two years until its term expired.