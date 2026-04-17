The legal crisis between artist Mahmoud Higazi and his wife Rana Tarek continues, following a new development that has brought the case back to the forefront, after an official report was filed against him at the First 6th of October Police Station, accusing him of "misappropriating belongings" from their marital home.

The case did not stop at the level of the report, but escalated after his wife's statements, in which she confirmed that she was shocked by the appearance of another woman wearing her personal clothes, which she had left inside the marital home, in an incident she described as the biggest shock in the ongoing crisis between the two parties.

According to her statements, the shock intensified after images circulated on social media, showing a lawyer close to her husband and daughter wearing pieces of her personal clothing, including a dress and a bag she had previously worn at public events, including the Cairo International Film Festival.

The wife believes that this incident was the direct reason behind filing the report, especially after confirming that her personal belongings are still inside the marital home, which she left after previous disputes that included prior accusations of assault.

These developments come as part of a long series of legal disputes between the two, which began months ago when a ruling was issued sentencing artist Mahmoud Higazi to six months in prison, with financial bail and civil compensation, in a case related to accusations of assaulting his wife.

The legal issues did not stop there, as the family court issued a ruling obligating him to pay child support, while the wife appealed the decision, demanding an increase in the amount, considering that it does not match the actual needs nor the expected income of the artist.

In the backdrop of this legal battle, Higazi is also facing another separate case, involving accusations from a foreign girl of Egyptian descent of assault and attempted rape inside a hotel, a case that is still pending in court after he was released on bail and later referred to the criminal court.

Thus, the crisis transforms from a marital dispute into a series of intertwined cases extending between family courts, misdemeanors, and the prosecution, in one of the most controversial files in the artistic community lately.