تتواصل فصول الأزمة القانونية بين الفنان محمود حجازي وزوجته رنا طارق، بعد تطور جديد أعاد القضية إلى الواجهة، إثر تحرير محضر رسمي ضده في قسم شرطة أول 6 أكتوبر، تتهمه فيه بـ«تبديد منقولات» من منزل الزوجية.

القضية لم تتوقف عند حدود البلاغ، بل اشتعلت بعد تصريحات زوجته التي أكدت أنها فوجئت بظهور سيدة أخرى ترتدي ملابسها الشخصية، والتي كانت قد تركتها داخل منزل الزوجية، في واقعة وصفتها بأنها كانت الصدمة الأكبر في الأزمة الممتدة بين الطرفين.

وبحسب أقوالها، فإن الصدمة تضاعفت بعد تداول صور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهرت فيها محامية مقربة من زوجها وابنته وهي ترتدي قطعًا من ملابسها الخاصة، من بينها فستان وحقيبة سبق أن ظهرت بها في مناسبات عامة، بينها مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي.

وترى الزوجة أن هذه الواقعة كانت السبب المباشر وراء تحرير المحضر، خصوصا بعد تأكيدها أن متعلقاتها الشخصية لا تزال داخل منزل الزوجية الذي غادرته عقب خلافات سابقة، تضمنت اتهامات سابقة بالاعتداء.

وتأتي هذه التطورات ضمن سلسلة طويلة من النزاعات القانونية بين الطرفين، بدأت قبل أشهر عندما صدر حكم بحبس الفنان محمود حجازي لمدة ستة أشهر، مع كفالة مالية وتعويض مدني، في قضية تتعلق باتهامات بالاعتداء على زوجته.

ولم تتوقف القضايا عند هذا الحد، إذ أصدرت محكمة الأسرة حكمًا بإلزامه بدفع نفقة رعاية طفل، في حين طعنت الزوجة على القرار مطالبة بزيادة المبلغ، معتبرة أنه لا يتناسب مع الاحتياجات الفعلية ولا مع الدخل المتوقع للفنان.

وفي خلفية هذه المعركة القانونية، يواجه حجازي أيضًا قضية أخرى منفصلة، تتعلق باتهامات من فتاة أجنبية من أصول مصرية بالاعتداء ومحاولة اغتصاب داخل أحد الفنادق، وهي القضية التي ما زالت منظورة أمام القضاء بعد أن أُخلي سبيله على ذمتها وأُحيل لاحقًا للمحكمة الجنائية.

وهكذا تتحول الأزمة من خلاف زوجي إلى سلسلة قضايا متشابكة تمتد بين محاكم الأسرة والجنح والنيابة، في واحدة من أكثر الملفات المثيرة للجدل في الوسط الفني أخيرا.