أثارت الفنانة هبة الدري جدلًا واسعًا خلال الفترة الماضية بعد تداول أنباء عن انسحابها من مسلسل «أم 44» الذي عُرض في موسم رمضان 2025، وسط شائعات ربطت القرار بخلافات فنية داخل كواليس العمل.

لكن الدري حسمت الجدل بشكل مباشر خلال تصريحات تلفزيونية، مؤكدة أنها لم تنسحب من المسلسل كما أشيع، وإنما اعتذرت عن المشاركة منذ البداية بسبب تضارب مواعيد التصوير مع أعمال فنية أخرى.

وأوضحت أن ارتباطها بتصوير مسلسل «أبو البنات» في الكويت تزامن مع تصوير «أم 44» في الرياض، وهو ما جعل التوفيق بين العملين أمرًا صعبًا، خصوصا مع التزاماتها المسرحية أيضًا.

وأضافت أن هذه الظروف دفعتها لاتخاذ قرار الاعتذار، مشيرة إلى أن الدور الذي كان من المفترض أن تقدمه ذهب في النهاية إلى الفنانة فاطمة الصفي.

وفي سياق متصل، نفت الفنانة هبة الدري بشكل قاطع ما تم تداوله حول وجود خلافات بينها وبين كاتبة العمل هبة مشاري حمادة، كما نفت أي توتر مع الفنانة لؤلؤة الملا، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بينهن قائمة على الاحترام والتقدير، وأن ما يُنشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لا يعكس الحقيقة.

وأشارت إلى أن النجاح الذي حققته لؤلؤة الملا في مسلسل «الغميضة» خلال موسم دراما رمضان 2026 يعكس تطورًا فنيًا مهمًا يستحق الإشادة.

كما كشفت الدري رغبتها في تقديم أدوار أكثر عمقًا وتعقيدًا خلال المرحلة القادمة، خصوصا الشخصيات ذات الأبعاد النفسية المركبة، مؤكدة استعدادها لخوض هذه النوعية من الأعمال متى توفر النص المناسب.