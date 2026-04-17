The artist Hiba Al-Dari has sparked widespread controversy recently after news circulated about her withdrawal from the series "Um 44," which aired during the Ramadan season of 2025, amid rumors linking the decision to artistic disagreements behind the scenes of the work.

However, Al-Dari directly resolved the controversy during television statements, confirming that she did not withdraw from the series as rumored, but rather apologized for participating from the beginning due to scheduling conflicts with other artistic works.

She clarified that her commitment to filming the series "Abu Al-Banat" in Kuwait coincided with the filming of "Um 44" in Riyadh, which made it difficult to balance both works, especially with her theatrical commitments as well.

She added that these circumstances led her to make the decision to apologize, noting that the role she was supposed to play ultimately went to the artist Fatima Al-Saffi.

In a related context, artist Hiba Al-Dari categorically denied the rumors about any disagreements between her and the writer of the work, Hiba Mishari Hamada, and also denied any tension with the artist Lulu Al-Mulla, affirming that the relationship between them is based on respect and appreciation, and that what is published on social media does not reflect the truth.

She pointed out that the success achieved by Lulu Al-Mulla in the series "Al-Ghamida" during the Ramadan drama season of 2026 reflects an important artistic development that deserves praise.

Al-Dari also revealed her desire to take on deeper and more complex roles in the upcoming phase, especially characters with intricate psychological dimensions, affirming her readiness to engage in this type of work whenever the right script is available.