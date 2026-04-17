In a shocking confession that reopens the files of his beginnings, artist Ahmed Salah El-Saadani revealed the behind-the-scenes of decisions he described today as a negative turning point in his career, for which he paid the price with years of regression and the loss of irreplaceable opportunities.

Artist Ahmed Salah El-Saadani spoke candidly about an early stage of his professional life, confirming that he took harsh stances driven by a desire to prove himself, the most notable of which was his refusal to work with his late father, the artist Salah El-Saadani, after he grew tired of being labeled as "the actor's son," a title that haunted him with every appearance.

He explained that this decision was not simple; it cost him a complete three-year absence from the artistic scene, before he was forced to return through small roles in works that did not meet his ambitions, in an attempt to regain his presence away from his father's shadow.

He revealed that his insistence on this stance deprived him of what he described as golden opportunities, the most prominent of which was participating in the series "Al-Bataniya" in 2010, despite receiving a clear offer to appear in it without being tied to his father, but he declined at the time in adherence to his decision.

The losses did not stop there; he pointed out that he refused to collaborate with the late star Nour El-Sherif three times, considering that what he did at the time was a "childish rebellion" that cost him a lot and kept him away from interacting with artistic giants who could have refined his talent early on.

Ahmed Salah El-Saadani concluded his remarks with a tone of clear regret, affirming that standing in front of major stars would have granted him invaluable experiences, but his stubbornness in the beginnings deprived him of those opportunities, leaving this chapter as one of the most regrettable decisions in his artistic journey.