في اعتراف صادم يعيد فتح ملفات البدايات، كشف الفنان أحمد صلاح السعدني كواليس قرارات وصفها اليوم بأنها كانت نقطة تحول سلبية في مسيرته، بعدما دفع ثمنها سنوات من التراجع وضياع فرص لا تُعوّض.

الفنان أحمد صلاح السعدني تحدث بصراحة عن مرحلة مبكرة من حياته المهنية، مؤكدًا أنه اتخذ مواقف حادة بدافع إثبات الذات، على رأسها رفضه العمل مع والده الفنان الراحل صلاح السعدني، بعدما ضاق ذرعًا بوصفه «ابن الممثل»، وهو اللقب الذي كان يطارده في كل ظهور.

وأوضح أن هذا القرار لم يكن بسيطًا، بل كلّفه الابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية لمدة ثلاثة أعوام كاملة، قبل أن يعود مضطرًا عبر أدوار صغيرة في أعمال لم تكن على مستوى طموحه، في محاولة لاستعادة حضوره بعيدًا عن ظل والده.

وكشف أن تمسكه بهذا الموقف حرمه من فرص وصفها بالذهبية، أبرزها المشاركة في مسلسل «الباطنية» عام 2010، رغم تلقيه عرضًا واضحًا للظهور فيه دون ارتباط بوالده، لكنه اعتذر وقتها التزامًا بقراره.

ولم تتوقف الخسائر عند هذا الحد، إذ أشار إلى أنه رفض التعاون مع النجم الراحل نور الشريف ثلاث مرات، معتبرًا أن ما فعله حينها كان «تمردًا طفوليًا» كلّفه الكثير، وأبعده عن الاحتكاك بقامات فنية كان يمكن أن تصقل موهبته مبكرًا.

واختتم الفنان أحمد صلاح السعدني حديثه بنبرة ندم واضحة، مؤكدًا أن الوقوف أمام نجوم كبار كان سيمنحه خبرات لا تُقدّر بثمن، لكن العناد في البدايات حرمه من تلك الفرص، ليبقى هذا الفصل أحد أكثر القرارات التي يأسف عليها في مشواره الفني.