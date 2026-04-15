قضت محكمة في العاصمة الكورية الجنوبية سيول، بسجن صانع المحتوى الأمريكي جوني صومالي لمدة 6 أشهر، على خلفية واقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً تتعلق بسلوك اعتُبر مسيئاً لضحايا الحرب في البلاد.

الإخلال بالنظام

وبحسب ما أعلنته محكمة منطقة سيول الغربية، أُدين المتهم، واسمه الحقيقي رامسي خالد إسماعيل، بارتكاب مخالفات تتعلق بالإخلال بالنظام العام وعرقلة سير الأعمال، بعد سلسلة من الحوادث التي وقعت خلال وجوده في كوريا الجنوبية،التي كان ممنوعاً من مغادرتها أثناء سير الإجراءات القانونية بحقه.

الرقص مع تمثال

وتعود القضية إلى مقطع فيديو نشره في أكتوبر 2024، ظهر خلاله وهو يقبّل ويرقص بشكل استفزازي قرب تمثال تذكاري يُخلّد النساء الكوريات خلال فترة الاحتلال الياباني في الحرب العالمية الثانية.

وأثار الفيديو موجة غضب واسعة في كوريا الجنوبية، باعتبار أن التمثال رمزاً وطنياً لواحدة من أكثر القضايا التاريخية حساسية في البلاد.

وتم حذف المقطع لاحقاً من المنصات الرقمية، فيما قدّم المتهم اعتذاراً قال فيه إنه لم يكن على دراية بأهمية التمثال أو دلالته التاريخية. إلا أن الاعتذار لم يخفف من حدة الغضب الشعبي، إذ أفادت تقارير بأنه تعرض في بعض الحالات لمواجهات واعتداءات من قبل أفراد غاضبين من تصرفاته.