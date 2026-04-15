A court in the South Korean capital, Seoul, sentenced American content creator Johnny Somali to six months in prison, following a widely controversial incident related to behavior deemed offensive to war victims in the country.

Disruption of Public Order

According to the announcement from the Western Seoul District Court, the defendant, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismail, was convicted of offenses related to public disorder and obstructing business operations, after a series of incidents that occurred during his time in South Korea, where he was prohibited from leaving while legal proceedings against him were ongoing.

Dancing with a Statue

The case dates back to a video he posted in October 2024, in which he was seen provocatively kissing and dancing near a memorial statue honoring Korean women during the Japanese occupation in World War II.

The video sparked widespread outrage in South Korea, as the statue is considered a national symbol of one of the country's most sensitive historical issues.

The clip was later removed from digital platforms, while the defendant issued an apology stating that he was unaware of the statue's significance or historical connotation. However, the apology did not alleviate the intensity of public anger, as reports indicated that he faced confrontations and assaults from individuals outraged by his actions in some instances.