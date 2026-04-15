أعلنت الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم استئناف نشاطها الفني بعد فترة قصيرة من تعليق حفلاتها؛ بسبب الأوضاع الراهنة في لبنان، مؤكدة استمرار جولتها العالمية المقررة في مايو.
إحساس بالمسؤولية
وأكدت عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، أن قرارها لا يعني انفصالها عن الواقع اللبناني، بل ينبع من إحساسها بالمسؤولية تجاه جمهورها والمتعهدين الملتزمين بتنظيم الحفلات منذ البداية.
وأضافت: قررت استئناف التزاماتي الفنية المقررة مسبقاً، والمضي قدماً في جولتي العالمية. مشيرة إلى أن استمرار هذا المشروع الفني يعكس حرصها على إبقاء لبنان حاضراً على الساحة الثقافية والفنية.
تقدير للجماهير
وقالت عودتي للنشاط الفني تأتي تقديراً لجمهوري في مختلف أنحاء العالم، الذين أبدوا دعماً واسعاً منذ إعلان الجولة، مؤكدة أن هذا التفاعل كان عاملاً مهماً في استمرارها على المسرح.
واختتمت بتأكيد حرصها على تفادي أي خسائر للمتعهدين، معربة عن أملها في أن تسهم مشاركتها الفنية في إيصال رسالة إنسانية تدعو إلى الوحدة والسلام
جولة عالمية
تتضمن جولة نانسي العالمية عدداً من الدول، من بينها الولايات المتحدة وفرنسا وأستراليا.
The Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram announced the resumption of her artistic activities after a short period of suspending her concerts due to the current situation in Lebanon, confirming the continuation of her scheduled world tour in May.
A Sense of Responsibility
She confirmed through her Instagram account that her decision does not mean a disconnection from the Lebanese reality, but rather stems from her sense of responsibility towards her audience and the promoters committed to organizing the concerts from the beginning.
She added: I have decided to resume my previously scheduled artistic commitments and to move forward with my world tour. She pointed out that the continuation of this artistic project reflects her keenness to keep Lebanon present on the cultural and artistic scene.
Appreciation for the Fans
She stated that her return to artistic activity comes as an appreciation for her audience around the world, who have shown widespread support since the announcement of the tour, emphasizing that this interaction was an important factor in her continued presence on stage.
She concluded by confirming her commitment to avoiding any losses for the promoters, expressing her hope that her artistic participation will contribute to conveying a humanitarian message calling for unity and peace.
World Tour
Nancy's world tour includes several countries, including the United States, France, and Australia.