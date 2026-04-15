أعلنت الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم استئناف نشاطها الفني بعد فترة قصيرة من تعليق حفلاتها؛ بسبب الأوضاع الراهنة في لبنان، مؤكدة استمرار جولتها العالمية المقررة في مايو.

إحساس بالمسؤولية

وأكدت عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، أن قرارها لا يعني انفصالها عن الواقع اللبناني، بل ينبع من إحساسها بالمسؤولية تجاه جمهورها والمتعهدين الملتزمين بتنظيم الحفلات منذ البداية.

وأضافت: قررت استئناف التزاماتي الفنية المقررة مسبقاً، والمضي قدماً في جولتي العالمية. مشيرة إلى أن استمرار هذا المشروع الفني يعكس حرصها على إبقاء لبنان حاضراً على الساحة الثقافية والفنية.

تقدير للجماهير

وقالت عودتي للنشاط الفني تأتي تقديراً لجمهوري في مختلف أنحاء العالم، الذين أبدوا دعماً واسعاً منذ إعلان الجولة، مؤكدة أن هذا التفاعل كان عاملاً مهماً في استمرارها على المسرح.

واختتمت بتأكيد حرصها على تفادي أي خسائر للمتعهدين، معربة عن أملها في أن تسهم مشاركتها الفنية في إيصال رسالة إنسانية تدعو إلى الوحدة والسلام

جولة عالمية

تتضمن جولة نانسي العالمية عدداً من الدول، من بينها الولايات المتحدة وفرنسا وأستراليا.