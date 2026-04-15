The Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram announced the resumption of her artistic activities after a short period of suspending her concerts due to the current situation in Lebanon, confirming the continuation of her scheduled world tour in May.

A Sense of Responsibility

She confirmed through her Instagram account that her decision does not mean a disconnection from the Lebanese reality, but rather stems from her sense of responsibility towards her audience and the promoters committed to organizing the concerts from the beginning.

She added: I have decided to resume my previously scheduled artistic commitments and to move forward with my world tour. She pointed out that the continuation of this artistic project reflects her keenness to keep Lebanon present on the cultural and artistic scene.

Appreciation for the Fans

She stated that her return to artistic activity comes as an appreciation for her audience around the world, who have shown widespread support since the announcement of the tour, emphasizing that this interaction was an important factor in her continued presence on stage.

She concluded by confirming her commitment to avoiding any losses for the promoters, expressing her hope that her artistic participation will contribute to conveying a humanitarian message calling for unity and peace.

World Tour

Nancy's world tour includes several countries, including the United States, France, and Australia.