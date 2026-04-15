شهدت قضية ابتزاز الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد تطورًا قضائيًا جديدًا، بعدما قدّمت النيابة العامة استئنافًا رسميًا على القرار القضائي معبّرة عن عدم رضاها على الحكم السابق الصادر على جميع المتورطين.
إعادة محاكمة
ويأتي هذا التطور بالتزامن مع صدور حكم من محكمة فرنسية السبت الماضي قضى بتبرئة لورا برييول من تهم محاولة الابتزاز وتكوين مجموعة بهدف ذلك، بعد أن اعتبرت المحكمة أن الأدلة غير كافية لإثبات نيتها طلب أموال مقابل تغيير أقوالها أو عدم حضور جلسات الاستئناف.
ومن المتوقع إعادة محاكمة لورا على نفس الوقائع التي سبق عرضها خلال جلسات المحاكمة الأولى، إضافة إلى ما قدّمه فريق دفاع سعد لمجرد من دفوع ومعطيات قانونية.
اعتراض النيابة
ويعد هذا الاستئناف ضمن الإجراءات القانونية المتاحة، والتي تسمح بإعادة النظر في الأحكام القضائية في حال وجود اعتراض من النيابة العامة، ما يعيد الملف إلى مسار قضائي جديد بانتظار جلسات الاستئناف القادمة.
ومن المنتظر أن تعيد المحكمة مناقشة كافة تفاصيل الملف والأدلة المقدمة سابقًا، مع إمكانية الاستماع إلى دفوع إضافية من مختلف الأطراف، في ظل استمرار الاهتمام الإعلامي والجماهيري بالقضية.
The case of the Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred has witnessed a new judicial development, as the public prosecutor has filed an official appeal against the judicial decision, expressing dissatisfaction with the previous ruling issued against all those involved.
Retrial
This development comes in conjunction with a ruling from a French court last Saturday, which acquitted Laura Prioul of charges of attempted extortion and forming a group for that purpose, after the court deemed the evidence insufficient to prove her intention to demand money in exchange for changing her statements or not attending the appeal sessions.
It is expected that Laura will be retried on the same facts previously presented during the first trial sessions, in addition to what Saad Lamjarred's defense team has provided in terms of legal arguments and data.
Prosecutor's Objection
This appeal is part of the available legal procedures, which allow for a review of judicial rulings in case of an objection from the public prosecutor, thus returning the file to a new judicial path pending the upcoming appeal sessions.
The court is expected to revisit all details of the case and the evidence previously presented, with the possibility of hearing additional arguments from various parties, amid ongoing media and public interest in the case.