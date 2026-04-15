شهدت قضية ابتزاز الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد تطورًا قضائيًا جديدًا، بعدما قدّمت النيابة العامة استئنافًا رسميًا على القرار القضائي معبّرة عن عدم رضاها على الحكم السابق الصادر على جميع المتورطين.

إعادة محاكمة

ويأتي هذا التطور بالتزامن مع صدور حكم من محكمة فرنسية السبت الماضي قضى بتبرئة لورا برييول من تهم محاولة الابتزاز وتكوين مجموعة بهدف ذلك، بعد أن اعتبرت المحكمة أن الأدلة غير كافية لإثبات نيتها طلب أموال مقابل تغيير أقوالها أو عدم حضور جلسات الاستئناف.

ومن المتوقع إعادة محاكمة لورا على نفس الوقائع التي سبق عرضها خلال جلسات المحاكمة الأولى، إضافة إلى ما قدّمه فريق دفاع سعد لمجرد من دفوع ومعطيات قانونية.

اعتراض النيابة

ويعد هذا الاستئناف ضمن الإجراءات القانونية المتاحة، والتي تسمح بإعادة النظر في الأحكام القضائية في حال وجود اعتراض من النيابة العامة، ما يعيد الملف إلى مسار قضائي جديد بانتظار جلسات الاستئناف القادمة.

ومن المنتظر أن تعيد المحكمة مناقشة كافة تفاصيل الملف والأدلة المقدمة سابقًا، مع إمكانية الاستماع إلى دفوع إضافية من مختلف الأطراف، في ظل استمرار الاهتمام الإعلامي والجماهيري بالقضية.