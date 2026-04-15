The case of the Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred has witnessed a new judicial development, as the public prosecutor has filed an official appeal against the judicial decision, expressing dissatisfaction with the previous ruling issued against all those involved.

Retrial

This development comes in conjunction with a ruling from a French court last Saturday, which acquitted Laura Prioul of charges of attempted extortion and forming a group for that purpose, after the court deemed the evidence insufficient to prove her intention to demand money in exchange for changing her statements or not attending the appeal sessions.

It is expected that Laura will be retried on the same facts previously presented during the first trial sessions, in addition to what Saad Lamjarred's defense team has provided in terms of legal arguments and data.

Prosecutor's Objection

This appeal is part of the available legal procedures, which allow for a review of judicial rulings in case of an objection from the public prosecutor, thus returning the file to a new judicial path pending the upcoming appeal sessions.

The court is expected to revisit all details of the case and the evidence previously presented, with the possibility of hearing additional arguments from various parties, amid ongoing media and public interest in the case.