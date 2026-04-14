يخيم الهدوء على الساحة الفنية في الكويت جراء توقف تصوير المسلسلات والبرامج وغياب العروض المسرحية بسبب الأوضاع الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة حالياً، ويشهد هذا التوقيت من كل عام قيام العديد من المنتجين والمخرجين والفنانين بتصوير العديد من الأعمال الدرامية.
غير منطقي
ووصف الفنان أحمد السلمان في تصريحات إعلامية، تصوير الأعمال الدرامية الجديدة بالأمر غير المنطقي في ظل الظروف الراهنة، وذلك تنفيذاً للقانون الذي يمنع التجمعات حفاظاً على الأرواح والممتلكات.
وأضاف: «يركز الجميع على متابعة ما يحدث ويحاول تقديم أي شيء للكويت ودول الخليج الشقيقة، لأن ما يحدث هو أمر جلل، وأول مرة يتم الاعتداء على كل هذه الدول بهذا الشكل، فهناك شهداء وهناك أناس يعملون في الصفوف الأولى ويقدمون حياتهم فداء للوطن، كل ذلك ينبغي أن يكون هو الأهتمام الأول لنا، لاسيما أن المسرح توقف والكثير من وسائل الترفيه أيضاً»، مشيراً إلى أن الجمهور مهتم أكثر بالأخبار السياسية.
وقال: «المسرح قد يعود من جديد إذا توقفت الحرب وكذلك الأعمال الدرامية الجديدة، لأن هناك أموراً تغيرت الآن، لاسيما في مجال التعليم عن بعد، وغيره من الأمور، وسيكون الجمهور متعطشاً للفنون خلال عيد الأضحى القادم، خصوصاً أن الكثير من العروض كانت جاهزة، لكن الحرب كانت السبب الحقيقي في عدم تقديمها للجمهور».
باسم عبدالأمير.
متوقف تماماً
وأكد الفنان المنتج باسم عبدالأمير توقف التصوير الدرامي تماماً؛ تنفيذاً للقانون والتعليمات التي تحفظ السلامة للجميع، وقال: «نحن الآن نحاول أن نقرأ نصوصاً ونرتب بعض الأفكار ونجهز اختيار المشاركين فيها فقط، لأن العمل في الإنتاج الدرامي يحتاج دائماً أكثر من 30 شخصاً في موقع التصوير وهذا أمر صعب الحدوث في ظل استمرار الحرب»، مشيراً إلى أن الدراما بشكل عام لم تتراجع، خصوصاً أن الموسم المنتهي كان الجميع يعرض أعماله.
وأضاف: «الممثلون الآن مشغولون بمتابعة ما يحدث، وكذلك المؤلفون والمخرجون، وهذا أمر طبيعي، والدخول في إنتاج أي عمل درامي يحتاج مزيداً من الوقت والتركيز، وهذا أمر من الصعب حدوثه في ظل الأوضاع الحالية»، ملمحاً إلى أنه بمجرد انتهاء الحرب سيبدأ المنتجون والفنانون والمخرجون تنفيذ العديد من الأعمال لأن الجمهور سيكون بحاجة إلى مشاهدة مسلسلات جديدة.
مناف عبدال.
نقف مع بلدنا
من جانبه، قال المخرج مناف عبدال: «نحن الآن نقف مع بلدنا ونحاول أن نقدم شيئاً لها، ونتابع ما يحدث من أخبار لأن الدراما تحتاج أجواء مختلفة»، مشيراً إلى أن الجميع لا يفكر الآن في تقديم أعمال جديدة، وإنما يفكر متى تنتهي الحرب بسلام حتى يستطيع الجميع أن يمارس حياته بشكل طبيعي، داعياً الله تعالى أن يحفظ الكويت وقيادتها وشعبها من كل مكروه.
Calmness prevails in the artistic scene in Kuwait due to the halt in filming series and programs and the absence of theatrical performances because of the current situation in the region. This time of year usually sees many producers, directors, and artists filming numerous dramatic works.
أحمد السلمان.
Illogical
The artist Ahmed Al-Salman described the filming of new dramatic works as illogical under the current circumstances, in compliance with the law that prohibits gatherings to protect lives and property.
He added: "Everyone is focused on following what is happening and trying to contribute anything to Kuwait and the sister Gulf countries, because what is happening is a grave matter, and it is the first time that all these countries have been attacked in this way. There are martyrs and people working on the front lines, sacrificing their lives for the homeland. All of this should be our primary concern, especially since theater has stopped and many entertainment means as well," noting that the audience is more interested in political news.
He said: "Theater may return again if the war stops, as well as new dramatic works, because there are things that have changed now, especially in the field of distance education and other matters. The audience will be eager for the arts during the upcoming Eid al-Adha, especially since many shows were ready, but the war was the real reason for not presenting them to the audience."
باسم عبدالأمير.
Completely Stopped
The artist and producer Basem Abdulamir confirmed the complete halt of dramatic filming; in compliance with the law and instructions that ensure safety for everyone. He said: "We are now trying to read scripts, arrange some ideas, and prepare to select participants only, because working in dramatic production always requires more than 30 people on set, which is difficult to achieve amid the ongoing war," noting that drama in general has not declined, especially since everyone was showcasing their works in the concluded season.
He added: "Actors are now busy following what is happening, as are writers and directors, which is natural. Entering into the production of any dramatic work requires more time and focus, and this is difficult to achieve under the current conditions," hinting that once the war ends, producers, artists, and directors will begin executing many works because the audience will need to watch new series.
مناف عبدال.
We Stand with Our Country
For his part, director Manaf Abdul said: "We are now standing with our country and trying to offer something for it, and we are following the news because drama needs different atmospheres." He pointed out that everyone is not thinking about presenting new works right now, but rather thinking about when the war will end peacefully so that everyone can resume their lives normally, praying to God to protect Kuwait, its leadership, and its people from all harm.