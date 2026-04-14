يخيم الهدوء على الساحة الفنية في الكويت جراء توقف تصوير المسلسلات والبرامج وغياب العروض المسرحية بسبب الأوضاع الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة حالياً، ويشهد هذا التوقيت من كل عام قيام العديد من المنتجين والمخرجين والفنانين بتصوير العديد من الأعمال الدرامية.

غير منطقي

ووصف الفنان أحمد السلمان في تصريحات إعلامية، تصوير الأعمال الدرامية الجديدة بالأمر غير المنطقي في ظل الظروف الراهنة، وذلك تنفيذاً للقانون الذي يمنع التجمعات حفاظاً على الأرواح والممتلكات.

وأضاف: «يركز الجميع على متابعة ما يحدث ويحاول تقديم أي شيء للكويت ودول الخليج الشقيقة، لأن ما يحدث هو أمر جلل، وأول مرة يتم الاعتداء على كل هذه الدول بهذا الشكل، فهناك شهداء وهناك أناس يعملون في الصفوف الأولى ويقدمون حياتهم فداء للوطن، كل ذلك ينبغي أن يكون هو الأهتمام الأول لنا، لاسيما أن المسرح توقف والكثير من وسائل الترفيه أيضاً»، مشيراً إلى أن الجمهور مهتم أكثر بالأخبار السياسية.

وقال: «المسرح قد يعود من جديد إذا توقفت الحرب وكذلك الأعمال الدرامية الجديدة، لأن هناك أموراً تغيرت الآن، لاسيما في مجال التعليم عن بعد، وغيره من الأمور، وسيكون الجمهور متعطشاً للفنون خلال عيد الأضحى القادم، خصوصاً أن الكثير من العروض كانت جاهزة، لكن الحرب كانت السبب الحقيقي في عدم تقديمها للجمهور».

باسم عبدالأمير.
باسم عبدالأمير.

متوقف تماماً

وأكد الفنان المنتج باسم عبدالأمير توقف التصوير الدرامي تماماً؛ تنفيذاً للقانون والتعليمات التي تحفظ السلامة للجميع، وقال: «نحن الآن نحاول أن نقرأ نصوصاً ونرتب بعض الأفكار ونجهز اختيار المشاركين فيها فقط، لأن العمل في الإنتاج الدرامي يحتاج دائماً أكثر من 30 شخصاً في موقع التصوير وهذا أمر صعب الحدوث في ظل استمرار الحرب»، مشيراً إلى أن الدراما بشكل عام لم تتراجع، خصوصاً أن الموسم المنتهي كان الجميع يعرض أعماله.

وأضاف: «الممثلون الآن مشغولون بمتابعة ما يحدث، وكذلك المؤلفون والمخرجون، وهذا أمر طبيعي، والدخول في إنتاج أي عمل درامي يحتاج مزيداً من الوقت والتركيز، وهذا أمر من الصعب حدوثه في ظل الأوضاع الحالية»، ملمحاً إلى أنه بمجرد انتهاء الحرب سيبدأ المنتجون والفنانون والمخرجون تنفيذ العديد من الأعمال لأن الجمهور سيكون بحاجة إلى مشاهدة مسلسلات جديدة.

مناف عبدال.
مناف عبدال.

نقف مع بلدنا

من جانبه، قال المخرج مناف عبدال: «نحن الآن نقف مع بلدنا ونحاول أن نقدم شيئاً لها، ونتابع ما يحدث من أخبار لأن الدراما تحتاج أجواء مختلفة»، مشيراً إلى أن الجميع لا يفكر الآن في تقديم أعمال جديدة، وإنما يفكر متى تنتهي الحرب بسلام حتى يستطيع الجميع أن يمارس حياته بشكل طبيعي، داعياً الله تعالى أن يحفظ الكويت وقيادتها وشعبها من كل مكروه.