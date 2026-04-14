Calmness prevails in the artistic scene in Kuwait due to the halt in filming series and programs and the absence of theatrical performances because of the current situation in the region. This time of year usually sees many producers, directors, and artists filming numerous dramatic works.

أحمد السلمان.

Illogical

The artist Ahmed Al-Salman described the filming of new dramatic works as illogical under the current circumstances, in compliance with the law that prohibits gatherings to protect lives and property.

He added: "Everyone is focused on following what is happening and trying to contribute anything to Kuwait and the sister Gulf countries, because what is happening is a grave matter, and it is the first time that all these countries have been attacked in this way. There are martyrs and people working on the front lines, sacrificing their lives for the homeland. All of this should be our primary concern, especially since theater has stopped and many entertainment means as well," noting that the audience is more interested in political news.

He said: "Theater may return again if the war stops, as well as new dramatic works, because there are things that have changed now, especially in the field of distance education and other matters. The audience will be eager for the arts during the upcoming Eid al-Adha, especially since many shows were ready, but the war was the real reason for not presenting them to the audience."

باسم عبدالأمير.

Completely Stopped

The artist and producer Basem Abdulamir confirmed the complete halt of dramatic filming; in compliance with the law and instructions that ensure safety for everyone. He said: "We are now trying to read scripts, arrange some ideas, and prepare to select participants only, because working in dramatic production always requires more than 30 people on set, which is difficult to achieve amid the ongoing war," noting that drama in general has not declined, especially since everyone was showcasing their works in the concluded season.

He added: "Actors are now busy following what is happening, as are writers and directors, which is natural. Entering into the production of any dramatic work requires more time and focus, and this is difficult to achieve under the current conditions," hinting that once the war ends, producers, artists, and directors will begin executing many works because the audience will need to watch new series.

مناف عبدال.

We Stand with Our Country

For his part, director Manaf Abdul said: "We are now standing with our country and trying to offer something for it, and we are following the news because drama needs different atmospheres." He pointed out that everyone is not thinking about presenting new works right now, but rather thinking about when the war will end peacefully so that everyone can resume their lives normally, praying to God to protect Kuwait, its leadership, and its people from all harm.