A number of singing stars in Lebanon have decided to suspend their artistic activities during the upcoming period, due to the current situation and the escalating developments taking place in the country and several others in the region.

Majda Al-Roumi First

The Lebanese artist Majda Al-Roumi was among the first artists to take this stance, as she announced the suspension of all her artistic engagements and the postponement of her concerts both inside and outside Lebanon, in light of the difficult circumstances the country is experiencing due to military escalation and airstrikes.

In an emotional message, she expressed her position by saying: “How can we sing when there are mothers looking for their children?” referring to the painful humanitarian situation that the Lebanese people are currently living through.

Temporary Halt

The Lebanese artist Wael Jassar also announced a temporary halt to his artistic activities and concerts, expressing his concern over the difficult conditions in Lebanon and various Arab countries, affirming that his decision comes in respect of these circumstances until the situation improves.

Album Postponement

A close source to the Lebanese star Ragheb Alama stated in press remarks that the release date of his new album has been postponed, indicating that the album will be released if conditions improve or will continue to be postponed if the crisis persists.

One Month

The Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram has suspended all her artistic activities for an initial period of one month, including concerts and the release of several songs, in a temporary decision that carries a spirit of solidarity, until the situation stabilizes in Lebanon and calm returns.