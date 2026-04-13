قرّر عدد من نجوم الغناء في لبنان تعليق أنشطتهم الفنية خلال الفترة المقبلة؛ نظراً للأوضاع الراهنة والتطورات المتصاعدة التي تشهدها البلاد وعدد من دول المنطقة.

الرومي الأولى

وكانت الفنانة اللبنانية ماجدة الرومي من أوائل الفنانيين الذين اتخذوا هذا الموقف، إذ أعلنت إيقاف جميع ارتباطاتها الفنية وتأجيل حفلاتها داخل ولبنان وخارجه، في ظل الأوضاع الصعبة التي تمر بها البلاد نتيجة التصعيد العسكري والغارات.

وفي رسالة مؤثرة، عبرت عن موقفها قائلة: «نغني إزاي وفيه أمهات بتدور على أولادها»، في إشارة إلى الحالة الإنسانية المؤلمة التي يعيشها اللبنانيون في الوقت الراهن.

توقف مؤقت

كما أعلن الفنان اللبناني وائل جسار التوقف مؤقتاً عن نشاطه الفني وإحياء الحفلات، تعبيراً عن تأثره بالأوضاع الصعبة التي تمر بها لبنان ومختلف دول الوطن العربي، مؤكداً أن قراره يأتي احتراماً لهذه الظروف لحين تحسن الأوضاع.

تأجيل ألبوم

وأفاد مصدر مقرب من النجم اللبناني راغب علامة في تصريحات صحفية، تأجيل موعد الإصدار النهائي لألبومه الغنائي الجديد، مشيراً الى طرح الألبوم إذا تحسنت الظروف أو استمرار تأجيله في حال استمرار الأزمة.

شهر واحد

وأوقفت الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم جميع أنشطتها الفنية لمدة شهر واحد مبدئياً، بما في ذلك الحفلات الغنائية وطرح عدد من الأغاني، في قرار مؤقت يحمل طابع التضامن، إلى حين استقرار الأوضاع في لبنان وعودة الهدوء.