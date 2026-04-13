A close friend of the Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker revealed new details about the artist's situation just before the final verdict in his case is announced.

Calm and Optimism

Mohamed Al-Khatib confirmed in media statements that Shaker is currently in voluntary isolation inside a room specially equipped at the Lebanese Ministry of Defense, and not in a regular prison, due to his trial before the military judiciary. He pointed out that Shaker is experiencing a state of psychological calm and optimism, spending his time awaiting the monthly trial sessions, with visits limited to his lawyer and family only, to organize the case documents.

Artistic Isolation

He noted that Shaker has chosen artistic isolation, refusing to record any new works before obtaining his full acquittal and the issuance of a final judicial decision.

Al-Khatib said: "The heaviest charge that has pursued Shaker for years has been dismissed, after the judiciary established his non-participation in the Abra battle against the Lebanese army based on documented eyewitness testimonies."

He added: "Investigations revealed that a sharp disagreement occurred between Shaker and Ahmad Al-Assir, which led to Shaker and his group surrendering their weapons a full week before the confrontation with the army erupted," noting that with the dismissal of the charge of fighting the army, the legal battle now focuses on the charge of belonging to a terrorist group, which the defense team is striving to have dismissed completely.