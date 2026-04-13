كشف صديق مقرب من الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر تفاصيل جديدة حول وضع الفنان اللبناني قبيل النطق بالحكم النهائي في قضيته.
هدوء وتفاؤل
وأكد محمود الخطيب في تصريحات إعلامية تواجد شاكر حالياً في عزلة اختيارية داخل غرفة مجهزة خصيصاً بمقر وزارة الدفاع اللبنانية، وليس في سجن اعتيادي، نظراً إلى خضوعه للمحاكمة أمام القضاء العسكري، مشيراً إلى أن شاكر يعيش حالة من الهدوء النفسي والتفاؤل، ويقضي وقته في ترقب جلسات المحاكمة الشهرية، فيما تقتصر زيارته على محاميته، وأسرته فقط، لترتيب أوراق القضية.
عزلة فنية
لافتاً إلى اختيار شاكر العزلة الفنية، إذ يرفض تسجيل أي أعمال جديدة قبل الحصول على براءته الكاملة، وصدور كلمة الفصل القضائية.
وقال الخطيب: «تم إبعاد التهمة الأثقل التي طاردت شاكر لسنوات، بعد أن ثبت للقضاء عدم مشاركته في معركة عبرا ضد الجيش اللبناني بناءً على شهادات عيان موثقة».
وأضاف: «كشفت التحقيقات أن خلافاً حاداً وقع بين شاكر وأحمد الأسير، أدى لتسليم شاكر ومجموعته أسلحتهم قبل اندلاع المواجهة مع الجيش بأسبوع كامل»، لافتاً إلى أنه بسقوط تهمة قتال الجيش، تنحصر المعركة القانونية الآن في تهمة الانتماء لجماعة إرهابية، وهو ما يسعى فريق الدفاع لإسقاطه نهائياً.
A close friend of the Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker revealed new details about the artist's situation just before the final verdict in his case is announced.
Calm and Optimism
Mohamed Al-Khatib confirmed in media statements that Shaker is currently in voluntary isolation inside a room specially equipped at the Lebanese Ministry of Defense, and not in a regular prison, due to his trial before the military judiciary. He pointed out that Shaker is experiencing a state of psychological calm and optimism, spending his time awaiting the monthly trial sessions, with visits limited to his lawyer and family only, to organize the case documents.
Artistic Isolation
He noted that Shaker has chosen artistic isolation, refusing to record any new works before obtaining his full acquittal and the issuance of a final judicial decision.
Al-Khatib said: "The heaviest charge that has pursued Shaker for years has been dismissed, after the judiciary established his non-participation in the Abra battle against the Lebanese army based on documented eyewitness testimonies."
He added: "Investigations revealed that a sharp disagreement occurred between Shaker and Ahmad Al-Assir, which led to Shaker and his group surrendering their weapons a full week before the confrontation with the army erupted," noting that with the dismissal of the charge of fighting the army, the legal battle now focuses on the charge of belonging to a terrorist group, which the defense team is striving to have dismissed completely.