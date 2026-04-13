كشف صديق مقرب من الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر تفاصيل جديدة حول وضع الفنان اللبناني قبيل النطق بالحكم النهائي في قضيته.

هدوء وتفاؤل

وأكد محمود الخطيب في تصريحات إعلامية تواجد شاكر حالياً في عزلة اختيارية داخل غرفة مجهزة خصيصاً بمقر وزارة الدفاع اللبنانية، وليس في سجن اعتيادي، نظراً إلى خضوعه للمحاكمة أمام القضاء العسكري، مشيراً إلى أن شاكر يعيش حالة من الهدوء النفسي والتفاؤل، ويقضي وقته في ترقب جلسات المحاكمة الشهرية، فيما تقتصر زيارته على محاميته، وأسرته فقط، لترتيب أوراق القضية.

عزلة فنية

لافتاً إلى اختيار شاكر العزلة الفنية، إذ يرفض تسجيل أي أعمال جديدة قبل الحصول على براءته الكاملة، وصدور كلمة الفصل القضائية.

وقال الخطيب: «تم إبعاد التهمة الأثقل التي طاردت شاكر لسنوات، بعد أن ثبت للقضاء عدم مشاركته في معركة عبرا ضد الجيش اللبناني بناءً على شهادات عيان موثقة».

وأضاف: «كشفت التحقيقات أن خلافاً حاداً وقع بين شاكر وأحمد الأسير، أدى لتسليم شاكر ومجموعته أسلحتهم قبل اندلاع المواجهة مع الجيش بأسبوع كامل»، لافتاً إلى أنه بسقوط تهمة قتال الجيش، تنحصر المعركة القانونية الآن في تهمة الانتماء لجماعة إرهابية، وهو ما يسعى فريق الدفاع لإسقاطه نهائياً.