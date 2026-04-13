The Egyptian artist Khaled Nabawy urgently intervened to resolve the crisis of artist Dr. Sami Abdelhalim, who is going through critical health conditions that forced him to enter the intensive care unit of a government hospital in Cairo.

Covered the Treatment

Close sources to Nabawy revealed that he has taken on all the expenses for Abdelhalim's treatment, in appreciation of the close relationship between them, as Abdelhalim is considered his primary professor at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts and one of his most prominent supporters in the early stages of his artistic career.

According to the sources, Nabawy was keen to visit his professor in the hospital and met with the medical team treating him to stay updated on his condition, emphasizing the need to provide all necessary medical care and conduct required tests at his own expense.

Stroke in the Brain

Artist Sami Abdelhalim is suffering from the repercussions of a stroke in the brain, which has severely affected his speech, movement, and some vital functions, putting him in urgent need of an intensive treatment protocol that includes physical rehabilitation sessions, especially as he suffers from complications of diabetes.

A cry for help was raised on social media platforms by close friends of the esteemed artist, urging the relevant authorities to intervene to save the "Professor of Generations" and a symbol of scenography and Egyptian theater, who has mentored many prominent artistic figures.

Dr. Sami Abdelhalim is considered one of the pillars of the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, having begun his career in the 1970s and emerged as a specialized professor in theatrical decor.

He contributed his creative touches to theatrical performances in Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, and also participated in timeless dramatic works such as the series "Umm Kulthum," the play "The Joker," and the film "Halime." He also played a significant role in establishing the branch of the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Alexandria.