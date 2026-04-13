تدخل الفنان المصري خالد النبوي بشكل عاجل لإنهاء أزمة الفنان الدكتور سامي عبدالحليم، الذي يمر بظروف صحية حرجة اضطرته لدخول غرفة العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات الحكومية بالقاهرة.

تكفل بالعلاج

وكشفت مصادر مقربة من النبوي تكفله بكامل نفقات علاج عبدالحليم؛ تقديراً للعلاقة الوطيدة التي تجمعهما، إذ يعد عبدالحليم أستاذه الأول في المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية، وأحد أبرز الداعمين له في بداياته الفنية.

وبحسب المصادر حرص النبوي على زيارة أستاذه داخل المستشفى، والتقى بالفريق الطبي المعالج للوقوف على تطورات حالته، مشدداً على ضرورة توفير كافة الرعاية الطبية اللازمة وإجراء الفحوص المطلوبة على نفقته الخاصة.

جلطة في المخ

ويعاني الفنان سامي عبدالحليم من تداعيات إصابته بجلطة في المخ، أدت إلى تأثر كامل في النطق والحركة وبعض الوظائف الحيوية، ما يجعله في حالة حاجة ماس لبروتوكول علاجي مكثف يشمل جلسات تأهيل طبيعي، خصوصاً مع معاناته من مضاعفات مرض السكري.

وكانت صرخة استغاثة قد انطلقت عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي من قبل مقربين للفنان القدير، ناشدوا خلالها الجهات المعنية التدخل لإنقاذ «أستاذ الأجيال» ورمز السنوغرافيا والمسرح المصري، الذي تخرجت على يديه قامات فنية كبيرة.

والدكتور سامي عبدالحليم يعد من أعمدة المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية، وبدأ مسيرته في السبعينات وبرز أستاذاً متخصصاً في الديكور المسرحي.

ساهم بلمساته الإبداعية في عروض مسرحية بمصر والأردن والإمارات، كما شارك بالتمثيل في أعمال درامية خالدة مثل مسلسل «أم كلثوم»، ومسرحية «الجوكر»، وفيلم «حليم». كما كان له دور بارز في تأسيس فرع المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية بالإسكندرية.