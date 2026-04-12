تحدثت الفنانة المعتزلة عبير الشرقاوي عن تجربتها السابقة مع ارتداء النقاب، مشيرة إلى عدم قدرتها على ارتدائه مرة أخرى، وذلك عبر منشور على حسابها الرسمي على «فيسبوك».
النقاب بيحمي
وقالت عبير في منشورها: «والله النقاب كان بيحمي من حاجات كتيره. كانت أيام حلوه بجد والنفسية كانت عالية جدًا، ودي أهم حاجه، بس مش هقدر عليه تاني».
السند الأول
من جهة ثانية، تحدثت عبير الشرقاوي عن علاقتها بوالدها المخرج الراحل جلال الشرقاوي، ووصفتها بأنها كانت علاقة إنسانية قوية شكّلت لها دعمًا كبيرًا في حياتها، مؤكدةً أنه كان السند الأول لها.
وأوضحت، خلال مداخلة هاتفية عبر أحد البرامج التلفزيونية، أن والدها كان يمثل لها الحماية الدائمة، قائلة: «بابا كان جيشي الوحيد، والحماية اللي عمري ما شفتها في حد تاني».
وأضافت: «أتذكر موقفًا في طفولتي، حين تعرضت لموقف مزعج في الشارع من إحدى السيدات، فلجأت إلى والدي وأنا أبكي، فقام باسترداد حقي في حينها»، مؤكدةً أنها لم تشعر بالخوف بوجوده.
The retired artist Abir El-Sharkawy spoke about her previous experience with wearing the niqab, indicating that she is unable to wear it again, through a post on her official Facebook account.
The Niqab Protects
Abir said in her post: “By God, the niqab protected me from many things. Those were truly beautiful days, and my spirits were very high, and that’s the most important thing, but I can’t do it again.”
The First Support
On another note, Abir El-Sharkawy talked about her relationship with her late father, director Galal El-Sharkawy, describing it as a strong human relationship that provided her with significant support in her life, affirming that he was her first support.
She explained, during a phone call on one of the television programs, that her father represented her constant protection, saying: “My dad was my only army, and the protection I have never seen in anyone else.”
She added: “I remember an incident from my childhood when I faced an unpleasant situation in the street from one of the women, so I turned to my father while I was crying, and he immediately restored my rights,” affirming that she did not feel afraid with him around.