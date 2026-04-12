تحدثت الفنانة المعتزلة عبير الشرقاوي عن تجربتها السابقة مع ارتداء النقاب، مشيرة إلى عدم قدرتها على ارتدائه مرة أخرى، وذلك عبر منشور على حسابها الرسمي على «فيسبوك».

النقاب بيحمي

وقالت عبير في منشورها: «والله النقاب كان بيحمي من حاجات كتيره. كانت أيام حلوه بجد والنفسية كانت عالية جدًا، ودي أهم حاجه، بس مش هقدر عليه تاني».

السند الأول

من جهة ثانية، تحدثت عبير الشرقاوي عن علاقتها بوالدها المخرج الراحل جلال الشرقاوي، ووصفتها بأنها كانت علاقة إنسانية قوية شكّلت لها دعمًا كبيرًا في حياتها، مؤكدةً أنه كان السند الأول لها.

وأوضحت، خلال مداخلة هاتفية عبر أحد البرامج التلفزيونية، أن والدها كان يمثل لها الحماية الدائمة، قائلة: «بابا كان جيشي الوحيد، والحماية اللي عمري ما شفتها في حد تاني».

وأضافت: «أتذكر موقفًا في طفولتي، حين تعرضت لموقف مزعج في الشارع من إحدى السيدات، فلجأت إلى والدي وأنا أبكي، فقام باسترداد حقي في حينها»، مؤكدةً أنها لم تشعر بالخوف بوجوده.