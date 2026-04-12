The retired artist Abir El-Sharkawy spoke about her previous experience with wearing the niqab, indicating that she is unable to wear it again, through a post on her official Facebook account.

The Niqab Protects

Abir said in her post: “By God, the niqab protected me from many things. Those were truly beautiful days, and my spirits were very high, and that’s the most important thing, but I can’t do it again.”

The First Support

On another note, Abir El-Sharkawy talked about her relationship with her late father, director Galal El-Sharkawy, describing it as a strong human relationship that provided her with significant support in her life, affirming that he was her first support.

She explained, during a phone call on one of the television programs, that her father represented her constant protection, saying: “My dad was my only army, and the protection I have never seen in anyone else.”

She added: “I remember an incident from my childhood when I faced an unpleasant situation in the street from one of the women, so I turned to my father while I was crying, and he immediately restored my rights,” affirming that she did not feel afraid with him around.