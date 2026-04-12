تعرض مؤدي المهرجانات المصري عنبة لأزمة صحية مفاجئة نقل على إثرها لأحد المستشفيات؛ لتلقي الرعاية الطبية، وذلك بعد فترة قصيرة من تعرضه لوعكة صحية سابقة.

دعاء وعلاج

ونشر عنبة عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام» صورة من داخل المستشفى أثناء خضوعه للعلاج، وظهر خلالها وهو يتلقى الرعاية الطبية، معلقاً بالدعاء: «يا رب أنت الشافي».

عفوي وحقيقي

ونشر عنبة، في وقت سابق، رسالة عبر حسابه أثارت تفاعلاً، أكد خلالها أنه لا يحمل أي مشاعر غيرة أو حقد تجاه الآخرين، مشيراً إلى أنه يركز فقط على تقديم أعماله الفنية دون الالتفات لما يدور حوله.

وقال: «الله شاهد أني عمري ما غيرت من بني آدم أو حقدت على شخص.. أنا إنسان عفوي وحقيقي».

التفكير في الاعتزال

كما سبق أن كشف عنبة تفكيره في اعتزال مجال المهرجانات في وقت سابق؛ بسبب ما وصفه بكثرة الأزمات والحوادث التي يمر بها العاملون في هذا المجال، مؤكداً أن البيئة المحيطة أصبحت تؤثر سلباً على عدد من الفنانين.

وأضاف أن هدفه الأساسي يتمثّل في تحقيق النجاح الفني وتقديم أعمال غنائية مؤثرة، وليس مجرد السعي وراء الأرباح، مشيراً إلى أنه يعتمد على فريق عمله في إدارة مسيرته الفنية والترويج لأعماله وحفلاته.