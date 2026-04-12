تعرض مؤدي المهرجانات المصري عنبة لأزمة صحية مفاجئة نقل على إثرها لأحد المستشفيات؛ لتلقي الرعاية الطبية، وذلك بعد فترة قصيرة من تعرضه لوعكة صحية سابقة.
دعاء وعلاج
ونشر عنبة عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام» صورة من داخل المستشفى أثناء خضوعه للعلاج، وظهر خلالها وهو يتلقى الرعاية الطبية، معلقاً بالدعاء: «يا رب أنت الشافي».
عفوي وحقيقي
ونشر عنبة، في وقت سابق، رسالة عبر حسابه أثارت تفاعلاً، أكد خلالها أنه لا يحمل أي مشاعر غيرة أو حقد تجاه الآخرين، مشيراً إلى أنه يركز فقط على تقديم أعماله الفنية دون الالتفات لما يدور حوله.
وقال: «الله شاهد أني عمري ما غيرت من بني آدم أو حقدت على شخص.. أنا إنسان عفوي وحقيقي».
التفكير في الاعتزال
كما سبق أن كشف عنبة تفكيره في اعتزال مجال المهرجانات في وقت سابق؛ بسبب ما وصفه بكثرة الأزمات والحوادث التي يمر بها العاملون في هذا المجال، مؤكداً أن البيئة المحيطة أصبحت تؤثر سلباً على عدد من الفنانين.
وأضاف أن هدفه الأساسي يتمثّل في تحقيق النجاح الفني وتقديم أعمال غنائية مؤثرة، وليس مجرد السعي وراء الأرباح، مشيراً إلى أنه يعتمد على فريق عمله في إدارة مسيرته الفنية والترويج لأعماله وحفلاته.
The Egyptian festival performer Anba faced a sudden health crisis that led to his transfer to a hospital for medical care, shortly after experiencing a previous health setback.
Prayer and Treatment
Anba shared a photo from inside the hospital while undergoing treatment via the "Story" feature on his official Instagram account, showing himself receiving medical care, with a comment praying: "Oh Lord, You are the Healer."
Spontaneous and Genuine
Earlier, Anba posted a message on his account that sparked interaction, confirming that he harbors no feelings of jealousy or hatred towards others, indicating that he focuses solely on delivering his artistic works without paying attention to what is happening around him.
He said: "God is my witness that I have never envied any human being or harbored hatred towards anyone... I am a spontaneous and genuine person."
Thinking of Retirement
Anba had also previously revealed his thoughts about retiring from the festival scene due to what he described as the numerous crises and incidents faced by those working in this field, emphasizing that the surrounding environment has negatively impacted several artists.
He added that his main goal is to achieve artistic success and deliver impactful musical works, not merely to pursue profits, noting that he relies on his team to manage his artistic career and promote his works and concerts.