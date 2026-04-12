The Egyptian festival performer Anba faced a sudden health crisis that led to his transfer to a hospital for medical care, shortly after experiencing a previous health setback.

Prayer and Treatment

Anba shared a photo from inside the hospital while undergoing treatment via the "Story" feature on his official Instagram account, showing himself receiving medical care, with a comment praying: "Oh Lord, You are the Healer."

Spontaneous and Genuine

Earlier, Anba posted a message on his account that sparked interaction, confirming that he harbors no feelings of jealousy or hatred towards others, indicating that he focuses solely on delivering his artistic works without paying attention to what is happening around him.

He said: "God is my witness that I have never envied any human being or harbored hatred towards anyone... I am a spontaneous and genuine person."

Thinking of Retirement

Anba had also previously revealed his thoughts about retiring from the festival scene due to what he described as the numerous crises and incidents faced by those working in this field, emphasizing that the surrounding environment has negatively impacted several artists.

He added that his main goal is to achieve artistic success and deliver impactful musical works, not merely to pursue profits, noting that he relies on his team to manage his artistic career and promote his works and concerts.