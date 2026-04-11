أرجعت الفنانة المصرية سيمون وفاة والدها قبل أعوام إلى تعرضه للتسمم بعدما تناول وجبة الفسيخ احتفالاً بعيد شم النسيم.

وفاة مفاجئة

وروت سيمون باكية خلال برنامج «واحد من الناس» كواليس ما جرى لوالدها، مؤكدة أن وفاته كانت مفاجئة، لاسيما أنه كان شخصاً محباً للحياة، ومحافظاً على صحته، ولا يعاني من أي أمراض.

وأضافت: «عام 1991 في عيد شم النسيم تناول الفسيخ، وعرفنا لاحقاً أنه كان مسموماً، ما أدى إلى وفاة الكثيرين وقتها».

قاوم التسمم

وأشارت إلى أن والدها لم يتوف مباشرة، بل ظل يقاوم التسمم في المستشفى لمدة 13 يوماً قبل أن يلفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة.

ثم انهارت باكية، مؤكدة أن قلبها انكسر بوفاة والدها، لدرجة أن كل التحديات والصعوبات من بعده لم يكن لها وزن.

سيمون

وتعد سيمون من أشهر ممثلي ومطربي حقبة التسعينات في مصر، وقدمت العديد من الأغنيات الشهيرة والناجحة، مثل «بتكلم جد» مع حميد الشاعري، و«مش نظرة وابتسامة»، و«في حاجه كده»، و«تاكسي».

كما قدمت مسلسلات «زيزينيا»، و«حلم الجنوبي»، و«أبو العلا 90»، و«فارس بلا جواد»، و«قيود من نار»، و«زي الورد»، و«بين السرايات»، وتألقت خلال مشاركاتها على المسرح في مسرحيات «لعبة الست»، و«كارمن»، و«سكة السلامة»، ونالت جائزة أفضل ممثلة مسرحية لثلاث سنوات متتالية عن المسرحيات الثلاث.