The Egyptian artist Simon attributed her father's death years ago to being poisoned after he ate a meal of feseekh in celebration of the Sham El-Nessim holiday.

Sudden Death

Simon recounted tearfully during the program "One of the People" the details of what happened to her father, confirming that his death was sudden, especially since he was a person who loved life, maintained his health, and did not suffer from any diseases.

She added: "In 1991, during the Sham El-Nessim holiday, he ate feseekh, and we later learned that it was poisoned, which led to the death of many people at that time."

Fighting Poisoning

She pointed out that her father did not die immediately but fought the poisoning in the hospital for 13 days before he took his last breath.

Then she broke down in tears, confirming that her heart was shattered by her father's death, to the extent that all the challenges and difficulties that followed had no weight.

Simon

Simon is considered one of the most famous actors and singers of the 1990s in Egypt, having presented many well-known and successful songs, such as "Betkalem Gad" with Hamid Al-Shari, "Mesh Nazra w Ibtisama," "Fi Haga Keda," and "Taxi."

She also starred in the series "Zizinia," "Helm Al-Janoubi," "Abu Al-Ala 90," "Faris Bala Jawad," "Qyood Min Nar," "Zay Al-Ward," and "Bain Al-Sarayat," and shone during her performances on stage in the plays "Leibat Al-Sitt," "Carmen," and "Sikat Al-Salam," winning the award for Best Theater Actress for three consecutive years for the three plays.