أرجعت الفنانة المصرية سيمون وفاة والدها قبل أعوام إلى تعرضه للتسمم بعدما تناول وجبة الفسيخ احتفالاً بعيد شم النسيم.
وفاة مفاجئة
وروت سيمون باكية خلال برنامج «واحد من الناس» كواليس ما جرى لوالدها، مؤكدة أن وفاته كانت مفاجئة، لاسيما أنه كان شخصاً محباً للحياة، ومحافظاً على صحته، ولا يعاني من أي أمراض.
وأضافت: «عام 1991 في عيد شم النسيم تناول الفسيخ، وعرفنا لاحقاً أنه كان مسموماً، ما أدى إلى وفاة الكثيرين وقتها».
قاوم التسمم
وأشارت إلى أن والدها لم يتوف مباشرة، بل ظل يقاوم التسمم في المستشفى لمدة 13 يوماً قبل أن يلفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة.
ثم انهارت باكية، مؤكدة أن قلبها انكسر بوفاة والدها، لدرجة أن كل التحديات والصعوبات من بعده لم يكن لها وزن.
سيمون
وتعد سيمون من أشهر ممثلي ومطربي حقبة التسعينات في مصر، وقدمت العديد من الأغنيات الشهيرة والناجحة، مثل «بتكلم جد» مع حميد الشاعري، و«مش نظرة وابتسامة»، و«في حاجه كده»، و«تاكسي».
كما قدمت مسلسلات «زيزينيا»، و«حلم الجنوبي»، و«أبو العلا 90»، و«فارس بلا جواد»، و«قيود من نار»، و«زي الورد»، و«بين السرايات»، وتألقت خلال مشاركاتها على المسرح في مسرحيات «لعبة الست»، و«كارمن»، و«سكة السلامة»، ونالت جائزة أفضل ممثلة مسرحية لثلاث سنوات متتالية عن المسرحيات الثلاث.
The Egyptian artist Simon attributed her father's death years ago to being poisoned after he ate a meal of feseekh in celebration of the Sham El-Nessim holiday.
Sudden Death
Simon recounted tearfully during the program "One of the People" the details of what happened to her father, confirming that his death was sudden, especially since he was a person who loved life, maintained his health, and did not suffer from any diseases.
She added: "In 1991, during the Sham El-Nessim holiday, he ate feseekh, and we later learned that it was poisoned, which led to the death of many people at that time."
Fighting Poisoning
She pointed out that her father did not die immediately but fought the poisoning in the hospital for 13 days before he took his last breath.
Then she broke down in tears, confirming that her heart was shattered by her father's death, to the extent that all the challenges and difficulties that followed had no weight.
Simon
Simon is considered one of the most famous actors and singers of the 1990s in Egypt, having presented many well-known and successful songs, such as "Betkalem Gad" with Hamid Al-Shari, "Mesh Nazra w Ibtisama," "Fi Haga Keda," and "Taxi."
She also starred in the series "Zizinia," "Helm Al-Janoubi," "Abu Al-Ala 90," "Faris Bala Jawad," "Qyood Min Nar," "Zay Al-Ward," and "Bain Al-Sarayat," and shone during her performances on stage in the plays "Leibat Al-Sitt," "Carmen," and "Sikat Al-Salam," winning the award for Best Theater Actress for three consecutive years for the three plays.