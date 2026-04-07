أُصيب مغني الراب الامريكي أوفست بطلق ناري داخل كازينو بولاية فلوريدا، ونُقل إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم.

رعاية طبية

أكد متحدث باسم أوفست العضو السابق في فرقة «ميغوس»، تعرضه لإطلاق نار، مساء (الإثنين)، داخل أحد الكازينوهات، مشيراً إلى تلقيه الرعاية الطبية اللازمة وحالته مستقرة.

إصابة واحتجاز

ووقعت الحادثة بالقرب من فندق وكازينو «سيمينول هارد روك» في مدينة هوليوود بولاية فلوريدا، وأُصيب أوفست، واسمه الحقيقي كياري كيندريل سيفوس، خلال تواجده في الموقع.

وأفادت شرطة مقاطعة سيمينول أن البلاغ ورد في نحو الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً داخل منطقة خدمة صف السيارات، إذ تحركت قوات الأمن إلى المكان فوراً، وتمت السيطرة على الوضع خلال وقت قصير.

وأكدت الشرطة في بيان رسمي احتجاز شخصين على خلفية الواقعة، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة؛ لكشف ملابسات الحادثة.

كما أشارت مصادر طبية إلى نقل أوفست إلى مستشفى «ميموريال الإقليمي» في هوليوود، إذ يخضع للمتابعة، مؤكدة أن إصابته لا تهدد حياته.

فرقة «ميغوس»

وفقدت فرقة «ميغوس»أحد أعضائها، وهو مغني الراب تيك أوف، الذي قُتل في حادثة إطلاق نار بمدينة هيوستن عام 2022، قبل أن تتوقف أنشطة الفرقة لاحقاً.

وارتبط أوفست بالمغنية كاردي بي خلال الفترة من 2017 إلى 2022، ولهما 3 أبناء.