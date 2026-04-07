The American rapper Offset was shot inside a casino in Florida and was taken to the hospital for necessary treatment.

Medical Care

A spokesperson for Offset, the former member of the group "Migos," confirmed that he was shot on Monday evening inside one of the casinos, noting that he received the necessary medical care and his condition is stable.

Injury and Arrest

The incident occurred near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was injured while he was at the site.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office reported that the call came in around 7:00 PM in the valet service area, and security forces moved to the location immediately, managing to control the situation in a short time.

The police confirmed in an official statement the arrest of two individuals in connection with the incident, while investigations are still ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the event.

Medical sources also indicated that Offset was transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he is under observation, confirming that his injury is not life-threatening.

The "Migos" Group

The "Migos" group lost one of its members, rapper Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting incident in Houston in 2022, before the group's activities were later halted.

Offset was in a relationship with singer Cardi B from 2017 to 2022, and they have three children together.