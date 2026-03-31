أجلت محكمة القاهرة الاقتصادية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، محاكمة الفنانة التشكيلية شاليمار الشربتلي زوجة المخرج المصري خالد يوسف، في قضية اتهامها بسب وقذف الفنانة هالة صدقي، لجلسة 13 أبريل لسداد الادعاء المدني.

حملة ممنهجة

وأحالت نيابة الشؤون الاقتصاديةالشربتلي للمحاكمة أمام المحكمة الاقتصادية، بعد أن تقدمت هالة صدقي ببلاغ تتهم فيه شاليمار بالإساءة إليها باستخدام عبارات اعتبرتها سباً وقذفاً، مطالبة باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

ففي يوليو الماضي، خرجت الفنانة هالة صدقي عن صمتها، لتكشف تفاصيل ما وصفته بـ«حملة ممنهجة»، متهمة إحدى السيدات المعروفات بالوقوف وراءها، على خلفية واقعة حدثت في الساحل الشمالي.

وأكدت صدقي، في مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، أنها فوجئت بانتشار حملة تشويه استهدفتها أثناء وجودها خارج البلاد، موضحة أنها علمت بالأمر من أصدقائها وعدد من الصحفيين الذين أخبروها ببيان نشرته سيدة معروفة تتناول فيه الواقعة بتلميحات مهينة لشخصها.

مسنة وقبيحة

كما قالت في المنشور «فوجئت بالبيان الذي نشرته السيدة اللي كل اسمها شر، والهجوم عليّ ووصفي بأنني كبيرة في السن وقبيحة»، كما اتهمتها بأنها تدفع رشى للبعض لتنفيذ أوامرها وإنشاء مجموعة عبر تطبيق واتساب تكتب المنشورات لهم وتطلب منهم نشرها.

وأضافت أن سبب الزج باسمها في الواقعة يعود إلى أنها كانت شاهدة عيان على ما حدث في منطقة الساحل الشمالي، بحكم الجيرة، حيث اندلعت مشادة كلامية تطورت إلى «خناقة» بين السيدة التي تتهمها بالوقوف وراء الحملة الممنهجة ضدها وجارها، تخللها سب وشتائم.

وتعود القضية إلى ملابسات سرقة مجوهرات خاصة بشربتلي، وهي الواقعة التي شغلت الشارع المصري العام الماضي، وأثارت سلسلة من التصريحات والبلاغات، شملت شخصيات عامة من بينها هالة صدقي، والمخرج عمر زهران.