The Cairo Economic Court postponed today (Tuesday) the trial of the visual artist Shalimar Al-Sharbatly, wife of Egyptian director Khaled Youssef, in the case accusing her of defaming and slandering artist Hala Sedky, to a session on April 13 for the payment of civil claims.

Systematic Campaign

The Economic Affairs Prosecution referred Al-Sharbatly to trial before the Economic Court after Hala Sedky filed a complaint accusing Shalimar of insulting her using phrases she considered defamatory, demanding that the necessary legal actions be taken.

Last July, artist Hala Sedky broke her silence to reveal details of what she described as a "systematic campaign," accusing one of the well-known women of being behind it, following an incident that occurred in the North Coast.

Sedky confirmed in a video clip she posted on her official Instagram account that she was surprised by the spread of a smear campaign targeting her while she was abroad, explaining that she learned about it from her friends and several journalists who informed her of a statement published by a well-known woman discussing the incident with derogatory implications about her.

Old and Ugly

She also said in the post, "I was surprised by the statement published by the woman whose name is all evil, attacking me and describing me as old and ugly," and accused her of bribing some people to carry out her orders and creating a group on WhatsApp to write posts for them and ask them to publish them.

She added that the reason for her name being dragged into the incident was that she was an eyewitness to what happened in the North Coast area, due to her proximity, where a verbal altercation escalated into a "fight" between the woman she accuses of being behind the systematic campaign against her and her neighbor, which included insults and curses.

The case dates back to the circumstances of the theft of jewelry belonging to Al-Sharbatly, an incident that captured public attention in Egypt last year and sparked a series of statements and complaints, involving public figures including Hala Sedky and director Omar Zahraan.