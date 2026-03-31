The International Cedar Festivals Committee announced the cancellation of the concert by Lebanese artist Wael Kfoury, which was scheduled to take place on July 25, as part of a comprehensive decision to postpone the festival this year.

Force Majeure

The committee attributed its decision to the force majeure and critical circumstances that Lebanon is currently experiencing, emphasizing in a statement issued on its official Instagram account that the safety of the audience and artists remains a priority, alongside preserving the spirit of joy that characterizes this cultural event.

Postponement of Events

The committee clarified that the postponement decision includes all events for Summer 2026, with ticket sales halted, expressing its apologies to the loyal audience and all the artists and partners who were looking forward to this annual date.

Wael Kfoury held a successful concert at the International Cedar Festivals in the summer of 2025, which witnessed a large audience turnout. As for his upcoming concerts in Lebanon, he is scheduled to perform two consecutive nights at Forum de Beyrouth on August 1 and 2, 2026, and so far, both concerts are officially confirmed with no announcement made regarding their cancellation.