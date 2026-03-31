أعلنت لجنة مهرجانات الأرز الدولية إلغاء حفل الفنان اللبناني وائل كفوري الذي كان مقرراً إحياؤه في 25 يوليو القادم، ضمن قرار شامل بتأجيل المهرجان لهذا العام.

ظروف قاهرة

وأرجعت اللجنة قرارها إلى الظروف القاهرة والدقيقة التي يمر بها لبنان، مؤكدة في بيان أصدرته على حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، أن سلامة الجمهور والفنانين تبقى الأولوية، إلى جانب الحفاظ على روح الفرح التي تميّز هذا الحدث الثقافي.

تأجيل الفعاليات

وأوضحت اللجنة بأن قرار التأجيل يشمل كامل فعاليات صيف 2026، مع وقف بيع التذاكر، معربة عن اعتذارها للجمهور الوفي ولكل الفنانين والشركاء الذين كانوا بانتظار هذا الموعد السنوي.

وأحيا وائل كفوري حفلاً ناجحاً ضمن مهرجانات الأرز الدولية في صيف 2025، وشهدت ليلته حضوراً جماهيرياً واسعاً. أما على صعيد حفلاته القادمة في لبنان، فمن المقرر أن يحيي ليلتين متتاليتين في Forum de Beyrouth يومي 1 و2 أغسطس 2026، وحتى الآن لا تزال الحفلتان مؤكدتين رسمياً ولم يصدر أي إعلان عن إلغائهما.