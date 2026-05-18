كشف تلسكوب تلسكوب هابل الفضائي التابع لوكالة ناسا عن تفاصيل مثيرة لمجرة غامضة تُعرف باسم NGC 1266، تقع على بُعد يقارب 100 مليون سنة ضوئية ضمن كوكبة النهر (Eridanus). وتتميز هذه المجرة بشكل عدسي ومركز شديد السطوع، من دون وجود أذرع حلزونية واضحة كما هو الحال في المجرات التقليدية.
وأوضحت "ناسا" أن "NGC 1266" تنتمي إلى فئة المجرات العدسية، وهي نوع يجمع خصائص بين المجرات الحلزونية والإهليلجية؛ إذ تبدو مسطحة نسبيًا مع نواة لامعة، لكنها تفتقر إلى الأذرع الحلزونية ولا تشهد نشاطًا كبيرًا في تكوين النجوم الجديدة.
وتُعد هذه المجرة من الحالات النادرة لما يُعرف بمرحلة “ما بعد الانفجار النجمي”، وهي مرحلة تمر بها بعض المجرات بعد عمليات التصادم أو الاندماج مع مجرات أخرى. وخلال هذه المرحلة، تشهد المجرة نشاطًا مكثفًا في تكوين النجوم قبل أن يتراجع تدريجيًا نتيجة استهلاك الغاز والغبار اللازمين لهذه العملية، لتدخل لاحقًا في حالة من الهدوء النسبي.
وبحسب التقديرات، فإن "NGC 1266" اندمجت مع مجرة أخرى قبل نحو 500 مليون سنة، وهو ما أدى إلى تنشيط الثقب الأسود في مركزها بشكل غير مسبوق. وقد تسبب هذا النشاط في دفع كميات من الغاز إلى خارج المجرة، ما قلّل من المواد الخام الضرورية لتشكّل نجوم جديدة داخلها.
كما أظهرت بيانات "هابل" وجود اضطرابات واضحة في الغازات الداخلية للمجرة، في حين يقتصر النشاط الحالي لتكوين النجوم على المنطقة المركزية فقط، بينما تكاد بقية أجزائها تخلو من أي نشاط يُذكر.
ويؤكد العلماء أن دراسة هذا النوع من المجرات تساهم في فهم أعمق لكيفية تطور المجرات عبر الزمن، والدور الذي تلعبه عمليات التصادم والاندماج في تغيير بنيتها وشكلها على مدى مليارات السنين.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has revealed exciting details about a mysterious galaxy known as NGC 1266, located about 100 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. This galaxy is characterized by a lens-like shape and a very bright center, without the clear spiral arms typical of traditional galaxies.
NASA explained that "NGC 1266" belongs to the category of lenticular galaxies, which are a type that combines characteristics of both spiral and elliptical galaxies; it appears relatively flat with a bright nucleus, but lacks spiral arms and does not exhibit significant activity in forming new stars.
This galaxy is one of the rare cases of what is known as the "post-starburst" phase, a stage that some galaxies go through after colliding or merging with other galaxies. During this phase, the galaxy experiences intense star formation activity before it gradually declines due to the consumption of the gas and dust necessary for this process, eventually entering a state of relative calm.
According to estimates, "NGC 1266" merged with another galaxy about 500 million years ago, which led to an unprecedented activation of the black hole at its center. This activity caused amounts of gas to be pushed out of the galaxy, reducing the raw materials necessary for the formation of new stars within it.
Hubble data also showed clear disturbances in the internal gases of the galaxy, while the current star formation activity is limited to the central region only, with the rest of its parts almost devoid of any significant activity.
Scientists confirm that studying this type of galaxy contributes to a deeper understanding of how galaxies evolve over time, and the role that collisions and mergers play in altering their structure and shape over billions of years.