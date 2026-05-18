NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has revealed exciting details about a mysterious galaxy known as NGC 1266, located about 100 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. This galaxy is characterized by a lens-like shape and a very bright center, without the clear spiral arms typical of traditional galaxies.

NASA explained that "NGC 1266" belongs to the category of lenticular galaxies, which are a type that combines characteristics of both spiral and elliptical galaxies; it appears relatively flat with a bright nucleus, but lacks spiral arms and does not exhibit significant activity in forming new stars.

This galaxy is one of the rare cases of what is known as the "post-starburst" phase, a stage that some galaxies go through after colliding or merging with other galaxies. During this phase, the galaxy experiences intense star formation activity before it gradually declines due to the consumption of the gas and dust necessary for this process, eventually entering a state of relative calm.

According to estimates, "NGC 1266" merged with another galaxy about 500 million years ago, which led to an unprecedented activation of the black hole at its center. This activity caused amounts of gas to be pushed out of the galaxy, reducing the raw materials necessary for the formation of new stars within it.

Hubble data also showed clear disturbances in the internal gases of the galaxy, while the current star formation activity is limited to the central region only, with the rest of its parts almost devoid of any significant activity.

Scientists confirm that studying this type of galaxy contributes to a deeper understanding of how galaxies evolve over time, and the role that collisions and mergers play in altering their structure and shape over billions of years.