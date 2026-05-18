كشف تلسكوب تلسكوب هابل الفضائي التابع لوكالة ناسا عن تفاصيل مثيرة لمجرة غامضة تُعرف باسم NGC 1266، تقع على بُعد يقارب 100 مليون سنة ضوئية ضمن كوكبة النهر (Eridanus). وتتميز هذه المجرة بشكل عدسي ومركز شديد السطوع، من دون وجود أذرع حلزونية واضحة كما هو الحال في المجرات التقليدية.

وأوضحت "ناسا" أن "NGC 1266" تنتمي إلى فئة المجرات العدسية، وهي نوع يجمع خصائص بين المجرات الحلزونية والإهليلجية؛ إذ تبدو مسطحة نسبيًا مع نواة لامعة، لكنها تفتقر إلى الأذرع الحلزونية ولا تشهد نشاطًا كبيرًا في تكوين النجوم الجديدة.

وتُعد هذه المجرة من الحالات النادرة لما يُعرف بمرحلة “ما بعد الانفجار النجمي”، وهي مرحلة تمر بها بعض المجرات بعد عمليات التصادم أو الاندماج مع مجرات أخرى. وخلال هذه المرحلة، تشهد المجرة نشاطًا مكثفًا في تكوين النجوم قبل أن يتراجع تدريجيًا نتيجة استهلاك الغاز والغبار اللازمين لهذه العملية، لتدخل لاحقًا في حالة من الهدوء النسبي.

وبحسب التقديرات، فإن "NGC 1266" اندمجت مع مجرة أخرى قبل نحو 500 مليون سنة، وهو ما أدى إلى تنشيط الثقب الأسود في مركزها بشكل غير مسبوق. وقد تسبب هذا النشاط في دفع كميات من الغاز إلى خارج المجرة، ما قلّل من المواد الخام الضرورية لتشكّل نجوم جديدة داخلها.

كما أظهرت بيانات "هابل" وجود اضطرابات واضحة في الغازات الداخلية للمجرة، في حين يقتصر النشاط الحالي لتكوين النجوم على المنطقة المركزية فقط، بينما تكاد بقية أجزائها تخلو من أي نشاط يُذكر.

ويؤكد العلماء أن دراسة هذا النوع من المجرات تساهم في فهم أعمق لكيفية تطور المجرات عبر الزمن، والدور الذي تلعبه عمليات التصادم والاندماج في تغيير بنيتها وشكلها على مدى مليارات السنين.