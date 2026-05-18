The fourth official made a grave mistake in the match between Santos and Coritiba in the Brazilian league



as he got confused and thought that Robinho would replace Neymar, so he substituted him despite the fact that the substitution was not intended for the Brazilian star. This incident occurred in the 65th minute of the match while Neymar was receiving treatment on the sidelines due to a calf injury, and his Santos teammate Robinho Junior was preparing to come on, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website.



Neymar (34 years old) tried to return to the field to continue the match, but the refereeing crew stood by their decision and insisted that he was not entitled to return to play.



To prove the referees' mistake, Neymar raised the official substitution paper in front of the broadcast cameras, showing everyone that his name was not listed among the planned changes.



Neymar did not accept this mistake quietly; he angrily rushed towards the fourth official, and his protests intensified with the support of the Santos coaching staff, reaching the point of shouting in the official's face, which led the main referee to issue him a yellow card in an attempt to regain control of the match's atmosphere.



This incident is particularly significant as it occurred in Santos' last match before coach Carlo Ancelotti announces the final list of the Brazilian national team for the 2026 World Cup, which is set to be revealed on Monday.



Neymar is in a fierce race to secure his place in the 26-player roster, and despite being absent from participating with the "Seleção" since October 2023, he appeared on the preliminary list for the national team, opening the door for his surprising return to the global stage.