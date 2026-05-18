ارتكب الحكم الرابع في مباراة سانتوس وكوريتيبا ضمن منافسات الدوري البرازيلي


خطأ فادحاً، إذ اختلطت عليه الأمور واعتقد أن روبينيو سيعوض نيمار، فأدخله بدلاً منه رغم أن التبديل لم يكن مخصصاً للنجم البرازيلي، وجاءت الواقعة في الدقيقة 65 من اللقاء بينما كان نيمار يتلقى العلاج على خط التماس بسبب إصابة في ربلة الساق، وكان زميله في نادي سانتوس روبينيو جونيور يستعد للدخول، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع «RT»


وحاول نيمار (34 عاماً) العودة إلى أرضية الملعب لاستكمال المباراة، إلا أن الطاقم التحكيمي تمسك بقراره وأصر على عدم أحقيته في العودة للعب.


ولإثبات خطأ الحكام، رفع نيمار ورقة التبديل الرسمية أمام كاميرات البث، ليظهر للجميع أن اسمه لم يكن مدرجاً ضمن التغيير المخطط له.


ولم يتقبل نيمار هذا الخطأ بصمت، فاندفع غاضباً نحو الحكم الرابع واشتدت وتيرة احتجاجه بدعم من الجهاز الفني لسانتوس، وصولاً إلى حد الصراخ في وجه المسؤول، ما دفع الحكم الرئيسي إلى منحه بطاقة صفراء في محاولة لاستعادة السيطرة على أجواء المباراة.


وتكتسب هذه الحادثة أهمية خاصة كونها وقعت في آخر مباراة لسانتوس قبل أن يعلن المدرب كارلو أنشيلوتي قائمة المنتخب البرازيلي النهائية لكأس العالم 2026، المقرر الكشف عنها يوم الإثنين.


ويخوض نيمار سباقاً محموماً لضمان مكانه ضمن القائمة المكونة من 26 لاعباً، ورغم غيابه عن المشاركة مع «السيليساو» منذ أكتوبر 2023، إلا أنه ظهر ضمن القائمة الأولية للمنتخب، ما يفتح الباب أمام عودته المفاجئة للمحفل العالمي.