The Egyptian artist Nidal Al-Shafie denied the rumors regarding disputes between him and the stars of the series "Darsh," starring the Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, due to the order of names on the show's "credits," confirming that this news is inaccurate.

The Truth About Name Ordering

Al-Shafie clarified during a call-in on the program "Tafaseel" that the series is primarily attributed to the star Mostafa Shaaban, and that the name of the work is associated with him whether it is written on the "credits" or not.

He pointed out that the cast did not focus on the order of names, and that the emphasis was on delivering a strong dramatic work, noting that these matters usually concern the audience more than the artists themselves.

The Mechanism of Organizing the "Credits"

He also confirmed that having a large number of stars might lead the production team to organize the names in different ways, such as alphabetical order or by appearance, pointing out that the behind-the-scenes of the series was calm and did not witness any disputes among the stars.

The Cast

The series "Darsh" features alongside Mostafa Shaaban, Sahar Al-Saigh, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Aida Riyad, Lobna Wanas, Hanan Youssef, and others, and the work is directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin and written by Mahmoud Haggag.