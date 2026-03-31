نفى الفنان المصري نضال الشافعي صحة ما تردد حول وجود خلافات بينه وبين أبطال مسلسل «درش» بطولة الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، بسبب ترتيب الأسماء على «تتر» العمل، مؤكداً أن هذه الأنباء غير دقيقة.
حقيقة ترتيب الأسماء
وأوضح الشافعي خلال مداخلة في برنامج «تفاصيل»، أن المسلسل ينسب بشكل أساسي إلى النجم مصطفى شعبان، وأن اسم العمل مرتبط به سواء كتب على «التتر» أم لا.
وأشار إلى أن فريق العمل لم يهتم بترتيب الأسماء، وأن التركيز كان على تقديم عمل درامي قوي، لافتاً إلى أن هذه الأمور عادة ما تشغل الجمهور أكثر من الفنانين أنفسهم.
آلية تنظيم «التتر»
كما أكد أن وجود عدد كبير من النجوم قد يدفع الجهة المنتجة لتنظيم الأسماء بطرق مختلفة مثل الترتيب الأبجدي أو حسب الظهور، لافتاً إلى أن كواليس المسلسل كانت هادئة، ولم تشهد أي خلافات بين الأبطال.
فريق العمل
ويجمع مسلسل «درش» بجانب مصطفى شعبان كلاً من سهر الصايغ، محمد علي رزق، عايدة رياض، لبنى ونس، حنان يوسف وآخرين، والعمل من إخراج أحمد خالد أمين وتأليف محمود حجاج.
The Egyptian artist Nidal Al-Shafie denied the rumors regarding disputes between him and the stars of the series "Darsh," starring the Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, due to the order of names on the show's "credits," confirming that this news is inaccurate.
The Truth About Name Ordering
Al-Shafie clarified during a call-in on the program "Tafaseel" that the series is primarily attributed to the star Mostafa Shaaban, and that the name of the work is associated with him whether it is written on the "credits" or not.
He pointed out that the cast did not focus on the order of names, and that the emphasis was on delivering a strong dramatic work, noting that these matters usually concern the audience more than the artists themselves.
The Mechanism of Organizing the "Credits"
He also confirmed that having a large number of stars might lead the production team to organize the names in different ways, such as alphabetical order or by appearance, pointing out that the behind-the-scenes of the series was calm and did not witness any disputes among the stars.
The Cast
The series "Darsh" features alongside Mostafa Shaaban, Sahar Al-Saigh, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Aida Riyad, Lobna Wanas, Hanan Youssef, and others, and the work is directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin and written by Mahmoud Haggag.