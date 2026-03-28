خرج الفنان السوري فارس الحلو عن صمته للرد على الأنباء المتداولة بشأن اعتزاله الفن، بعد انتشار أنباء تزعم ابتعاده عن الساحة الفنية لأسباب صحية.
ونشر فارس الحلو عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه الرسمي بموقع «إنستغرام» صورة لتلك الأنباء، التي تزعم اعتزاله عقب انتهاء تصوير مسلسل «مولانا»؛ بسبب عدم قدرته على الالتزام بمواعيد التصوير.
تعليق ساخر
ورد الفنان السوري على الخبر بطريقته المعتادة التي اتسمت بالطرافة، إذ نفى صحة ما تم تداوله، وعلّق ساخراً: «أبصر على مين نغصنا»، في إشارة واضحة إلى عدم صحة تلك الشائعة.
نجاح درامي
ويأتي ذلك بعد مشاركته في مسلسل «مولانا»، الذي حقق نجاحاً كبيراً خلال موسم دراما رمضان الماضي لعام 2026، ونجح في حصد نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة، إلى جانب تصدره قوائم التفاعل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
صناع العمل
يشار إلى أن مسلسل «مولانا» جمع عدداً من النجوم، أبرزهم تيم حسن، نور علي، منى واصف، وسيم قزق، نانسي خوري، جرجس جبارة، جمال العلي، غابرييل مالكي، إليانا سعد، سلافة عويشق، تماضر غانم، غيث رمضان وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج سامر البرقاوي.
The Syrian artist Fares Al-Helo broke his silence to respond to the circulating news about his retirement from art, following reports claiming he has distanced himself from the artistic scene for health reasons.
Fares Al-Helo shared a photo of this news via the "Story" feature on his official Instagram account, which claims he retired after finishing filming the series "Mawlana" due to his inability to commit to filming schedules.
A Sarcastic Comment
The Syrian artist responded to the news in his usual humorous manner, denying the accuracy of what has been circulated, and sarcastically commented: "I wonder who we annoyed," clearly indicating the falsehood of that rumor.
Drama Success
This comes after his participation in the series "Mawlana," which achieved great success during the last Ramadan drama season of 2026, managing to garner high viewership rates, in addition to topping interaction lists across social media platforms.
The Creators of the Work
It is worth noting that the series "Mawlana" brought together a number of stars, including Taim Hassan, Noor Ali, Mona Wassef, Waseem Qazq, Nancy Khoury, Georges Jabbarah, Jamal Al-Ali, Gabriel Maleki, Eliana Saad, Slava Owaisq, Tamader Ghanem, Ghaith Ramadan, and others, and the work is directed by Samer Al-Barkaawi.