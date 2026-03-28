The Syrian artist Fares Al-Helo broke his silence to respond to the circulating news about his retirement from art, following reports claiming he has distanced himself from the artistic scene for health reasons.

Fares Al-Helo shared a photo of this news via the "Story" feature on his official Instagram account, which claims he retired after finishing filming the series "Mawlana" due to his inability to commit to filming schedules.





A Sarcastic Comment

The Syrian artist responded to the news in his usual humorous manner, denying the accuracy of what has been circulated, and sarcastically commented: "I wonder who we annoyed," clearly indicating the falsehood of that rumor.



Drama Success

This comes after his participation in the series "Mawlana," which achieved great success during the last Ramadan drama season of 2026, managing to garner high viewership rates, in addition to topping interaction lists across social media platforms.



The Creators of the Work

It is worth noting that the series "Mawlana" brought together a number of stars, including Taim Hassan, Noor Ali, Mona Wassef, Waseem Qazq, Nancy Khoury, Georges Jabbarah, Jamal Al-Ali, Gabriel Maleki, Eliana Saad, Slava Owaisq, Tamader Ghanem, Ghaith Ramadan, and others, and the work is directed by Samer Al-Barkaawi.