خرج الفنان السوري فارس الحلو عن صمته للرد على الأنباء المتداولة بشأن اعتزاله الفن، بعد انتشار أنباء تزعم ابتعاده عن الساحة الفنية لأسباب صحية.

ونشر فارس الحلو عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه الرسمي بموقع «إنستغرام» صورة لتلك الأنباء، التي تزعم اعتزاله عقب انتهاء تصوير مسلسل «مولانا»؛ بسبب عدم قدرته على الالتزام بمواعيد التصوير.



تعليق ساخر

ورد الفنان السوري على الخبر بطريقته المعتادة التي اتسمت بالطرافة، إذ نفى صحة ما تم تداوله، وعلّق ساخراً: «أبصر على مين نغصنا»، في إشارة واضحة إلى عدم صحة تلك الشائعة.

نجاح درامي

ويأتي ذلك بعد مشاركته في مسلسل «مولانا»، الذي حقق نجاحاً كبيراً خلال موسم دراما رمضان الماضي لعام 2026، ونجح في حصد نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة، إلى جانب تصدره قوائم التفاعل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

صناع العمل

يشار إلى أن مسلسل «مولانا» جمع عدداً من النجوم، أبرزهم تيم حسن، نور علي، منى واصف، وسيم قزق، نانسي خوري، جرجس جبارة، جمال العلي، غابرييل مالكي، إليانا سعد، سلافة عويشق، تماضر غانم، غيث رمضان وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج سامر البرقاوي.