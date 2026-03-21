يعود النجم السعودي راشد الماجد لإحياء حفل غنائي جديد في الرياض ضمن احتفالات عيد الفطر، بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققته حفلاته السابقة، ومن المقرر أن يقام الحفل يوم الإثنين 23 مارس 2026، حيث ينتظره عشاق الطرب بفارغ الصبر.

أغانٍ مميزة ومفاجآت

ويقدم راشد الماجد مجموعة من أبرز أغانيه الذي يحبها الجمهور وسط مفاجآت على المسرح، بمشاركة فرقته الموسيقية تحت قيادة المايسترو وليد فايد، على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا، في أجواء احتفالية مميزة تليق بالعيد.

أسعار التذاكر والفئات

تتوفر تذاكر الحفل بعدة فئات تناسب جميع الحضور، حيث تبدأ من 495 ريالًا سعوديًا للفئة البرونزية، وتصل إلى 3450 ريالًا للفئة الملكية، مرورًا بالفئات الفضية 863 ريالًا، الذهبية 1150 ريالًا، البلاتينية 2300 ريال، والماسية 2875 ريالًا.

حفلات ناجحة سابقة

وكان راشد الماجد أقام ثلاث حفلات ناجحة ضمن موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة، شهدت إقبالًا جماهيريًا واسعًا ونفاد التذاكر بشكل سريع، مع تفاعل حماسي من الجمهور.

أحدث أعماله الغنائية

تعد أغنية «بزعمه» أحدث أعمال راشد الماجد الغنائية، وجاءت ضمن تعاون فني متجدد مع المستشار تركي آل الشيخ الذي كتب كلماتها، وألحان الأغنية من توقيع نواف عبدالله، بينما تولى التوزيع الموسيقي سيـروس، فيما قام جاسم محمد بمهمة المكس والماستر.