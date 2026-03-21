يعود النجم السعودي راشد الماجد لإحياء حفل غنائي جديد في الرياض ضمن احتفالات عيد الفطر، بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققته حفلاته السابقة، ومن المقرر أن يقام الحفل يوم الإثنين 23 مارس 2026، حيث ينتظره عشاق الطرب بفارغ الصبر.
أغانٍ مميزة ومفاجآت
ويقدم راشد الماجد مجموعة من أبرز أغانيه الذي يحبها الجمهور وسط مفاجآت على المسرح، بمشاركة فرقته الموسيقية تحت قيادة المايسترو وليد فايد، على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا، في أجواء احتفالية مميزة تليق بالعيد.
أسعار التذاكر والفئات
تتوفر تذاكر الحفل بعدة فئات تناسب جميع الحضور، حيث تبدأ من 495 ريالًا سعوديًا للفئة البرونزية، وتصل إلى 3450 ريالًا للفئة الملكية، مرورًا بالفئات الفضية 863 ريالًا، الذهبية 1150 ريالًا، البلاتينية 2300 ريال، والماسية 2875 ريالًا.
حفلات ناجحة سابقة
وكان راشد الماجد أقام ثلاث حفلات ناجحة ضمن موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة، شهدت إقبالًا جماهيريًا واسعًا ونفاد التذاكر بشكل سريع، مع تفاعل حماسي من الجمهور.
أحدث أعماله الغنائية
تعد أغنية «بزعمه» أحدث أعمال راشد الماجد الغنائية، وجاءت ضمن تعاون فني متجدد مع المستشار تركي آل الشيخ الذي كتب كلماتها، وألحان الأغنية من توقيع نواف عبدالله، بينما تولى التوزيع الموسيقي سيـروس، فيما قام جاسم محمد بمهمة المكس والماستر.
The Saudi star Rashid Al-Majed returns to perform a new concert in Riyadh as part of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, following the great success of his previous concerts. The concert is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 23, 2026, and his fans are eagerly awaiting it.
Special Songs and Surprises
Rashid Al-Majed will present a selection of his most popular songs that the audience loves, along with surprises on stage, featuring his musical band under the direction of maestro Walid Fayed, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, in a festive atmosphere befitting the holiday.
Ticket Prices and Categories
Tickets for the concert are available in several categories to suit all attendees, starting from 495 Saudi Riyals for the bronze category, and reaching up to 3450 Riyals for the royal category, with silver categories at 863 Riyals, gold at 1150 Riyals, platinum at 2300 Riyals, and diamond at 2875 Riyals.
Successful Previous Concerts
Rashid Al-Majed held three successful concerts during the sixth edition of the Riyadh Season, which witnessed a wide audience turnout and rapid ticket sales, with enthusiastic interaction from the crowd.
His Latest Musical Works
The song "Bza'ameh" is Rashid Al-Majed's latest musical work, resulting from a renewed artistic collaboration with advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, who wrote its lyrics. The song's melody is composed by Nawaf Abdullah, while the musical arrangement was handled by Cyrus, and Jassim Mohammed took care of the mixing and mastering.