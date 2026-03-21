The Saudi star Rashid Al-Majed returns to perform a new concert in Riyadh as part of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, following the great success of his previous concerts. The concert is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 23, 2026, and his fans are eagerly awaiting it.

Special Songs and Surprises

Rashid Al-Majed will present a selection of his most popular songs that the audience loves, along with surprises on stage, featuring his musical band under the direction of maestro Walid Fayed, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, in a festive atmosphere befitting the holiday.

Ticket Prices and Categories

Tickets for the concert are available in several categories to suit all attendees, starting from 495 Saudi Riyals for the bronze category, and reaching up to 3450 Riyals for the royal category, with silver categories at 863 Riyals, gold at 1150 Riyals, platinum at 2300 Riyals, and diamond at 2875 Riyals.

Successful Previous Concerts

Rashid Al-Majed held three successful concerts during the sixth edition of the Riyadh Season, which witnessed a wide audience turnout and rapid ticket sales, with enthusiastic interaction from the crowd.

His Latest Musical Works

The song "Bza'ameh" is Rashid Al-Majed's latest musical work, resulting from a renewed artistic collaboration with advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, who wrote its lyrics. The song's melody is composed by Nawaf Abdullah, while the musical arrangement was handled by Cyrus, and Jassim Mohammed took care of the mixing and mastering.