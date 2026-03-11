نفت الفنانة المصرية جيهان الشماشرجي، تورطها في قضية التعدي على امرأة عجوز، معتبرة الاتهامات الموجهة إليها «تصفية حسابات قديمة» تعود لعام 2017، عندما كانت تتشارك مع المجني عليها في مشروع لتصنيع الحلي والإكسسوارات واستئجار مكتب في وسط القاهرة، مؤكدة أن قرار الإحالة إلى المحكمة لا يعني ثبوت الاتهام بشكل نهائي، إذ تبقى الكلمة الأخيرة للأحكام القضائية بعد نظر الدعوى.

ليست طرفاً في النزاع

وطالب محامي الشماشرجي المستشار القانوني الدكتور سمير جاويد محمد في بيان أصدره لوسائل الإعلام بتحري الدقة فيما يُنشر عن إحالة الشماشرجي للمحاكمة، مؤكدا أن قرار الإحالة الصادر عن النيابة جاء على خلفية نزاع بين أطراف أخرى يتعلق بشركة تجارية وخلافات نشبت بينهم.

وأوضح أن اسم الفنانة جيهان الشماشرجي ورد في القضية ضمن اتهام شائع مع عدة أطراف أخرى، مؤكداً بأن موكلته ليست طرفاً في النزاع التجاري محل الخلاف.

الإحالة لا تعني الإدانة

وأشار البيان إلى أن القضية معروضة حالياً أمام القضاء المصري، مع التأكيد على الثقة الكاملة في أحكامه واستقلاله، موضحاً بأن نشر قرار الإحالة إلى المحكمة لا يعني ثبوت الاتهام بشكل نهائي، إذ تبقى الكلمة الأخيرة للأحكام القضائية بعد نظر الدعوى.

وطالبت المؤسسة القانونية وسائل الإعلام والصحف ذات المصداقية بعدم التوسع في نشر معلومات تمس السمعة والشرف، وذلك إلى حين صدور حكم القضاء المصري في القضية.

سرقة بالإكراه

وأحالت جهات التحقيق بالقاهرة مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، الشماشرجي و4 متهمين آخرين إلى محكمة الجنايات؛ لاتهامهم بارتكاب سرقة بالإكراه والتسبب في إصابة سيدة بإصابات بالغة.

ووفقاً لوسائل الإعلام المصرية، كشفت التحقيقات في القضية رقم 6553 لسنة 2025 جنايات قصر النيل، والمقيدة برقم 1434 لسنة 2025 كلي وسط القاهرة، أن الفنانة الشهيرة وشركاءها، اتفقوا فيما بينهم على ارتكاب واقعة سرقة بالإكراه، واستهدفوا المجني عليها «مي حسام طه» للاستيلاء على منقولاتها.