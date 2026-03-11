The Egyptian artist Jihan Al-Shamashirji denied her involvement in the case of assaulting an elderly woman, considering the accusations against her as "settling old scores" dating back to 2017, when she was sharing a project with the victim to manufacture jewelry and accessories and renting an office in downtown Cairo. She emphasized that the referral to court does not mean that the accusation is definitively proven, as the final word remains with the judicial rulings after considering the case.

Not a party to the dispute

Al-Shamashirji's lawyer, legal advisor Dr. Samir Jawid Muhammad, called in a statement issued to the media for accuracy in what is published about Al-Shamashirji's referral to trial, confirming that the referral decision issued by the prosecution came in the context of a dispute between other parties related to a commercial company and disagreements that arose among them.

He clarified that the name of the artist Jihan Al-Shamashirji appeared in the case as part of a common accusation with several other parties, affirming that his client is not a party to the commercial dispute in question.

Referral does not mean conviction

The statement indicated that the case is currently before the Egyptian judiciary, with full confidence in its rulings and independence, explaining that publishing the referral decision to court does not mean that the accusation is definitively proven, as the final word remains with the judicial rulings after considering the case.

The legal institution urged credible media outlets and newspapers not to expand on publishing information that affects reputation and honor until a ruling is issued by the Egyptian judiciary in the case.

Robbery by coercion

Investigative authorities in Cairo referred Al-Shamashirji and four other defendants to the criminal court yesterday evening (Tuesday) for their accusation of committing robbery by coercion and causing severe injuries to a woman.

According to Egyptian media, investigations into case number 6553 for the year 2025, criminal court of Qasr Al-Nil, registered under number 1434 for the year 2025, Central Cairo, revealed that the famous artist and her partners agreed among themselves to commit an act of robbery by coercion, targeting the victim "Mai Hossam Taha" to seize her belongings.